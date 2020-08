Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas

**BUCKET SEATS**, 4Runner SR5, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, Automatic, RWD, Black, Stone w/Cloth Seat Trim.Odometer is 26968 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.Black 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEZU14R078090185

Stock: 78090185

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020