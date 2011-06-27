  1. Home
1990 Toyota 4Runner Review

List Price Estimate
$856 - $1,725
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Introduced in mid-1989, the 1990 4Runner is based on the 1989 Pickup. Rear ABS is standard, but works only in 2WD. Removable rear roof section disappears. Shift-on-the-fly 4WD is now optional. Two- and four-door models are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota 4Runner.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
See all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Best Vehicle!
Ron,11/28/2008
I have had my 4Runner for 10 years now having bought it used with 75000 miles on it. It scared me at first because I thought I was driving a truck after owning a small Honda Civic. This baby has been through thick and thin with me. I have used as a true SUV and not a show car like I've seen in California. Some have complained of now guts or power. I have the V6 engine with a 5 speed and have NO complaints. The 4 wheel drive works like a charm. I wouldn't own an automatic in a SUV (show car) and I have 250,000 on it and I'm considering a rebuild before it dies. I love this car!
1990 4Runner-the best
jj,06/03/2005
I have put 224000 miles on my 1990 Toyota 4-Runner with virtually no problems. It still runs like new. It is truly an amazing vehicle.
A real trooper
aadst,09/25/2002
I found this vehicle to be tough and dependable. The roll rate is a little excessive, but this is probably more due to the progressive rear springs and oversized 31" tires. Also, it couldn't move out of it's own way. But as a tough vehicle for work or play, it's an excellent choice. My sister backed into me with a Corolla, which suffered $3000 in damage, while I took less than $100 worth of damage. This vehicle is TOUGH. The downside is that the old 4Runner's had a few mechanical flaws, such as a problem with the rear window mechanism and back end sag.
Avoid at all cost!
Rob,08/17/2010
The 3.0 L V6 is one of the worst engines ever made there are serious problems with the head gaskets. I own one and it has gone through 2 head gaskets in less than 200,000 miles at a cost of $1500 to $1800 each time. Do not buy these vehicles! Toyota will only replace the gasket one time but refuses to accept that it is a design flaw not only a gasket problem.
See all 20 reviews of the 1990 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

