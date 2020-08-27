Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- 44,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,757$2,767 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, ONLY 44,480 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $5,500 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Limited with Attitude Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Carfax 1 Owner, Multiple Finance Options, Clean Carfax EXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com's review says If you need a rugged weekend warrior that can also double as a reliable, comfortable daily driver, Toyota's 4Runner SUV for 2015 makes an excellent choice.. AFFORDABILITYThis 4Runner is priced $5,500 below NADA Retail. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAYAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5267862
Stock: F5267862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 97,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,485
Gunn GMC Buick - Selma / Texas
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 3.727 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low Fabric Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2015 Attitude Black Metallic Toyota 4Runner SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR2F5096713
Stock: G021211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 75,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,949
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black/Graphite; Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get "sport," "utility," and comfort. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Strengths of this model include incredible off-road handling and capability, smooth and comfortable ride, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR9F5108565
Stock: F5108565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 40,927 milesGreat Deal
$29,995$2,711 Below Market
Auto Lenders of Exton - Exton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8F5264453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,671$3,867 Below Market
Ray Laethem Buick GMC - Detroit / Michigan
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Whether you're tackling trails or just out and about running errands, our athletic Clean Carfax One Owner 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Magnetic Gray Metallic handles with precision and control! Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that offers 270hp while perfectly matched with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. With this Rear Wheel Drive, score near 22mpg on the open road and enjoy impressive acceleration as well as the ability to tow up to 4,700 pounds! The contemporary ruggedness of our SR5 is enhanced by alloy wheels, roof rails, and projector-beam headlights with smoked trim. Once inside our SR5, slide into supportive seats and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth hands-free phone and voice command. In the rear, a 40/20/40 split seat offers versatility and reclines for additional comfort. Enjoy Entune Audio Plus with a high-resolution touchscreen and crank up your favorite tunes on available HD/satellite radio as you command the road in your 4Runner. Whatever your adventure, you'll be prepared and safe with Toyota's anti-lock brakes, a backup camera, airbags, and other advanced safety features. A phenomenal blend of utility, capability, and bold style, this 4Runner is an ideal choice for your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We will deliver, at no cost to you, your new or pre-owned vehicle anywhere in MI, OH, IN, or the Chicagoland Area. Call or email for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR3F5099703
Stock: CF5099703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 124,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,612
Universal Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR2F5102946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,998$2,194 Below Market
Luv Toyota - Lakewood / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR2F5258261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,474$2,110 Below Market
Haddad Hyundai - Pittsfield / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0F5261241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,450$1,453 Below Market
JKB Auto Sales - Harrisonville / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR1F5088294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,447$767 Below Market
Atlantic Toyota - West Islip / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9F5235060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,495$740 Below Market
Honda City Liverpool - Liverpool / New York
Take command of the road in the 2015 Toyota 4Runner! A great vehicle and a great value! With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the following features are included: a leather steering wheel, skid plates, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 4 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5272365
Stock: 21081A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 100,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,974$738 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Navigation System Radio: Entune Premium Audio With Navigation Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 30Th Anniversary Discount Attitude Black Metallic Black/Graphite; Low Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Doral is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 only has 100,852mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. More information about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Strengths of this model include incredible off-road handling and capability, smooth and comfortable ride, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR4F5102902
Stock: F5102902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 91,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,491$1,845 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY**White 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Radio: Entune Audio Plus. The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR7F5093743
Stock: MZP1278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,595$720 Below Market
Seekins Ford Lincoln - Fairbanks / Alaska
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Toyota 4Runner! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! With fewer than 45,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the premium features expected of a Toyota are offered, including: front fog lights, heated door mirrors, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6F5217275
Stock: 30579A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 86,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,998$1,781 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 30Th Anniversary Discount Black; Leather Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic Luxury Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Toyota 4Runner? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota 4Runner Limited handles with ease. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota 4Runner Limited. Well-known by many, the 4Runner has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota 4Runner Limited gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota 4Runner Limited. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Toyota 4Runner is so immaculate it is practically new. Treat yourself to a Toyota 4Runner Limited that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Strengths of this model include incredible off-road handling and capability, smooth and comfortable ride, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9F5236760
Stock: F5236760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 31,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,990
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***4WD, Towing, Entune Audio/Navigation*** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail suv that features a tow hitch with 7 and 4 pin connector, part time 4wd system with locking rear differential, multi-terrain select crawl control, hill-start assist control, skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It has the Entune Audio Package that features the Entune Multimedia Bundle (6.1 in High Resolution Touch-Screen with Split Screen Display, Navigation, AM/FM CD Player, 8 Speakers, Auxiliary/USB ports, Advanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Phone Capability, Phone Book Access and Music Streaming Via Bluetooth(R) Wireless Technology), HD Radio, HD Predictive Traffic and Doppler Weather Overlay, and satellite radio capability. Other features include roof rack with crossbars, keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera for easier connection to tow load, daytime running lights, fog lights, power adjustable driver seat, heated power mirrors, 120V AC outlets, split folding rear seats, alarm, LED tail lights, and more! The interior has never been smoked in! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6F5245481
Stock: LT0713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 126,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,786$1,002 Below Market
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
This 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited is proudly offered by Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc This Toyota includes: BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats LEATHER-TRIMMED 50/50 SPLIT FOLD-FLAT 3RD ROW 3rd Row Seat Front Head Air Bag Rear Head Air Bag LUXURY PACKAGE 30TH ANNIVERSARY DISCOUNT *GROSS* MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Want more room? Want more style? This Toyota 4Runner Limited is the vehicle for you. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota 4Runner Limited is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Toyota 4Runner Limited features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota 4Runner Limited. More information about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Strengths of this model include incredible off-road handling and capability, smooth and comfortable ride, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR5F5243060
Stock: S-243060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 69,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,491$2,301 Below Market
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR4F5097863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2020 Expedition