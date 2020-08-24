Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- 223,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,805$1,991 Below Market
Marquardt of Barrington - Barrington / Illinois
No Accident! PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6-DISC CD CHANGER AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer, (10) speakers, FRONT SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT & OVERHEAD FRONT/REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS, REAR SPOILER. EXCELLENT VALUE This 4Runner is priced $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book. THE MARQUARDT ADVANTAGE Door 2 Door Service Concierge, Free Pickup and Dropoff Service, Lifetime Automatic Carwashes, Free Loaner Vehicles, 24 Hour Overnight Test Drive, and a No Hassle, No Gimmicks Price Promise! WHY MARQUARDT OF BARRINGTON? Marquardt of Barrington is the most established and award-winning Buick-GMC dealership in the Chicagoland area! Among our most recent awards are #1 in Customer Satisfaction and #1 in Customer Retention! Since 1950 we have exceeded our customer's expectations while demonstrating honesty and integrity in all that we do. 'Don't forget to grab a handful of licorice and drive!' THE VALUE OF USED VEHICLES VARIES WITH MILEAGE, USAGE AND CONDITION. BOOK VALUES SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ESTIMATES ONLY. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R740030799
Stock: P4279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 169,978 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Powerful V6 SUV. We detailed the SUV out completely. Good tires & suspension. Please come by and get it checked out for your satisfaction. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R348014083
Stock: 014083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 163,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$1,654 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Toyota 2004 4Runner SR5, Titanium Metallic with Taupe Cloth Interior. 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Rear Wheel Drive.This Vehicle is being Offered As-Is.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9228 miles below market average!''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14RX48019863
Stock: 0104-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 171,816 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,995$1,591 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R940054779
Stock: O054779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,449$1,889 Below Market
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, Local Trade In, LOW MILES, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9126 miles below market average! All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R140023431
Stock: P6694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 189,215 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,595
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R940028858
Stock: 4358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,012 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,879$703 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
Limited trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels, REAR SPOILER, JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6..., Hitch, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, "The 4Runner legend continues." -Edmunds.com KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Toyota Limited with BLACK exterior and LB12 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6-DISC CD CHANGER AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc in-dash CD changer, (10) speakers, REAR SPOILER. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The 4Runner legend continues." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R948020466
Stock: 48020466T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 190,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,992
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited Champagne 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Deluxe 3-in-1 Radio w/6 Speakers, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Leather Power Heated Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Seat Audio, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 22178 miles below market average! Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R748014278
Stock: T014278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 201,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,954
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
At Mac Haik Toyota, each of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a detailed vehicle inspection before offering them to the public for sale. Please ask your sales associate for a copy of the results from the service inspection. For SPECIFIC Details or Questions please call one of our Specialized Internet MANAGERS. Please Schedule an APPOINTMENT to ensure the AVAILABILITY of the vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R340023171
Stock: P11885A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 36,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6Clean CARFAX. Silver 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R240034274
Stock: P034274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 190,199 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R640042846
Stock: 47398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,524 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,198
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6This vehicle is nicely equipped with: 4WD, Stone Cloth.2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R540034884
Stock: 10N370AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 189,739 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,388
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Galactic Gray Mica CarFax 1-Owner, 4Runner SR5, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Taupe Bucket Seats. SR5CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival!Come experience the difference at Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee, the only Kia dealership inside the perimeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R248017850
Stock: 608630A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 203,061 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Toyota of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
$$$ PRCE REDUCED! BIG SAVINGS! $$$ This fuel efficient 4RUNNER gets up to 17 MPG City and 21 MPG Highway! This eye-catching 4RUNNER has GRAY interior and GRAY exterior! Enjoy the sunroof in this 4RUNNER !! *** For more information call or stop by Toyota of Bowling Green to see this 2004 TOYOTA 4RUNNER 4DR LIMITED V6 AUTO 4WD ! Toyota of Bowling Green has been in business since 1982 and we are a multiple Presidents Award Winner. We pride ourselves on Customer Satisfaction and take great strides to keep a fresh, competitive Pre-Owned Inventory. These vehicles go through our Service Department and are inspected to give you peace of mind. Toyota of Bowling Green prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! 270-843-4321. We are located at: 2398 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R740046658
Stock: 20T677B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 241,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** CLEAN CAR FAX **, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, ** 4 X 4 **, 2 OWNER, ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING CONDITION, HARD TO FIND V-8 4.7 ENGINE, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Leather.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R440028136
Stock: 028136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2004 Toyota 4 Runner 4x4 Limited edition with the 4.0L V-6 and heated leather seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R340033440
Stock: 23242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* 4WD, AWD, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels.This four wheel drive 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Stratosphere Mica exterior with a Stone Interior. With 213,242 miles this 2004 4Runner with a 8cyl, 4.7l, 235.0hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Premium JBL System, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player. Your Stratosphere Mica 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota 4Runner comes factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 4.7l, 235.0hp engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Cargo Shade, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Running Boards, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 stock # I29302.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R748013037
Stock: I29302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 190,252 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,730
Courtesy Acura - Centennial / Colorado
2004 Toyota 4Runner 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 18/21 City/Highway MPG Titanium Metallic*LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, 4Runner SR5 V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Stone w/Cloth Bucket Seats.Courtesy Acura wants you to buy with confidence with our 5 day/150-mile Exchange. All our vehicles with less than 150,000 and less than 10 years old come with our 3 month/3000-mile powertrain warranty. Each of our cars also receives an extensive multi-point inspection. Free Carfax is available for all of our listings. We offer flexible financing options. Trades are always welcome as well! Our technology scans hundreds of websites ensuring customers with fair prices. Located off of C-470 and Broadway in Littleton, Co. We are just a short drive from Denver and surrounding areas. Call ahead about our Courtesy Valet service, weâ ll pick you up! Find our reviews on Google and Dealerrater, or come visit us in the store to see why Courtesy Acura in Littleton is your best choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R048012549
Stock: 48012549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
