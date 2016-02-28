Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
4Runner Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,806 listings
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    156,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    132,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,962

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    176,539 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,291

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner

    207,673 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    136,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    138,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,975

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner

    205,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    70,626 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,897

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    179,527 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    145,242 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    139,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,989

    $2,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    115,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,577

    $1,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    204,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,775

    $1,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    136,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    153,713 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,991

    $2,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    165,458 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    119,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    $1,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    146,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,740

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,806 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Overall Consumer Rating
4.47 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (14%)
2009 SR5 4Runner .. One word , AWESOME !!
Danielle,02/28/2016
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 4Runner is a wonderful vehicle. Looks great, handles great, super comfy. Rides like a very comfortable tank. It's very safe and rugged. Awesome in the snow and mud. If you take care of it, it'll take care of you. For a LONG , LONG time !!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
4Runner
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota 4Runner info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings