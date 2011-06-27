  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(126)
2010 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, outstanding off-road capability, pleasant on-road demeanor, ample cargo capacity, available third-row seat.
  • Cramped third-row accommodations, no V8 option, weak and inefficient base four-cylinder.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Among go-anywhere traditional SUVs, the 2010 Toyota 4Runner is a top choice. However, those looking for more passenger space and who don't require much in the way of off-road capability may want to consider a car-based crossover SUV instead.

Vehicle overview

Just over a quarter of a century ago, Toyota introduced the 4Runner. Back then, the term SUV referred to a truck-based vehicle designed to negotiate rugged trails and rocky peaks without breaking a sweat. These were the rigs of choice for campers, mountain bikers and skiers, not soccer moms or city slickers looking to make an image statement. Interestingly, the redesigned 2010 Toyota 4Runner stays true to these mountain-goat roots, courting real outdoor enthusiasts while leaving Toyota's various crossover and luxury utes to cater to the tenderfoots.

The new 4Runner is based on the same platform used for the rugged FJ Cruiser, and it's taller, wider and longer than the previous model. Like all 4Runners, this one has a no-nonsense solid rear axle for superior off-road performance. One trick new feature this year is the available Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars at speeds below 40 mph for greater wheel articulation over tough terrain. On the outside, the 4Runner has an edgy new look, with a blocky front grille and pronounced fender flares.

Under the hood, the base engine is now a four-cylinder, marking the first time the 4Runner has offered one since 2002. We're not quite sure why Toyota bothered, as the inline-4 is only available on the base two-wheel-drive model, comes with an old-school four-speed automatic transmission, produces a lackluster 157 horsepower and gets basically the same fuel economy as the 4.0-liter V6.

The vast majority of 4Runner buyers, we suspect, will want the V6, which has been tweaked to produce 270 hp (up 34 hp) and 278 pound-feet of torque (up 12 lb-ft) while remaining just as fuel-efficient as last year. However, the previous 4Runner's optional V8 is no longer offered, so those in search of maximum towing capabilities or simply the smooth power of a V8 will have to look elsewhere.

Because of its focus on off-road adventure, the 2010 Toyota 4Runner can't quite match the real-world functionality of modern crossovers such as Toyota's own Highlander, the GMC Acadia or the Hyundai Veracruz. It comes surprisingly close, though, offering a healthy 90 cubic feet of cargo space and an available third-row seat. And while the 4Runner doesn't have the driving dynamics and fuel efficiency of these car-based SUVs, it does compare favorably to traditional SUV rivals like the Dodge Durango, Ford Explorer, Jeep Commander/Grand Cherokee and Nissan Pathfinder, lacking only that optional V8.

Overall, Toyota has managed to maintain the 4Runner's strong off-road enthusiast appeal while making it a more practical daily driver. If you're looking for a vehicle that can do just about anything, this is one you won't want to miss. The 4Runner's forerunners would be proud.

2010 Toyota 4Runner models

The 2010 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is offered in three trim levels: SR5, Trail and Limited. The SR5 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, black fender flares and rocker panels, skid plates, foglights, air-conditioning (with rear ventilation), cruise control, full power accessories with a power rear window, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and a CD/MP3 audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The four-wheel-drive (or V6-equipped) version adds color-keyed fender flares and rocker panels, heated sideview mirrors with turn indicators and puddle lights, chrome roof rails and grille and a tow hitch receiver.

Upgrading to the Trail (available only with 4WD and the V6) adds a hood scoop, a locking rear differential, Crawl Control (which automatically modulates throttle and brakes when ascending or descending hills), off-road-oriented tires, smoked head- and taillights, a back-up camera that displays in the rearview mirror, upgraded gauges, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, water-resistant upholstery, power front seats, a sliding rear cargo deck and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, a USB port with iPod connectivity and Bluetooth phone and audio functions.

The upscale Limited trim level adds 20-inch alloy wheels, Toyota's X-REAS adaptive suspension dampers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded audio system with a six-CD changer and 15 speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver power lumbar support.

Many of the Trail and Limited features are available as options for the SR5 model, though specifics will vary based on the region you live in. Other option highlights (depending on trim) include a sunroof, a voice-activated navigation system and a third-row seat. The aforementioned KDSS off-road suspension is available only on Trail models.

2010 Highlights

The Toyota 4Runner has been redesigned for 2010, bringing greater on-road refinement without giving up any of its traditional off-road prowess.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Toyota 4Runner comes with either a four-cylinder engine or a V6, depending on trim level. The 2WD SR5 comes with a 2.7-liter inline-4 that makes 157 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. All other models receive a 4.0-liter V6 with 270 hp and 278 lb-ft.

A four-speed automatic is paired with the inline-4, while a five-speed automatic is fitted to the V6. The SR5 and Limited can be had in either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (part-time system on SR5, full-time system on the Limited), while the Trail comes only with part-time 4WD. Towing capacity for V6 models is 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

EPA fuel economy estimates are remarkably similar whether the vehicle is powered by a four or a V6. The 2WD four-cylinder 4Runner rates 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The 2WD V6 comes in at 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, while the 4WD V6 loses 1 mpg on the highway.

Safety

All 2010 Toyota 4Runners come equipped with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability control, traction control, active front head restraints, front knee airbags, front-seat side airbags and full-length roll-sensing side curtain airbags.

Driving

If you choose the V6, power is satisfactory. At 8.2 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint, the six-cylinder 2010 Toyota 4Runner is reasonably quick, and shifts from the five-speed automatic are prompt and refined. You can forget about the four-cylinder engine, though, which for some reason makes 30 less horsepower than the similar Highlander engine, despite the 4Runner's added weight -- and employs an outdated four-speed automatic instead of the Highlander's six-speed, resulting in a negligible fuel economy advantage over the V6.

Despite being based on a traditional truck platform, the 2010 Toyota 4Runner boasts a smooth and controlled ride. When fitted with the X-REAS or KDSS, the 4Runner even delivers reasonably confident handling as long as you don't push it too hard. More impressive, of course, is the 4Runner's off-road ability. In testing, we've found that the combination of the 4Runner's 9.6 inches of ground clearance (4WD models) and KDSS works extraordinarily well in the dirt, making the 4Runner so nimble over lumpy terrain that we thought the tires were underinflated -- a good thing for off-roading.

Interior

The Toyota 4Runner is roomier than it was before, and it offers spacious seating for five passengers, with the ability to seat two additional passengers in the optional third-row seats. The third-row seating is somewhat cramped, however, making it suitable for children or short adults only. Maximum cargo capacity is a useful 90 cubic feet. The optional sliding rear cargo deck takes up a little bit more space but can conveniently support up to 440 pounds.

On the whole, the 4Runner's interior is handsomely designed, though materials quality has dipped from the previous generation's luxurious level. Still, it's a nice place to spend time, and the Limited's cabin offers many of the accommodations you'd expect in a Lexus. The various dials and switches are intuitive and well placed, while the voice-activated navigation and Bluetooth phone operation increase safety and reduce stress. New for this year is an "ECO" meter that lets you know whether you're driving in a fuel-efficient manner via a needle that moves into either the green (good) or red (bad) zone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota 4Runner.

5(70%)
4(18%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
126 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 126 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4Runner Happiness
runnerforbodie,03/23/2011
Have 5100 miles and so far and is exceeding my expectations on MPG and comfort. Just got back from a 1200 mile trip and the reclining back seats were a big hit! The lack of freeway noise and great ride and seats make it an excellent long distance cruiser. Easy to avg 20 MPG overall. In daily 25 mile highwy/city commute I typically get 20.5 MPG with some stop and go driving which is amazing. Exceeding 75 mph gets the MPG to drop slightly below 20 mpg. Also nice to use only regular gas as compared to mid-grade or premium in my Tacoma and Lexus.
I HATE MY 2010 TOYOTA 4RUNNER
mosternaz,02/29/2012
I owned a 1997 Toyota 4runner for 13 years with only one major repair in $160,000 miles. It never once stranded me. Someone hit me and totaled it. I bought a new 2010 Toyota 4runner. In the last six months it has stranded me twice and I have had 4 major repairs. The throttle body was first, then the brake switch. Next was the blue tooth system and last night the entire windshield cracked in half (stress fracture, not a rock). I just can't trust this car. It is a lemon and Toyota doesn't care. It is also very hard to see out of the back windows. The body is wider than it needs to be. My mileage is 20 mpg, which is fine. Comfort is good for sitting on the side of the road waiting.
Are we driving same vehicle
regor,08/25/2010
Read all of the reviews and I question if we are driving the same vehicle. Am very happy with the performance. Did not buy a sports car but an SUV. The interior finish is great. All fits well, and the ergonomics are excellent. Have a hard time being comfortable in certain cars, but am very comfortable in this one. Outside finish is flawless. I like the design, but hey, some don't guess we won't all be riding 4 runners. Will comment of fuel economy at a later date, but am happy to this point. Hood does not rattle at high speeds, doors are not flimsy, horn sounds ok it alerts people what more do you want. My wife had not seen the vehicle before purchase, her reaction was "awesome."
New 4runners, NOT as good as the last, v6 weak..
scratchgolfer2,03/23/2013
I have had the last few 4runners now, the Limited 1997, then the amazing 2007 V8 Limited. I love the cars, performance and Toyota quality. I really didnt want to trade in my 2007 but I hit 100K so figured I would check them out, not too crazy about the new style but it is okay and thought the new higher HP V6 might be okay at 270HP, however it is NOT, it is WAY underpowered for this size vehicle. It also doesn't have the same solid feel that my previous 4runners always had that other's never had. Makes me wonder if they really changed some things here....engine just doesnt feel right.....way to slow, with the Tundra 5.7 v8 as an option this might be a great truck
See all 126 reviews of the 2010 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Toyota 4Runner
More About This Model

The Toyota 4Runner is best known as a go-anywhere, do-everything SUV. But that definition only holds true for the four-wheel-drive models with the accompanying off-road equipment. What about the two-wheel-drive models? Our rear-drive 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 test vehicle has the rugged look of its adventurous brethren, but lacks the off-road capabilities. In this form, it has to compete against a host of car-based crossovers that are more adept at city driving than the 4Runner. And that's where its shortcomings become obvious.

In this class, even Toyota's own Highlander seems a better choice, with better road manners and more interior space. Additionally, the Chevrolet Traverse and Ford Flex trump the 4Runner in these regards. It seems the only direct competitors with truck underpinnings come in the form of the Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Pathfinder. Similarly equipped, these traditional body-on-frame SUVs are also outdone by the aforementioned crossovers.

Buyers who are loyal to the 4Runner name benefit from the SUV's 2010 redesign. New, aggressive sheet metal and an updated interior represent the most immediate rewards. Underneath, the new 4Runner is based on Toyota's robust FJ Cruiser, but last year's V8 option is no more. However, the 2010's V6 engine does make a bit more horsepower with better fuel economy to boot, though torque drops 28 pound-feet to 278. Still, all things considered, we would steer anyone considering a non-off-roading 4Runner toward a more road-friendly crossover.

Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and SR5 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $16,658 and$16,658 with odometer readings between 135349 and135349 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,658 and mileage as low as 135349 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,753.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,579.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,934.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

