Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

*DESIRED FEATURES:* 4WD, AWD, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels.This four wheel drive 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Stratosphere Mica exterior with a Stone Interior. With 213,242 miles this 2004 4Runner with a 8cyl, 4.7l, 235.0hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Premium JBL System, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player. Your Stratosphere Mica 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota 4Runner comes factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 4.7l, 235.0hp engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Cargo Shade, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Running Boards, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 stock # I29302.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBT14R748013037

Stock: I29302

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020