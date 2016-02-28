Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 156,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500
Next Ride Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
REAL NICE 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT NO SMOKER 2009 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 WITH SUNROOF METALLIC RED WITH GRAY LEATHER 4.0L V6 WITH ONLY 156072 MILES. 2 KEYS 2 REMOTES OWNERS MANUALS NEW 265/70/17 TIRES ON ALUMINUM WHEELS FOG LIGHTS MP3 WMA CD WITH IPOD/AUX CLOCK OUTSIDE TEMP COMPASS BLACK LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS RSCA MODE TILT CRUISE AC 115V PORT IN CONSOLE POWER REAR WINDOW WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SUNROOF KEYLESS ENTRY STAINLESS EXHAUST TIP HOMELINK FOLDING REAR ARMREST CARGO SHELF WITH MAT SPARE TIRE WITH JACK AND TOOLS ROOF RACK AND RUNNING BOARDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R09K024855
Stock: 030520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,962
Chris Polson Automotive - Columbia / South Carolina
##WE ARE YOUR PREEMINENT 4RUNNER SOURCE IN THE SE## **CLEAN CARFAX..NO ACCIDENTS** **ONE OWNER** **SUNROOF** **DUAL POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS** **NEW NITTO TIRES** **29 EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS** **NEW HEADLIGHTS** **2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE** **CERTIFIED WITH 109 POINT INSPECTION** **PRE DELIVERY INSPECTED, CERTIFIED AND FULLY SERVICED** **SIRIUS XM/BLUETOOTH/AUX/CD/FM/AM** **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** **TOW PACKAGE/ROOF RACK/KEY-LESS/RUNNING BOARDS** **NON-SMOKER** **AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL** **SOUTHERN RUST FREE LOADED (1) OWNER 4RUNNER** **UNSURPASSED MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC UPKEEP** **SHOWROOM NEW CONDITION** **ABSOLUTELY NO APOLOGIES OR WASTED TRIP** Call 866-654-5072 Today For More Info And To Schedule Your Test Drive. Also, See More At http://irmocars.com **WE ARE YOUR BEST VALUE PRE-OWNED 4RUNNER SUPERCENTER** **WE HAVE BEEN 4RUNNER EXPERTS SINCE 1987 AND SPECIALIZE IN 4TH GENERATION 03-09** I Buy Each Vehicle Personally So, Who Do You Think Buys The Nicest Vehicles? A Man Spending His Own Money Or An Used Car Manager Spending Someone Else's Money? I'm Sure You Know The Answer! Rest Assured You Can Be Confident About The Quality Of Our Vehicles. Up To 26 Photos Are Provided For You To Better Inspect The Vehicle For Quality And Cleanliness. A Personal Invitation Is Extended For You To Take A Test Drive Of The Best Vehicles On The Market At Chris Polson Automotive. We CERTIFY, Professionally Detail, Service And Provide A CarFax On Each Vehicle For Your Peace Of Mind. Guaranteed! So Relax, Stop By Or Call Today And Let The Automotive Match Maker Help You Solve Your Transportation Needs! We Go The Extra Mile On Each Unit To Ensure We Are Offering The Nicest Certified Vehicle Available. We Start With A Diamond Not A Turd And Make Sure All Fluids, Tires Brakes, Ding Removal And Any Necessary Touch Up Has Been Completed. They Are Back To OE Standards And Back To New Showroom Quality. Guaranteed! REMEMBER YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R09K025598
Stock: 025598F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 176,539 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,291
Jim Norton Toyota of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! Dark Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim.Black 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHCProudly serving Oklahoma City, and beyond! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste and every need. Looking for navigation, sunroof, leather with heated and cooled seats maybe blind spot monitor or backup camera we have cars that have the features and options for you! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime www.jimnortontoyotaokc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R29K026378
Stock: 14849B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 207,673 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
US Auto Network - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R39K040260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
SR5 trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, CD Player, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Tow Hitch, SR5 EXTRA VALUE PKG 1, TOWING PACKAGE, PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PKG, "The 4Runner legend continues." -Edmunds.com. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SR5 EXTRA VALUE PKG 1 17" x 7.5" 5-spoke aluminum wheels, P265/65R17 tires, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/integrated cruise & audio controls, pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, black roof rack & crossbars, tonneau cover, TOWING PACKAGE weight-carrying tow hitch, ball mount kit, PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PKG 5-piece carpet floor & cargo mat set, cargo net, first aid kit. Toyota SR5 with NATURAL WHITE exterior and STONE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 236 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The 4Runner legend continues.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings, Montana customers in keeping their Toyotas in great shape. Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R49K026351
Stock: 38214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 138,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14RX9K040305
Stock: 13454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 205,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Frontline Auto Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBT14R39K006824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,626 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,897
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2009 Toyota 4Runner FA20 on for size, which features a rear air conditioning, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $15,897. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Flaunting a ravishing gray exterior and a gray interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R79K039421
Stock: 61700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,527 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,000
Millennium Auto Sales - Kennewick / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU17R19K039393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14R68K018444
Stock: T06543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,989$2,694 Below Market
Summit Toyota - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R18K012892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,577$1,933 Below Market
Ocean Honda of Brockton - Brockton / Massachusetts
This 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited Clean Carfax, One Owner was raised here in new england, She is a Non-Smoker, with 4WD, Carpet Floor Mats Carpet Cargo Mat, Four Season Floor Mat . This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by one of our Certified Technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage.Vehicle servicedMaintenance inspection completedTire condition and pressure checkedBrakes checkedOil and filter changedBuy with confidence as each of our Pre-Owned Vehicles come equipped with a 90-Day/3000 Mile warranty as well as Car Doc, our exclusive maintenance and membership program. The included Car Doc Program comes with 6 Complimentary Oil Changes and 6 Complimentary Tire Rotations for the first TWO years of car ownership.Family owned operated. Get Pre-Approved at: https://www.oceanhondabrockton.com/get-pre-approved/We are one of the largest dealer groups in the country and take pride in providing a five star experience. Please come and see what makes us different then the rest. Call Our Internet Department (508) 408-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8A5012601
Stock: 66V08039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 204,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,775$1,726 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
Don't bother waiting for any other SUV!! Move quickly*** Why pay more for less? Price lowered** STOP!! Read this!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Universal remote transmitter, 270 hp horsepower, 4 liter V6 DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Windows, Power heated driver mirror...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR2A5008087
Stock: C08087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 136,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999$1,268 Below Market
Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hurricane / West Virginia
Check out this 2010 Toyota 4Runner . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota 4Runner has the following options: Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle, Variable gear pwr rack & pinion steering, Tow hitch receiver, Tire pressure monitor system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Tailgate sound optimization setting, Smart Key system w/remote keyless entry, rear window pwr-down, Skid plates -inc: engine, fuel tank , transfer case, and Side-impact door beams. See it for yourself at Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 102 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7A5002223
Stock: RL295A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 153,713 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991$2,552 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Navigation, Moonroof, Sport package, alloy wheels, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile power train warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. With 4WD, you can take this 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. This model sets itself apart with seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R28K031676
Stock: C3153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 165,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$905 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Toyota 4Runner SPORT--- 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT --- RUNNING BOARD --- KEYLESS ENTRY ---LUGGAGE RACK ---- 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC ---4.0L V6 --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- ABS BRAKES --- ALLOY WHEELS ---TRACTION CONTROL ---HEATED DOOR MIRRORS ---POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- TOWING PACKAGE --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14RX8K015045
Stock: 24043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000$1,520 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
Our well mannered 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD shown in Natural White includes all the features you demand. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that delivers 236hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing road manners. This one of a kind Four Wheel Drive is sure to please delivering near 21mpg on the open road while showing off amazing lines and attractive wheels.Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!Before purchasing this vehicle, Performance Motors, Inc. is informing you that it is being sold 'AS-IS' without any kind of dealership guarantee or warranty period
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU14R48K001725
Stock: V205122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 146,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,740
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota 4Runner. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota 4Runner SR5 handles with ease. You can tell this 2008 Toyota 4Runner has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 146,003mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Toyota 4Runner: The 4Runner packs serious truck-based towing and hauling ability from torquey V6 and V8 engines, along with some measure of tough off-road ability and a ride that's nearly on par with car-based crossover utes. With seating for up to seven, it has a very versatile interior as well. Interesting features of this model are seating for up to seven, Towing and hauling ability, and off-road ability. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU14RX80098763
Stock: 80098763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
