Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

No Accident! PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6-DISC CD CHANGER AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer, (10) speakers, FRONT SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT & OVERHEAD FRONT/REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS, REAR SPOILER.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBT17R740030799

Stock: P4279

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-08-2020