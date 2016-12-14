  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(25)
2017 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serious off-road capability few other competitors can match
  • Variety of configurations to suit many buyers and price points
  • Versatile cargo area, especially with optional slide out
  • Choppy ride quality compared to more modern crossovers
  • Standard V6 is not particularly fuel-efficient
  • Tall step-in height makes for ungraceful entry and exit
List Price Range
$28,995 - $44,995
Used 4Runner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which 4Runner does Edmunds recommend?

If you're shopping 2017 4Runners, off-road capability is likely a priority or you would be (or should be) shopping station wagons or crossovers. In light of that, the sweet spot in the 4Runner lineup is the TRD Off-Road Premium. It's the most affordable way to gain access to a locking rear differential and the KDSS suspension option, which enhances its off-road chops while maintaining manners on the road. Its "Premium" billing, however, adds creature comforts such as heated front seats with easy-clean premium vinyl upholstery, heated power outside mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The last of an increasingly rare breed of truck-based SUVs, the 4Runner will take you off the beaten path like few other production vehicles. Adverse terrain is where it thrives, so if that's not where you generally tread, the Toyota Highlander is a better choice.

While day-to-day commuting isn't the 4Runner's forte, this midsize SUV is thoughtfully designed. Weekend excursions are what this traditional SUV does best thanks to rugged drivetrain hardware and enough ground clearance to deal with tricky off-road situations. Its cargo area is quite versatile, too, especially when equipped with the optional sliding rear cargo deck.

2017 Toyota 4Runner models

The 2017 Toyota 4Runner is available in six trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro and Limited. All share the same 4.0-liter V6 (270 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque) and five-speed automatic transmission and are rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds. SR5 and Limited models are available in 4x2 or 4x4 configurations and offer third-row seating (for seven occupants) as an option. The remaining trim levels are 4x4 only and seat five. A low-range transfer case comes on 4x4 versions of the SR5, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels.

The SR5 is the base model but it's not bare-bones. Standard features include cloth upholstery, skid plates, foglights, a backup camera, keyless entry, five 12-volt power outlets and a 120-volt AC power outlet.

Stepping up to TRD Off-Road adds some serious off-road chops in the form of a locking rear differential, wheels that are 0.5 inch wider and a crawl control function. It also offers the optional KDSS suspension.

Premium variants of the SR5 and TRD Off-Road get power-adjustable and heated outside mirrors, premium vinyl upholstery, navigation and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Serious off-roaders should consider the TRD Pro, which starts with the TRD Off-Road Premium and adds revised front springs, Bilstein dampers with rear remote reservoirs, Nitto Terra Grappler tires and a front skid plate.

Limited models top the 4Runner range. These models get a Torsen center differential (4x4 models only) plus a host of features to make it better suited to on-pavement use: 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, parking alerts, perforated leather seat upholstery, a 15-speaker premium audio system. Power running boards are optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Toyota 4Runner Trail (4.0L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 4Runner has received very few changes beyond minor adjustments to feature content and trim levels (Trail became TRD Off-Road in 2017). Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 4Runner.

Driving

3.5
The 2017 4Runner off-road nature dominates the way it performs. Traditional body-on-frame construction gives it ruggedness and clearance but adds weight that results in modest cornering, braking and acceleration limits. The off-road performance that 4Runner buyers seek is excellent.

Acceleration

3.0
The 4.0-liter V6 gets the 4Runner up to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which translates to easy freeway merging and decent climbing power up long grades. It's not the most powerful engine in the class, but it does the job.

Braking

2.5
The 4Runner's brakes have plenty of stopping power, especially in terms of initial bite. But this brings with it a notable amount of nosedive. Panic stops require a few extra feet compared to more modern crossovers.

Steering

3.0
A bit slow to respond but predictable. Offers reasonable feel in corners. Straight-ahead driving, on the other hand, feels murky and we sometimes found it necessary to make sizable corrections in response to road imperfections and side winds.

Handling

3.0
It's stable in corners but doesn't like to be rushed due to its weight and high center of gravity. The optional KDSS auto-disconnect stabilizer bars are larger and repel body lean better than the standard setup.

Drivability

3.5
Throttle response is smooth and progressive, and the five-speed automatic transmission shifts seamlessly. It would be better with another gear to choose from.

Off-road

5.0
The 4Runner has part-time four-wheel drive, crawl control, active traction control and a rear locking differential. The real gem is the optional KDSS technology that automatically disconnects both stabilizer bars when maximum articulation is needed. A top performer in this class.

Comfort

3.0
The Toyota 4Runner provided a reasonable mix of comfort that isn't out of line with its overall mission or its truck-based roots. Not as comfy as the typical crossover, but no one looking for this kind of rugged capability should be surprised by that.

Seat comfort

3.0
Seats have decent shape and range of adjustment, but the padding could stand to be more generous and seat bottoms are short. Overall comfort is good, but stops well short of what we'd call excellent.

Ride comfort

2.5
The ride isn't necessarily firm, but there is a fair bit of shake and body movement. Instead of crashing over bumps, our 4Runner tended to jostle about lazily in response to road imperfections.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Good road noise isolation most of the time, but the squarish shape isn't particularly adept at quelling wind noise.

Interior

3.5
We like the nicely laid-out dash and instrument panel. The large cargo hold is quite functional, and the seating area is sufficiently roomy. Easy to climb in and out if you can deal with the step-up height.

Ease of use

3.5
Switchgear is logical and easy to use but the Entune navigation screen is small. Overhead off-road controls are a good use of space.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
An extra 3 inches of step-up height relative to crossovers goes with the territory with an off-road-biased SUV such as this. Front and rear access are similar; the optional side step covers both. The doors open nice and wide.

Roominess

3.0
There's plenty of front head- and legroom for tall folks, though we should note the 4Runner we tested did not have a sunroof. The rear seats offer similar headroom. There is a bit less legroom back there, but 6-footers still fit.

Visibility

3.0
Easy to see over the hood and find the front corners. Rear visibility is surprisingly good straight out the back and is further enhanced by a backup camera, but the rear quarters have the usual SUV blind spots.

Quality

4.5
The new 4Runner has tight gaps outside and an attractive interior. The fabric seats are grippy, easy to clean and good-looking.

Utility

4.0
Great cargo area versatility especially with the optional sliding cargo tray, plus a variety of storage options in the cabin.

Small-item storage

4.0
Plenty of little nooks in the dash plus a decent console bin, glovebox and door pockets.

Cargo space

4.0
The rear seatbacks fold flat, and it's easy to pack the sizable cargo hold (88.8 cubic feet seats down, 46.3 cubic feet seats up) because of its squarish shape. One staffer actually tossed a sleeping bag back there and spent the night.

Towing

4.0
There's 4,700 pounds of towing capacity, a useful figure that covers most boats and many small camping trailers. And you can believe it because Toyota is one of the few automakers that has adopted the SAE-standardized tow rating procedure.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

5(76%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
4.5
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2017 4Runner Limited BUT!
Angie NC,11/13/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
When shopping for a new SUV I drove several makes and models. Toyota 4 Runner wasn't on my list due to the reviews from Car and Driver and other sites, however my husband (a truck guy) convinced me to test drive the 4 Runner. It wasn't my favorite while test driving but I went with my husbands recommendation and purchased the 4 Runner. After driving the 4 Runner Limited 4wd I love, love , love it. The only complaint is the gas mileage which was a shock for me coming from a Lexus GS 350. I like the way it drives, It feels solid and well built which makes me feel safe. I'm adjusting to the ride but its not bad considering this is a TRUE SUV not a crossover. Would I purchase again? ABSOLUTELY I'm glad I didn't listen to the reviews and took a chance on this true SUV I'm very happy with my purchase. If I had to give a negative it would definitely be the gas mileage.
Buy the KDSS
Bill,02/13/2017
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Our Offroad Premium with KDSS is just spectacular. We opted for sunroof delete for increased headroom. No typical sway while driving. The 4Runner is basic compared to many other offerings. It's also rated for well above average reliability and resale value. Ride and comfort are great. Visibility is above average for any vehicle in this class/size. Blind Spot monitoring is not available. Problem solved with $5 blind spot stick on mirrors. Immediately after purchase our area had a decent snow storm. 4Runner handled the snow with ease. It could either use more power or lose 500lbs. We bought the 4Runner for it's top rated reliability and dead simple drivetrain. I can deal with the lack of power.
4Runner 4Ever!
4RunnerRalph,09/14/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased new Gray Metallic w/Redwood seats 2017 4Runner Limited 4X4 and loving it! Rides very comfortable I'd say even fun to drive. Feels sturdy when going over bumps with no rattling. The Limited edition has everything you could want minus the blind spot monitoring which Toyota should include however you do get an excellent field of vision as you sit high like in a truck. I got the optional 3rd row seat since we travel alot with friends and we all pile in but I will say smaller people will fit best back there and only for shorter trips as there's not much leg room. 2nd row seats are great, comfy and roomy and even recline. The V6/270 HP engine is not what I would describe as "quick" but you can definitely feel the torque of power there when you need to speed up. It's a beautiful vehicle inside and out and well thought out and made and no wonder it hasn't changed much year after year. The Entune Premium JBL infotainment system you will either love or hate and the radio screen is smaller on 4Runners than on the Highlander or even Tacoma Limited editions and I'd like to see Toyota change that but over-all I'm happy with the phone pairing and use as well as the Navigation features and voice command features of Entune. The AC system is powerful and cold air feels great here in Central Texas. I'm still in the break-in period so I have not towed anything yet or been off-roading but those things are legendary for Toyota and the 4Runner so I don't expect any surprises there. If you're considering which 4Runner model to get and you do not plan on doing any serious off-roading I'd go with the Limited edition since it has all the creature comforts at the top of the line but is still capable enough to give you 4X4 when you need it. All-in all I'm very happy with my purchase and would do it again exactly the same if given a choice. I also have a Tundra and the wife drives an Avalon and we got both through Toyota Financial at zero percent interest but I've never seen Toyota offer the 4Runner at zero so I ended up going with a local credit union at 3.45 percent for 72 months.
Awesome vehicle
J8r78e,02/19/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Thank goodness there is a mid size SUV that is not on a car chassis "SUV". One that rides and handles much like a sports vehicle rather than the mushy sickening feel of most of the competition. The 2017 Limited 4Runner is the best vehicle I've owned, including Volvo, Jeep, Ford, and others..... Toyota, keep this product in the model line up!
See all 25 reviews of the 2017 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 4Runner models:

Downhill Assist Control
Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
Brake Assist
Applies increased brake pressure when it detects a panic braking situation.
Smart Stop Technology
Reduces engine power when the the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $28,995 and$37,500 with odometer readings between 24272 and81611 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $31,000 and$43,796 with odometer readings between 23108 and85849 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium is priced between $30,290 and$36,497 with odometer readings between 37144 and79526 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO is priced between $44,995 and$44,995 with odometer readings between 36421 and43123 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD is priced between $34,695 and$34,695 with odometer readings between 39732 and39732 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium is priced between $40,995 and$40,995 with odometer readings between 12479 and12479 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2017 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,995 and mileage as low as 12479 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,340.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,405.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,028.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

