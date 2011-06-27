Vehicle overview

Just over a quarter of a century ago, Toyota introduced the 4Runner. Back then, the term SUV referred to a truck-based vehicle designed to negotiate rugged trails and rocky peaks without breaking a sweat. These were the rigs of choice for campers, mountain bikers and skiers, not soccer moms or city slickers looking to make an image statement. Interestingly, the redesigned 2010 Toyota 4Runner stays true to these mountain-goat roots, courting real outdoor enthusiasts while leaving Toyota's various crossover and luxury utes to cater to the tenderfoots.

The new 4Runner is based on the same platform used for the rugged FJ Cruiser, and it's taller, wider and longer than the previous model. Like all 4Runners, this one has a no-nonsense solid rear axle for superior off-road performance. One trick new feature this year is the available Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars at speeds below 40 mph for greater wheel articulation over tough terrain. On the outside, the 4Runner has an edgy new look, with a blocky front grille and pronounced fender flares.

Under the hood, the base engine is now a four-cylinder, marking the first time the 4Runner has offered one since 2002. We're not quite sure why Toyota bothered, as the inline-4 is only available on the base two-wheel-drive model, comes with an old-school four-speed automatic transmission, produces a lackluster 157 horsepower and gets basically the same fuel economy as the 4.0-liter V6.

The vast majority of 4Runner buyers, we suspect, will want the V6, which has been tweaked to produce 270 hp (up 34 hp) and 278 pound-feet of torque (up 12 lb-ft) while remaining just as fuel-efficient as last year. However, the previous 4Runner's optional V8 is no longer offered, so those in search of maximum towing capabilities or simply the smooth power of a V8 will have to look elsewhere.

Because of its focus on off-road adventure, the 2010 Toyota 4Runner can't quite match the real-world functionality of modern crossovers such as Toyota's own Highlander, the GMC Acadia or the Hyundai Veracruz. It comes surprisingly close, though, offering a healthy 90 cubic feet of cargo space and an available third-row seat. And while the 4Runner doesn't have the driving dynamics and fuel efficiency of these car-based SUVs, it does compare favorably to traditional SUV rivals like the Dodge Durango, Ford Explorer, Jeep Commander/Grand Cherokee and Nissan Pathfinder, lacking only that optional V8.

Overall, Toyota has managed to maintain the 4Runner's strong off-road enthusiast appeal while making it a more practical daily driver. If you're looking for a vehicle that can do just about anything, this is one you won't want to miss. The 4Runner's forerunners would be proud.