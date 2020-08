Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Vaughn Cadillac - Ottumwa / Iowa

THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., Runs and drives good, A/C Does Not Work, Check Engine Light On, Has a Brake Shudder, Likely has Fluid Leaks, May Need 1 or More Bulbs, Traction Light Is On, Some Paint Fade, But No Visible Rust and Body Is Solid, Tires Are Good. SOLD AS WAS TRADED $6000 TOTAL TAXES AND FEES!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: JTEBU14R750078256

Stock: C078256

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020