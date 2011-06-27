I bought a 1991 4runner 4x4 5speed 4 cylinder brand new. It now has 265000. Thing runs great....as long as the rig is maintained and not abused it runs forever. Tranny and 4x4 setup is flawless and built like a tank. Engine was rebuilt at 220,000 (probably could have gone much further, but was gonna let my son use it and wanted him to have a very reliable rig) and the truck is a horse mechanically. The driver seat needs recovering and could use a paint refresh.....but it has been one reliable vehicle. I have never regretted buying this truck and was glad I got the 4 cylinder engine...didnt have all the bells and whistles like the 6 cylinder, but man does it just keep on running. If you can pick up a well maintained 4 cyclinder...even with high mileage, you have found a machine that can give you years of reliable service.

