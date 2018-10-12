2019 Toyota 4Runner
What’s new
- TRD Pro has new Fox shock absorbers, new skid plate and roof rack, and standard sunroof and JBL sound system
- New Limited Nightshade Edition with black-out color scheme
- Part of the fifth 4Runner generation introduced for 2010
Pros & Cons
- Off-road capability few other competitors can match
- Variety of configurations to suit many buyers and price points
- Versatile cargo area, especially with optional slide-out floor
- Choppy ride quality compared with more modern crossovers
- Lacks the latest driver safety aids
- V6 engine is not particularly fuel-efficient
- Tall step-in height makes for ungraceful entry and exit
Which 4Runner does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Rarely does a car get more popular with age, but that's exactly what's happening with the Toyota 4Runner. Despite entering its 10th year since it was completely redesigned — an eternity in car terms — the 4Runner sells exponentially better today than it did when minty fresh.
Perhaps that has to do with today's SUV-hungry buyers, but the 2019 4Runner is also a distinctive model. It is rugged and off-road capable, yet it's spacious and family-friendly. Sure, it's a bit rough around the edges and lacks many of the technology features you'll find in other SUVs, but there's an honesty to the 4Runner and a just-right goodness that keeps it relevant. It won't be for everyone, but it'll be exactly what a great many want.
So, if you think you might be in that "great many," here are the 4Runner's good bits. Its rugged trucklike construction, abundant ground clearance and legitimate off-road hardware give it go-anywhere credentials few SUVs (and especially crossovers) can match or surpass. At the same time, it has a large cabin with a big, boxy cargo area that'll make packing for a go-anywhere adventure (or just a trip to Grandma's for the holidays) that much easier. You also get a reputation for near bulletproof reliability and a driving experience that's not as cumbersome or trucklike as you'd expect for an off-road-oriented SUV.
However, there are significant drawbacks to consider. The 4Runner's advanced age means it lacks the accident-avoidance tech found on other Toyota vehicles. Its cabin design and materials are more utilitarian than those of similarly priced rivals, and infotainment features route through a tiny 6.1-inch touchscreen. Also, the 4Runner can't match the on-road refinement and fuel economy of more modern crossover SUVs.
These distinct highs and lows are part of that honesty we were talking about, though. The 4Runner is what it is. If you can live with the lows, or weigh them favorably against its distinct highs, the 4Runner should prove its popularity is no fad.
Notably, we picked the 2019 4Runner as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.
2019 Toyota 4Runner models
The 2019 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV available in seven trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro, Limited and Limited Nightshade. All share the same 4.0-liter V6 (270 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), five-speed automatic transmission and 5,000-pound tow rating. SR5 and Limited trims are available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and a two- or three-row seating configuration. The remaining trim levels are 4WD-only and seat five. A low-range transfer case comes on 4WD versions of the SR5, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels.
The SR5 is the base model, but it's not bare-bones. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, skid plates, foglights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, roof rails, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power rear window, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), 40/20/40-split reclining and folding second-row seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 120-volt power outlet in the rear cargo area. The standard infotainment system boasts a 6.1-inch touchscreen, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, a media player interface, and HD and satellite radio.
Stepping up to TRD Off-Road adds a locking rear differential, slightly wider 17-inch wheels, Multi-Terrain Select off-road settings and a crawl control function. The interior wears additional TRD badging. The Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) feature is optional.
Premium variants of the SR5 and the TRD Off-Road get SofTex simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, navigation, an upgraded 6.1-inch touchscreen and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A sunroof is optional.
Serious off-roaders should consider the TRD Pro, which starts with the TRD Off-Road Premium and adds revised front springs, Fox dampers with internal bypass rear remote reservoirs, matte black 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, a special front skid plate, a roof rack and special styling. It also gains automatic headlights, LED foglights, the sunroof and a 15-speaker JBL sound system.
The Limited model is more luxury-oriented and sacrifices off-road capability in the process. It gets a Torsen locking center differential (4WD models only), a full-time 4WD system, and a separate suspension system Toyota calls X-REAS that's designed to reduce body roll without hurting ride quality. The Limited also gains the TRD Pro's extra creature comfort features plus 20-inch wheels, special styling, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, heated and ventilated front seats, and leather seat upholstery. Power-deploying running boards are optional.
The new Limited Nightshade Edition just adds black exterior trim, replacing much of the Limited's standard silver and chrome accents.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road9.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.0
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my car. I am a tiny woman with a job that requires me to be available in any weather. In my car, I am confident that I will make it in blizzard and unplowed roads. Thats why I am driving my fourth one and would not consider anything else.
I was traveling on interstate and had a brush with a tractor-trailer the sent me into the trees. The gentleman who came to my aide said he was afraid of what he was going to see when he approached my vehicle. I walked away and feel sure had I been in anything else, I wouldn’t be here writing this review...it’s the only vehicle choice for me, it honestly saved my life.
My wife, my daughter, and I love the 4Runner. It's a tried an true design. One of the last true body-on-frame SUVs. It's rugged, capable, dependable, and stylish. Admittedly, it doesn't have all the new driving assistance features like lane assist, forward emergency braking, or auto pilot. You cant go to sleep at the wheel, you have to drive it. But that's what it's designed for. It's not dependent on pavement. In fact, it prefers to be off the pavement. It's a path finder (not the Nissan), a trail blazer (not the Chevy), a off-road way maker. If that's what you want, this is the apex vehicle for you. Very few other vehicles will be able to show it up. However, if you want a grocery getter, a race car, a autonomous self-driver, a super ECO fuel-saver, or something else, look at something else. This is a purpose built vehicle that exceeds at it's intended goals.
If you want more tech, go for the limited. While I miss remote start, CarPlay and sensing features, I’ll gladly give it up for a bulletproof drivetrain, awesome ride, unbeatable off road capabilities, a traditional transfer case and of course, a solid body on frame construction. Resale is always amazing, I love the styling and it has a history that makes me feel like I can go anywhere and do anything confidently.
2019 Toyota 4Runner video2019 Toyota 4Runner vs 2019 Subaru Forester: Which Is Best On and Off the Road?
2019 Toyota 4Runner vs 2019 Subaru Forester: Which Is Best On and Off the Road?
[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: That's Calvin Kim. CALVIN KIM: And that's Travis Langness. TRAVIS LANGNESS: What I've done today is brought out the all-new Subaru Forester for testing. Basically, the Subaru Forester was one of the original crossovers, and it's still pulling off all the same tricks. It does all the SUV stuff, but with more comfort and tech along the way. What did you bring to compete with it? CALVIN KIM: I brought out the Toyota 4Runner. It's an old school SUV-- body-on-frame construction, solid rear axle. But on top of that, it seats five, carries a lot of stuff, and you can tow with it. You could say it's the ultimate adventure vehicle. TRAVIS LANGNESS: While that may be true in people's minds, I think the Subaru can go most of the places that your 4Runner can. And I think it'll be better for the days in between those adventures. But let's put them to the test, head to head, and see which one comes out on top. CALVIN KIM: Do it. Before any adventure, you got to pack. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So we brought all the camping gear we own, and we'll see which rig can hold more of it. CALVIN KIM: Let's do it. Wow. It all fit with room to spare. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah. Let's take it all out and see what the Subaru does. These one-touch folding seats are nice. The 4Runner doesn't have that. CALVIN KIM: Yeah, so I guess it fits. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Kind of. I mean, you can't see out the rear view mirror. And when we had it loaded in the 4Runner, there was room to spare. But it's all in there. CALVIN KIM: You know what? I'll take this one then. Ugh. Let's hit the road. TRAVIS LANGNESS: For more videos like this, subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel. And now we're going to hit the road, head for the mountains. [MUSIC PLAYING] CALVIN KIM: Let's get one thing out of the way first. If you like to argue about 31s or 33s fitting under your fenders, get out of here. Go back to T4R.org and argue about transfer box gear ratios or something. This video is about regular people doing the 9 to 5, Monday through Friday. And maybe once or twice a month, getting the family out and enjoying nature. The Toyota 4Runner started out life based on a truck. It has body-on-frame construction, a solid rear axle, and beefy suspension. And this model is absolutely no different. Some people may think of it as a utilitarian crossover type vehicle, and they're wrong. It's still a truck. And one of the compromises to its truck-based design is in its handling. Now this 4Runner is equipped with beefy all-terrain tires. And while I'm sure they work great off road, they're not ideal on the road. For one thing, they make a lot of noise. And when you push them at all, especially through cornering, they howl. The steering itself is very light, but you don't get a lot of feel. The 4.0 liter V6 engine on front makes 270 horsepower, which is pretty good. But then it's made it to a 5-speed transmission that's very sluggish. When you're going up hills or you're fully loaded, it likes to hung around. It'll downshift frequently from fifth to fourth to third. And frankly, it's annoying. On initial application, the 4Runner's brakes are light and squishy. There's not much going on. But then they get grabby the harder and deeper you get into it. But most importantly is you're going to notice the nosedive. I think Toyota could've done better. One area where this old design truly excels in is in its utility. Three adults can fit in the back seat, no problem. Fold those seats down, and you get a gigantic cargo area with a flat load floor. You still need more cargo than that, you crazy hoarder? This thing will tow 5,000 pounds. Suck it, crossover. The 4Runner is a lot more expensive than a Forester, but you'd never know it when you look inside. There's a lot of hard plastics, synthetics. Yeah, sure, there's some soft touchpoints. And frankly, the seats are comfortable enough for all-day driving. But they're not heated, and the Subaru gets heated back seats. Toyota didn't prioritize technology inside the 4Runner. For one thing, there are no driver's aids-- no blind spot detection, no adaptive cruise control. You only get a rear view camera. And then there's infotainment. Toyota's entering system can be found throughout their lineup. And to use some of their higher-end functions, you got to download an app onto your smartphone, pair it up, sign in to an account, sign in to more accounts-- it's frustrating, and frankly, we're not fans. But we are fans of Toyota's off-road technology. Now there's a lot of acronyms involved, but all we need to know is, it allows you to off-road like a pro. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Now that we've been on the road for a while, let's take a look at the inside of the Subaru Forester. And let's talk about why we brought this particular car. This one, the Touring model, is topped out. It's the most expensive one you can get, and it's about $35,000. And that's the same price as a base SR5 4Runner. And even the 4Runner we have here, though, that's more, isn't as nice as this Subaru is on the inside. I mean, you've got leather seats, heated front and second row. You've got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This infotainment interface is so much nicer-- way better graphics, way easier to use. And you get Subaru's EyeSight system, which has a lot of cool tech features. You've got adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane keep assist. And you get Subaru's driver-focused system. There's a camera-- an infrared system-- looking at me to tell whether or not I'm paying attention to the road-- whether I'm getting drowsy. It has real audible and visual alerts that keep me aware of what's going on in front of me, and whether or not I should pull over and take a nap-- have a little bit of a rest. For on-road comfort, this one's a winner too. It's got nice, comfortable seats, good seating position, plenty of leg room in the front and the rear. And basically, a really quiet, comfortable highway ride that translates to the city too. It doesn't beat you up over potholes. And if you're taking it on a long road trip, I mean, there's no doubt this is the one to go with. One of the benefits of driving a crossover instead of a body-on-frame SUV is you get much better handling. Coming up these mountain roads, yeah sure, this Forester's no sports car. But it's definitely more enjoyable to drive. It's lighter, and it feels more agile around corners. It doesn't have a lot of that body roll that's typically associated with a big SUV like the 4Runner. Now there is a downside to this Forester that's pretty significant, and that's in power. And that 4Runner has almost 100 horsepower more than this Forester, so, clearly, this isn't going to be the one you're going to tow with. But the upside is fuel economy. The Forester gets much better fuel economy-- city, highway, and combined. And really, when you're going in between adventures-- when you're driving hundreds of miles to get to a mountain road-- it's going to cost you a lot less cash to get there if you're driving one of these. When we hit the trail tomorrow, the 4Runner-- yeah, it's going to have a little bit easier time. But I still have a lot of confidence in the Subaru-- X-MODE, all-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance. And honestly, I'm excited to see how far this thing can go. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: So we're all done with the on-road stuff and made it up to the campsite here on the mountain. I had a good time in the Forester. How was your ride up in the 4Runner? CALVIN KIM: The 4Runner did just fine. I mean, I sure could've used some of the creature comforts in the Forester though. But I'm really looking forward to seeing how well it does off the road tomorrow. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah, I mean, we're going to camp out tonight, get an early start in the morning. And I'm looking forward to hitting the trails as soon as we can. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: We packed up our camp and started out onto the trail to see what these vehicles could do. The Forester has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which is more than enough to clear most off-road obstacles. It also has all-wheel drive and Subaru's X-MODE software, both of which manage wheel spin and traction to keep you moving forward in the dirt, sand, the mud, or even deep snow. And the Subaru's unibody construction means better handling, a better ride, and its space-efficient design allows me to fill it with all my camping gear. The Forester is built for these kinds of adventures. CALVIN KIM: When the pavement fades away and the going gets dirty, the 4Runner starts to shine. This is its element. And all the compromises that we mentioned on the road become irrelevant. And the ability to shift into 4Lo let you go places the Subaru couldn't even dream of reaching. Yeah, the Subaru can hang on these backcountry trails and will probably satisfy most people looking for an adventure. But for those of you who want to really get off the beaten path, there is no discussion. The 4Runner is virtually unstoppable. If you want to know more about these capabilities, click the link in the top-right corner. Let's see what you get for your money. Well, you get Multi-Terrain Select. Multi-Terrain Select adjusts the speed of each individual wheel so that you have traction over varied surfaces like rocks, moguls, and sand. But the real deal is in with this right here, which is Crawl Control. Crawl Control even takes care of the acceleration part-- the throttle. Think of it as off-road cruise control. And when you combine it with the built-in locking rear differential and kinematic dynamic suspension system, or KDSS-- the Toyota's hydraulic sway-bar articulation enhancement system-- it's an amazing system that allows anyone to tackle the toughest terrains with ease. That's just something the Subaru can't do. All right, I'm now in the Forester. Let's put the X-MODE in dirt and see what it'll do. The important thing is to try to keep the body level to allow the traction control system to do as much work as you can, but-- ugh. Yeah, I don't think it's going to do it though. Yeah, I don't want to go much farther than this. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: So we're coming back down the backside of the mountain. We got through all the hard stuff. And honestly, I wouldn't have been able to talk to you if that was the section I was driving through now. We're on the easy kind of flat downhill bits here. And I'm super surprised at how capable this Subaru is. There were several sections-- rocks, jagged portions, things getting real close to the edge-- and a lot of articulation that I didn't think this Subaru was going to be able to do when we got to them. It hung a leg or two up in the air. It definitely felt almost vertical at times. But it made it down unscathed. And what that tells me is that a vehicle like this is totally adventure-friendly. Sure, you're not going to crawl up a sheer rock face at 50 degrees. But for most of the stuff that I like to do-- getting out into the wilderness, off the beaten path-- this is great. CALVIN KIM: So we just got done with the more difficult part of the trail, and we're on relatively flatter ground. As to be expected, the 4Runner didn't even break a sweat. It can get out of situations that are mind-bogglingly difficult. Having said that, you do lose out on a lot of on-road comfort and stability. And the reality is, I think most people spend their time on the road more than on the trail. So that's going to be a compromise that you're going to have to make. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I seem to be a lot more comfortable than Calvin. I mean, basically, this car is absorbing the bumps better. And I'm not bouncing around as much on the inside of the cabin, nor am I worried about all my stuff in the back hopping up and over and hitting me in the back of the head. CALVIN KIM: But either way you go, the 4Runner is definitely a fun and adventurous vehicle. TRAVIS LANGNESS: This off-road stuff is great, and the Forester is great at it. Honestly, I wasn't very confident in certain spots, especially the big rock ruts and things where it sticks a rear wheel way up in the air, and times when it feels like it's vertically going down the face of a mountain. But once you get to these bouncy, bumpy sections, the Subaru is more comfortable. And it made it down all that other stuff I was talking about completely unscathed. Sure, it's dirty and dusty, but hey, that's what we came out here for, right? CALVIN KIM: So what did we find out? TRAVIS LANGNESS: Well, after all that on-road stuff and all the off-road stuff coming down this mountain, 95% of the time, I would rather live with the Subaru. Sure, the 4Runner is better in those small case scenarios when you're going over those rock gardens, and stuff gets really hairy. But this one is more comfortable on road. It's got more equipment for the money, and it's less expensive than that 4Runner. CALVIN KIM: You know what? I'm a body-on-frame traditionalist, and I love the 4Runner. I love its adventuresome and fun nature. I love its durability. But I got to say, if we're asking the question, has the crossover caught up to the SUV? I think the Forester is proof that it has. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I agree. For more information on these vehicles, or any of their competitors, visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect car. Let us know what you think about this video. And be sure to click Subscribe. You can also find us on Instagram and Facebook.
Edmunds editors Travis Langness and Calvin Kim take the new Subaru Forester and Toyota 4Runner on a trip to the local mountains to showcase each vehicle's strengths and weaknesses on and off the road. It's all to answer the pressing question: Does the car industry's near ideal crossover have what it takes to challenge Toyota's very definition of an SUV? How do these two fare on the roads that real people drive every day? How are they when asphalt turns to dirt? Find out as we answer these questions!
Features & Specs
|SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$39,015
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$40,395
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$45,660
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SR5 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$37,185
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4Runner safety features:
- Downhill Assist Control
- Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
- Brake Assist
- Applies increased brake pressure when it senses a panic-braking situation.
- Smart Stop Technology
- Reduces engine power when the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota 4Runner vs. the competition
Toyota 4Runner vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
If you're looking for a family-friendly midsize SUV that can go places off-road no crossover would dare travel, the Grand Cherokee is really your only other option. It has immense capability, but it's also more luxurious and refined than the 4Runner. In the 4Runner's favor are its larger interior — including the available third-row seat — and Toyota's reputation for high reliability.
Toyota 4Runner vs. Toyota Sequoia
One ladder rung up from the Toyota truck-based SUV ladder is the Sequoia. It is a substantially larger vehicle than the 4Runner and has legitimate three-row seating. It would be a better option if towing and cargo space are more important than off-roading potential. Expect a heftier fuel bill.
Toyota 4Runner vs. Toyota Tacoma
If the 4Runner is an off-roading all-star among midsize SUVs, then the Tacoma is its pickup truck counterpart. More rugged than its competitors, the Tacoma counters its rough edges with true go-anywhere potential thanks to stout underpinnings, capable hardware, and a handful of off-roading tech toys.
FAQ
Is the Toyota 4Runner a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota 4Runner?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota 4Runner:
- TRD Pro has new Fox shock absorbers, new skid plate and roof rack, and standard sunroof and JBL sound system
- New Limited Nightshade Edition with black-out color scheme
- Part of the fifth 4Runner generation introduced for 2010
Is the Toyota 4Runner reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota 4Runner a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota 4Runner?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota 4Runner is the 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,310.
Other versions include:
- SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,015
- TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $40,395
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $45,660
- SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $37,185
- SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $37,140
- Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $47,400
- TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $46,815
- SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $35,310
- TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $38,485
- Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $43,625
- Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $45,365
What are the different models of Toyota 4Runner?
