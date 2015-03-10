Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    150,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    175,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,588

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    247,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,819

    $1,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    170,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    281,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,875

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    139,380 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,981

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    180,615 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,383

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    149,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,300

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    146,225 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    149,301 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    176,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,599

    $896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    133,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    88,156 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    175,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,566

    $797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    222,324 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,586

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    202,824 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    190,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,836

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    235,389 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    $228 Below Market
    Details

4Runner 4Ever...this vehicle is bullet proof
XombieGrip,10/03/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Update: I now have 75k on my vehicle. So far no major issues. Only had to replace the battery beyond regular maintenance. I bought this vehicle in early 2015. It was 8 years old but you would never know it from the looks and handling. The shifting of gears is very smooth. The ride is little more harsh then standard SUV but it is still very comfortable. The vehicle is very reliable. I have added 8000 miles since purchase and have had no issues except the replacement of tires and one tire (TPMS) sensor which is normal for any vehicle of that age. On long drives the vehicle handles very well. For the summer, the family trip consisted of a 2 week sightseeing tour through 5 states...no problem whatsoever. We were able to load all our luggage and gear (including an inflatable paddle board) in the cargo area. The seats are comfortable and the layout of controls are easy to handle. On steep upgrades, the 4runner performed flawlessly and mine is only a V6. I averaged about 19 mpg as a daily driver but during the long trips it would hit to about 22 mpg. If you have kids, there is a cigarette lighter in the cargo area. I purchased a long cable adapter and my child could play his electronics, while I still had my front charger for my electronics. In addition, I am not a mechanic but this vehicle is very easy to work with. The vehicle is high enough off the ground that I was able to add a hitch without a jack. There is a reason you see so many old 4Runners on the streets. They are extremely reliable and there are so many forums and youtube videos on how to DIY fix any problems. Cons: The cupholders plain suck. BMW cupholders seem better then the 4runner. Also, the stock radio (non JBL) was horrendous. I had to replace it with a Pioneer HU.
