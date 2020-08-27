Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 30Th Anniversary Discount Black; Leather Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic Luxury Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Toyota 4Runner? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota 4Runner Limited handles with ease. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota 4Runner Limited. Well-known by many, the 4Runner has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota 4Runner Limited gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota 4Runner Limited. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Toyota 4Runner is so immaculate it is practically new. Treat yourself to a Toyota 4Runner Limited that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Strengths of this model include incredible off-road handling and capability, smooth and comfortable ride, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU5JR9F5236760

Stock: F5236760

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020