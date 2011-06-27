Close

Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon

Super nice, 3rd generation classic Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4x4, VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED and 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! Clean Carfax report with no accidents. Nice stack of maintenance/service records from previous owner. TOW PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF, classic POWER REAR WINDOW, POWER/HEATED MIRRORS, FOG LIGHTS, and 16-inch FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS with brand new tires by General Grabber(see photo). We had this 4Runner fully inspected and serviced FOR YOU with a NEW TIMING BELT, NEW WATER PUMP, NEW ANTIFREEZE/COOLANT, TRANSMISSION SERVICE, FRONT DIFF and REAR DIFF SERVICES, NEW STRUTS & SHOCKS, NEW SPARK PLUGS, 3 NEW SERPENTINE BELTS, NEW VALVE COVER GASKETS, a BRAKE FLUID FLUSH, and more(with all receipts), plus new keyless entry fobs, and brand new Toyota Floor Mats set! Come see the quality in person, you won't be disappointed. Please call Powell Motors at 503.233.4889. Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT3HN86R110333970

Stock: 10264

Certified Pre-Owned: No

