  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1991 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota 4Runner for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$723 - $1,457
Used 4Runner for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota 4Runner.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.1
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Toyota 4Runner
NYgnat,03/02/2004
I got this vehicle in 94 for $16K with 60K mi on it, it now has 178K, w/ a small amount of rust-thru below the gas door. Reliable except for the common failure of this V6's head gaskets. Warantee covers it. One Toyota "quirk" w/the EFI fuse in the kickpanel fuse box. Seems that the females break contact, a quick bend out of the leads on the fuse itself, and reinserting fixes it till next season change. The only other problem that I've had is there is a subtle leak in the powersteering system. Just a note, a tire change to 32x11.5x15, (fit nice on stock SR5 wheels) the speedometer becomes accurate. I can highly recommend this vehicle.
best truck around
B-530,01/25/2010
i bought my runner with 246k on the clock. it has the 22re with a 5 speed and 4 wheel drive. i get 22 mpg average which is great in my opinion for a 4wd suv. it fits my family very comfortably and allows us to go wherever we want very safely. its not fast but it gets the job done it now has 270,000 miles and runs like champ. i wouldn't trade it for a lot of other suv's out there.
1991 Toyota 4Runner 22re 4X4
fierceblues,06/06/2012
I bought a 1991 4runner 4x4 5speed 4 cylinder brand new. It now has 265000. Thing runs great....as long as the rig is maintained and not abused it runs forever. Tranny and 4x4 setup is flawless and built like a tank. Engine was rebuilt at 220,000 (probably could have gone much further, but was gonna let my son use it and wanted him to have a very reliable rig) and the truck is a horse mechanically. The driver seat needs recovering and could use a paint refresh.....but it has been one reliable vehicle. I have never regretted buying this truck and was glad I got the 4 cylinder engine...didnt have all the bells and whistles like the 6 cylinder, but man does it just keep on running. If you can pick up a well maintained 4 cyclinder...even with high mileage, you have found a machine that can give you years of reliable service.
Ohh Yeah
Ediblecricket,12/16/2004
I love this car so much. My Grandpa just gave it to me for my birthday. I have only had it for a few months but i can already tell that it is a quality vehicle. When i got it it had 69000 miles on it. In two months i have had no problems even though it just sat around for almost a year. I had its fluids flushed and replaced as well as the battery and belts. I would definatly buy another, but for now i will use what ive got.
See all 18 reviews of the 1991 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 Toyota 4Runner

Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4dr SUV, SR5 4dr SUV 4WD, SR5 2dr SUV 4WD, and SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,866.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,590.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,826.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,029.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

Related Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles