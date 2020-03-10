What is the 4Runner?

Ten years is an eternity for a vehicle to remain in production without a major redesign. We've cautiously expected the Toyota 4Runner to get a reboot for a while, but it looks like this truck-based SUV will remain in its current generation through 2021.

Instead, we're getting a new Trail Special Edition that will also be available on the Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks. Besides the typical cosmetic enhancements, the 4Runner Trail will also incorporate some useful equipment.

Based on the entry-level SR5 model, the Trail Special Edition 4Runner will be available with either two- or four-wheel-drive and come in our favorite Army Green and Cement colors, as well as black and white. For the 2021 model year, only 4,000 Trail Special Editions will be made. In addition to the black exterior badging, it'll come with TRD off-road wheels and a rugged Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket.

On the inside, the Trail Special Edition will come with a 40-quart cooler that is color-matched to the 4Runner's exterior and mounted to a sliding tray for easy access. You'll also get beefy all-season floor mats and tan stitching on black upholstery.