1995 Toyota 4Runner Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,187 - $2,393
Used 4Runner for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
V6 models get new tape stripes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota 4Runner.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SBraniff,11/03/2015
SR5 V6 4dr SUV
My 4runner is great. It handles well, has comfortable seating in the front. The back seat is pretty tight for taller people, and the floor is high. Its pretty good offroad, but that's not where it usually is. For day to day driving, it sucks gas and has horrible power. It gets decent fuel economy on the highway, but not at all good in the city. THat being said, it preforms similar to other SUVs of its era and size. It handles great on the highway, assuming you do not have hills or anything to pass. A bigger engine is needed, but then again this car has been redesigned with that in mind. It easily has the most dismal performance (power wise) from any vehicle I have ever driven. At low speeds though, it works pretty good. -Its roomier than a jeep, more fuel efficient than a bronco, more reliable than a ford/GM SUV, and has a better style than a nissan (this is said about competitors of the same era). Offroad, it does well. I have a 2wd version, not 4wd. That being said, the ground clearance is phenomenal stock. The suspension does well off road. With 2wd I am limited, but it still does very well. The positives are the clearance and the low first gear. Perhaps the most interesting thing on this car that sets itself a part a bit is the tailgate. The back door is a tailgate, like a pickup truck. Provided the back window works, its a fantastic thing! Its a chair, table, part of a bed. It makes loading long or large items nice, and its great at the drive in. Outside of the poor power and city MPGs, its a pretty good little SUV. I have owned two of these. My current one, at 23 years old, has drove over 4500 miles this summer on roadtrips.
mrooker,02/26/2002
Exceptional reliability - no problems of any kind over a seven year period.
echoman2,01/26/2013
I just my '95 4Runner this year, and I love it. I got it with 100,000 miles on it and I've put about 10,000 in it. I get around 14 mpg in the city, and 20 on highway driving. Doesn't have amazing power on the highway, but goes off-road like a champ. I gotten through some pretty crazy stuff, and it's still all stock. Handles the snow like a boss. The rear springs were sagging a litle when I got it, but some new coils and she rides just like new! Has on not started once, and that was when the battery fried on me. But shes got a new battery now, and starts up every time. I love this truck and plan to keep it for a long time.
TRunner,09/28/2004
I have been more then impressed with the capabilities of this vehicle. The only downsides is it is a bit underpowered, but it has never held me up on or off road and the sagging rear end which was fixed by some Downey HD springs. The interior is tuff. The exterior is tuff. The engine keeps on a trucking and has been very trouble free. I plan on keeping this vehicle a very long time.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner features & specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 4Runner
Related Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019