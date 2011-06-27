Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- $5,288Great Deal | $2,579 below market
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited233,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cartiva - Stillwater / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R230001922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,690Fair Deal | $1,156 below market
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited220,336 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Page Toyota - Southfield / Michigan
Beige 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC/SOLD AS IS 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Taupe w/Leather Power Heated Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. We are family owned and operated and have been serving the tri-county area for over 45 years. Our goal is to provide our customers with a great deal on a great car. We carry over 120 pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models. We truly care about our customers, just give us a shot and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17RX30020850
Stock: 63781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $6,979
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited169,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greg May Honda - Waco / Texas
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NON SMOKER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**. Odometer is 9823 miles below market average!2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC Titanium Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZT17RX30009006
Stock: 41433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $9,990Fair Deal
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited184,836 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Bozeman - Bozeman / Montana
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24530 miles below market average! This Toyota 4Runner is well equipped and includes the following key features, 17" x 7.5" JJ Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Cargo Net, Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Set (5 Piece), CD player, Driver & Passenger Curtain & Side Airbags, First Aid Kit, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, JBL Synthesis 3 in 1 w/Navigation/10 Speakers, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Preferred Accessory Package, Rear Seat Audio, Rear Spoiler w/Center High Mounted Stop Light, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, X-REAS Shock Absorber.Titanium Metallic 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4D Sport Utility 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 15/19 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R830009667
Stock: B600181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,995
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited246,261 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2003 Toyota 4Runner LimitedSilver 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Leather.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R430017247
Stock: P017247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $5,995
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition93,931 milesDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R230019128
Stock: 019128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,500
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition194,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Bloomington - Bloomington / Illinois
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Sport V8 Gray 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD.At BMW of Bloomington, serving Peoria, Morton, Champaign, Springfield and Lincoln IL, we offer new BMW cars in Bloomington, along with many excellent vehicles by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for in Bloomington.Call Today to set up a test drive 309-661-2691.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R338003877
Stock: BU1334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$10,500
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited151,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Valentine Motor Company has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2003 Toyota 4Runner. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota 4Runner Limited redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2003 4WD Toyota 4Runner Limited is king of the off-road. This low mileage Toyota 4Runner has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota 4Runner Limited. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R138000519
Stock: VAL000519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$11,500
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5151,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Clean CARFAX, AM/FM/CD/Tape player, Power Sunroof, Cloth, Four wheel drive, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R430027877
Stock: 30027877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $6,000
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited225,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota 4Runner Limited comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R730003727
Stock: 01009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- $6,440
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited232,912 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE FREE FOR MOST OUR VEHICLES! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.georgiaimporauto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to a employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU17R130006363
Stock: Q006363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5221,321 milesDelivery available*
Malloy Chevrolet - Winchester / Virginia
6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4WD CARFAX One-Owner. Pacific Blue Metallic SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R038005258
Stock: L6110861A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $10,888
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited201,023 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---ARIZONA 2-OWNER!--4.7 V-8!--4X4!--33 SERVICE RECORDS ON THE CLEAN CARFAX!---THIS 4-RUNNER LIMITED IS AS LOADED AS CAN BE! POWERED BY THE 4.7 LITER V-8 AND IT RUNS THROUGH AN ALL WHEEL-DRIVE HIGH RANGE AND LOW RANGE TRANSFER CASE! MAINTAINED RELIGIOUSLY BY THE TOYOTA DEALER SINCE NEW! NICE RIG!---------------------CALL OR EMAIL & BUY IT NOW!----------------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$10888.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R230005808
Stock: 005808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,300
2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition277,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
REDUCED FROM $8,900! SR5 Sport trim. Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Running Boards, JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6..., REAR SPOILER, Trailer Hitch, "The 4Runner legend continues." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: JBL SYNTHESIS 3-IN-1 AUDIO SYSTEM W/6-DISC COMPACT DISC CHANGER AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc player, in-dash 6-disc compact disc changer, 10 speakers, rear seat audio controls w/remote wireless headphone capability, REAR SPOILER. Toyota SR5 Sport with TITANIUM MET exterior and FH13 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The 4Runner legend continues.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $8,900. WHY BUY FROM US: Are you browsing other Mt. Shasta or Red Bluff Chevrolet dealerships? Don't buy until you visit Lithia Chevrolet of Redding. Our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Browse our entire inventory of cars, trucks and SUVs. If you find one that you like, schedule a test drive at Lithia Chevrolet of Redding today! Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R438007565
Stock: 38007565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- New Listing$7,994
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5144,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
At Mac Haik Toyota, each of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a detailed vehicle inspection before offering them to the public for sale. Please ask your sales associate for a copy of the results from the service inspection. For SPECIFIC Details or Questions please call one of our Specialized Internet MANAGERS. Please Schedule an APPOINTMENT to ensure the AVAILABILITY of the vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R530004295
Stock: 63336A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $16,988
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited155,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Our One Owner No Accident Reported 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4X4 is sparkling in Pacific Blue Metallic, and sports the top-of-the-line luxury and convenience equipment! Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 235hp while perfectly paired to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for quick acceleration and smooth shifts. Our Four Wheel Drive 4Runner has the perfect combination to be as capable as a truck, while still providing near 19mpg on the highway. Check out the great-looking wheels, roof rails, and running boards that highlight the exterior. Slide inside our 4Runner Limited, and you'll notice the leather seats, sunroof, full power accessories, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls for your convenience. The dominant AM/FM/CD player is available for you to listen to all your favorite songs. Toyota didn't miss a beat when it comes to safety in our 4Runner Limited. A variety of airbags, ABS, brake assist, and automatic headlights should give you peace of mind that you and your passengers are safe when behind the wheel. The Toyota 4Runner is noted for its quality construction, durability, and reliability. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT17R438000367
Stock: D3886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,595
2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5126,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
SR5 trim. WAS $13,995. Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, CD Player, Running Boards, ROOF RACK & CROSS BARS, 17' ALUMINUM WHEELS, Hitch, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Running Boards, CD Player, Trailer Hitch. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESPWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF, ROOF RACK & CROSS BARS, 17' ALUMINUM WHEELS P265/65R17 tires. Toyota SR5 with TITANIUM MET exterior and FA12 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 4800 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDE'The 4Runner legend continues.' -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.AFFORDABILITYWas $13,995.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERCall our Internet Department at 360-532-0650 for additional incentives, latest price update and trade valuation. Five Star Toyota is the golden standard for a no hassle shopping experience and up front pricing on new and used vehicles. Shop and purchase with absolute confidence.Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14RX30012347
Stock: C10192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- $9,995
2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited194,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Carolina Automotive - New Bern / North Carolina
Text/Call Us At (252) 349-0439 | TrueCar No-Haggle Pricing | CarFax Certified Dealer| Financing Available | Located in New Bern, NCABOUT OUR DEALERSHIPNC Automotive is a Family-Owned & Operated Car Dealership serving all over North Carolina with Premium, Trusted, and Affordable Certified PreOwned & Used Cars. We are a CarFax Advantage Dealer, a TrueCar No-Haggle Pricing Dealer, and a Allstate Certified Dealer. Our goal is to make sure your car-buying experience is as easy, transparent, and enjoyable as possible.THE NC AUTOMOTIVE ADVANTAGE All of our vehicles come with a FREE CarFax Report, TrueCar No-Haggle Pricing, KBB Instant-Trade Dealer, 3-Months of Sirius XM Radio*, a Car-Wash & Detail, a Full-Tank of Gas, and options for Limited Warranty & Discounted Coverage backed by Allstate**CONTACT OUR DEALERSHIPNC Automotive PreOwned Center is located at 2420 US Highway 70 East, New Bern NC 28560. Text our Sales Managers directly at (252) 349-0439. Visit our website www.NCAutoNewBern.com for additional details. We are recognized and rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). *Sirius XM available for equipped vehicles **Certifications & limited warranties available, backed by Allstate, optional coverage upgrades available for qualifying inventory
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R030006002
Stock: NC1075
Certified Pre-Owned: No