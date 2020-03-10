  1. Home
Coming Summer 2020

2021 Toyota 4Runner
Estimated Price: Starting around $37,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • Ugh. Still no redesign.
  • A new Trail Special Edition that is more than just cosmetic
  • Part of the fifth 4Runner generation introduced for 2010
2021 Toyota 4Runner Review
Mark TakahashibyMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 03/10/2020
What is the 4Runner?

Ten years is an eternity for a vehicle to remain in production without a major redesign. We've cautiously expected the Toyota 4Runner to get a reboot for a while, but it looks like this truck-based SUV will remain in its current generation through 2021.

Instead, we're getting a new Trail Special Edition that will also be available on the Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks. Besides the typical cosmetic enhancements, the 4Runner Trail will also incorporate some useful equipment.

Based on the entry-level SR5 model, the Trail Special Edition 4Runner will be available with either two- or four-wheel-drive and come in our favorite Army Green and Cement colors, as well as black and white. For the 2021 model year, only 4,000 Trail Special Editions will be made. In addition to the black exterior badging, it'll come with TRD off-road wheels and a rugged Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket.

On the inside, the Trail Special Edition will come with a 40-quart cooler that is color-matched to the 4Runner's exterior and mounted to a sliding tray for easy access. You'll also get beefy all-season floor mats and tan stitching on black upholstery.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As good as the 4Runner is after all these years, we're not too heartbroken that we'll have to wait longer for a redesign. This new Trail Special Edition certainly softens the blow too. The 4Runner's our favorite off-road capable SUV in its class, which is made up of much newer vehicles, which is a testament to how good the 4Runner has been from the get-go.

MSRP$37,895 - $49,765
