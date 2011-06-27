I have had my 4Runner for 10 years now having bought it used with 75000 miles on it. It scared me at first because I thought I was driving a truck after owning a small Honda Civic. This baby has been through thick and thin with me. I have used as a true SUV and not a show car like I've seen in California. Some have complained of now guts or power. I have the V6 engine with a 5 speed and have NO complaints. The 4 wheel drive works like a charm. I wouldn't own an automatic in a SUV (show car) and I have 250,000 on it and I'm considering a rebuild before it dies. I love this car!

