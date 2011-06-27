Vehicle overview

Like the white rhino, the Toyota 4Runner is an endangered species. It's one of the last SUVs left with body-on-frame construction and a traditional outdoor work ethic. If you're looking for a vehicle with true off-road capability and all the rugged hardware that makes it possible, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner is here for you.

Being endangered doesn't mean the 4Runner is a relic. Motivated by a powerful 270-horsepower V6, the two- or four-wheel-drive 4Runner will keep up with the Joneses and their more common car-based crossover SUVs while still getting decent fuel economy. The 4Runner's interior is also pretty roomy for cargo and can be optioned with a third-row seat for seven-passenger capacity. Toyota's new "Entune" smartphone integration system is new for the 4Runner this year as well.

In terms of off-road gear, every 4Runner loads up with a specialized traction-control system, hill-hold and hill-descent control and a full-size spare tire. Depending on the trim, there are two types of four-wheel drive (available with low-range gearing, locking center and/or locking rear differentials), two suspension options (one of which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars for greater wheel articulation over rough terrain) and specialized tires.

The main issue you'll want to think about is that when compared to a modern crossover such as the Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Pilot or even Toyota Highlander is that the truck-based 4Runner lacks the comfort, utility and general convenience found in those suburban-duty vehicles. And compared to its closest competitor, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the 4Runner doesn't offer a V8 engine option and isn't as upscale on the inside. But overall, we like the 2012 Toyota 4Runner and recommend it, even if it represents the last of a dying breed.