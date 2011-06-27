Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- $4,600Great Deal | $4,247 below market
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5161,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Runs And Drives Great - 4X4 Works - A/C Cold - Garage kept and Well Maintained - Tires Replaced Recently - Low Miles - Call "847 965 - 8833"Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R4Y0274990
Stock: 12534B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $6,583Good Deal | $2,033 below market
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5174,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, Sunroof / Moonroof, SR5 Package, Tow Package, Fully Detailed, Very Nice, Clean, 3.4L V6, 4WD, Gray Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Black 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6Recent Arrival! Odometer is 49285 miles below market average!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R2Y0264068
Stock: P264068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,998Fair Deal | $699 below market
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5437,709 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
2000 TOYOTA 4RUNNER, SR5 4 DOOR 4WD SUV, NEWLY INSPECTED, LOCAL RELIABLE VEHICLE! THIS TRUCK RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. GOOD AC! STOP BY AND TAKE HER FOR A DRIVE TODAY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86RXY0277120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Fair Deal | $675 below market
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5170,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Haley Toyota - Roanoke / Virginia
New Arrival* This muscular 4Runner, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R7Y0275115
Stock: R08213B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $5,995
2000 Toyota 4Runner Base268,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GM84R3Y0054113
Stock: 054113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,995
2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited159,073 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Recent Arrival! 2000 Millennium Silver Metallic Toyota 4Runner V6 LEATHER, SUNROOF, SALVAGE TITLE, 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak Leather. 4-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R4Y9032789
Stock: 13152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,888
2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited158,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Hannah Toyota - Kelso / Washington
One Owner!!! Locally Owned and Locally Serviced! 33 detailed service records on Carfax! Previous owner also had the timing belt replaced at 156k miles. We completed 120 point vehicle inspection and received new front brakes, wheel balance, a fresh oil change, new air filter, new wipers and a full interior/exterior detail.Black 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited V6 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak w/Leather Power Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Power Seats, Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R2Y0285212
Stock: 204625T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,995
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5251,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
*This Toyota 4Runner SR5 Is Loaded with Features!! *Warning lights-inc: seatbelt, airbag, door ajar, oil pressure, low fuel, battery, check engine, brake, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Two spoke urethane tilt steering wheel, Side impact door beams, Remote hood/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Rear wheel drive, Rear fabric bench seat w/fold-down split rear seatbacks, Rear child protector door locks, Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes.*Stop By Today *Stop by Max Auto Sales located at 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN86R0Y0148556
Stock: 4T10463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $4,995
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5159,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Newsome - Hartsville / South Carolina
Raceway Chevrolet 1510 S. Fifth Street Hartsville, SC 843-332-0185 Ask for Danny Stanley
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN86R4Y0169619
Stock: 6522B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$9,900
2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5223,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R5Y0269278
Stock: 269278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,985
2000 Toyota 4Runner Base247,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
This vehicle had one previous owner. It has a clean title and a clean carfax with no accidents. It it spotless inside and out and it runs and drives like new. This vehicle comes with a spare key. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The front windshield is in excellent condition. Hurry don't miss it. Please calls us at 858-273-8001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GM84R8Y0054592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,749Good Deal | $2,498 below market
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5226,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watermark Honda - Paducah / Kentucky
3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim. 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86RXX0209107
Stock: HL136E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,000Great Deal
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5164,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Adam's Cars - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN86R610192650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5142,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Reno Subaru - Reno / Nevada
SR5 trim, MILLENNIUM SILVER exterior and FA17 interior. 4x4, CD Player, UPGRADE VALUE PKG 3, Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES: UPGRADE VALUE PKG 3 sport seat pkg, P265 /70R16 tires, 16" aluminum wheels, HD brakes, 4.10 axle ratio. Toyota SR5 with MILLENNIUM SILVER exterior and FA17 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 183 HP at 4800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "With rugged good looks and true off-road capability, the 4Runner has earned a reputation as a stout no-nonsense sport-utility vehicle.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Reno Subaru you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Subaru automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Lithia Reno Subaru is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Lithia Reno Subaru and experience our service for yourself! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R910358521
Stock: 10358521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,999
2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited232,895 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coggin Buick-GMC of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Dorado Gold/Thunder Cloud Cladding 2001 Toyota 4Runner LimitedRWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 MPI DOHCOak Leather.Recent Arrival!7 Reasons to Buy Your Used Car from the Coggin Buick GMC. *We believe that you deserve to drive a car that you LOVE. * We have served over 200,000 customers just like you. * All our vehicles are thoroughly serviced and inspected before hitting our lot. * We use market-based pricing to provide you with a no-haggle buying experience. * For extra peace of mind, an extended service contract may be available. * First time buyer or challenged credit? We can help you find the car and financing you need TODAY. * Ask your sales person how you can earn extra CASH by referring your friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN87R910200688
Stock: 10200688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $10,995
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5182,671 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5Clean CARFAX. Red 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 MPI DOHC 4WD, Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1818 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86RX10353568
Stock: P353568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $12,995
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5196,270 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5Black 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 37320 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R5X0255136
Stock: P255136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $13,950
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5230,022 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
Super nice, 3rd generation classic Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4x4, VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED and 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! Clean Carfax report with no accidents. Nice stack of maintenance/service records from previous owner. TOW PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF, classic POWER REAR WINDOW, POWER/HEATED MIRRORS, FOG LIGHTS, and 16-inch FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS with brand new tires by General Grabber(see photo). We had this 4Runner fully inspected and serviced FOR YOU with a NEW TIMING BELT, NEW WATER PUMP, NEW ANTIFREEZE/COOLANT, TRANSMISSION SERVICE, FRONT DIFF and REAR DIFF SERVICES, NEW STRUTS & SHOCKS, NEW SPARK PLUGS, 3 NEW SERPENTINE BELTS, NEW VALVE COVER GASKETS, a BRAKE FLUID FLUSH, and more(with all receipts), plus new keyless entry fobs, and brand new Toyota Floor Mats set! Come see the quality in person, you won't be disappointed. Please call Powell Motors at 503.233.4889. Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R110333970
Stock: 10264
Certified Pre-Owned: No