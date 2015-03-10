Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Update: I now have 75k on my vehicle. So far no major issues. Only had to replace the battery beyond regular maintenance. I bought this vehicle in early 2015. It was 8 years old but you would never know it from the looks and handling. The shifting of gears is very smooth. The ride is little more harsh then standard SUV but it is still very comfortable. The vehicle is very reliable. I have added 8000 miles since purchase and have had no issues except the replacement of tires and one tire (TPMS) sensor which is normal for any vehicle of that age. On long drives the vehicle handles very well. For the summer, the family trip consisted of a 2 week sightseeing tour through 5 states...no problem whatsoever. We were able to load all our luggage and gear (including an inflatable paddle board) in the cargo area. The seats are comfortable and the layout of controls are easy to handle. On steep upgrades, the 4runner performed flawlessly and mine is only a V6. I averaged about 19 mpg as a daily driver but during the long trips it would hit to about 22 mpg. If you have kids, there is a cigarette lighter in the cargo area. I purchased a long cable adapter and my child could play his electronics, while I still had my front charger for my electronics. In addition, I am not a mechanic but this vehicle is very easy to work with. The vehicle is high enough off the ground that I was able to add a hitch without a jack. There is a reason you see so many old 4Runners on the streets. They are extremely reliable and there are so many forums and youtube videos on how to DIY fix any problems. Cons: The cupholders plain suck. BMW cupholders seem better then the 4runner. Also, the stock radio (non JBL) was horrendous. I had to replace it with a Pioneer HU.

Read more