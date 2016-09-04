Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
4Runner Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    164,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    142,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    232,895 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    182,671 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    230,022 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    242,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    211,968 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    175,362 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    254,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    161,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,600

    $4,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    174,082 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,583

    $2,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    437,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,998

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    170,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    198,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner

    268,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    159,073 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    158,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,888

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    175,158 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
4.883 Reviews
See all 83 reviews
Love this SUV!!
Rolly,04/09/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this brand new few days before 9/11. I am very happy owning this vehicle up to now 04/09/2016 (154,000 miles). I have very few issues - the gas tank and the easily rustic chassis. The rest of the vehicle I did not find any problems. With the gas tank, I found having a hard time pumping gas. The gas dispenser nozzle suddenly clicks even when the gas tank is half empty. I brought my 4Runner to a mechanic and he told me their is a problem with the tank (one of the valves is not functioning - the valve closes easily and tries blocking the flow of fuel into the tank. In this situation, the gas pump thinks the tank is already full therefore disengaging the flow by a clicking sound. I just don't know if other owners of this vehicle suffer the same fate as I am. With the rustic chassis, I always washed the vehicle especially after a snow storm (leave in New Jersey). Salt accumulation under the chassis creates oxidation (rust). I spray rust remover upon seeing rust spots under the chassis and around the exhaust system. I used metallic brush to scraped the rust and apply rust remover and dried the surface before spraying with pain primer then applying protective black metallic paint over the primed areas.
