Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

I am the type of consumer that over researches everything and then agonizes for weeks over what to do. Even after I purchase something I then end up researching even more to confirm that my decision was a good one. My lease was coming to an end of what I called my "rental car". That lease was a 2016 Malibu. No complaints about that car...I needed a cheap lease for two years and it did the job. I have had my eyes on trucks throughout the whole lease. So I have been researching mid-size and full size trucks along with some SUV's. If it is on the market, I test drove it. I fell in love with the stance and ride height of the Dodge Ram, of all things. However, I have absolutely no need for a pickup truck of that size. I have a family of 5 and we bring a bunch of stuff with us. I want it weather protected. The crossover three rows are practical but none of them gave me the feeling that Ram gave me. Out of curiosity, I went to look at Tundras. I knew they were out of my price range and again, I didn't need a truck. That is when I stumbled upon the 4Runners. I have always liked these SUV's but never drove one. Grabbed a salesman and off we went. Then all the stars aligned! This was it! That feeling of the stance of a Dodge Ram, way more spacious than a Tacoma or Canyon, the reliability of a Toyota, room for family, a closed rear that can haul everything protected, and that super hard to resist rear window!!!! Me being me, I had to sleep on this and do more research. So the endless Youtubing began. There is no competition for this vehicle unless you go super high end off road or Wrangler. After a bad Mopar experience I will never go Wrangler....plus to get one with 4 doors and a hard top you are getting up there in price. When you youtube 4runners all you see for the most part is 4x4 off roading with lots of mods. This is cool and all but not something that was selling me. I live in Florida. I am not going up any hills, it does not snow and, even if I had a 4x4, I certainly wouldn't push a brand new 40k vehicle to its limits. Fact is 2x4 or 4x4 drive the same on the road, have the same stance and height and the 2x4 version gets 1mpg better gas. Not to mention the less stuff to break argument. So..... I purchased myself a 2018 SR5 Premium (fake leather, navigation and sunroof for premium). The truck had 18 miles on it and it was the perfect color combo that I wanted. The premium/non-premium was a last minute decision. The cloth feels great compared to the "softex" fake leather. However, I have kids. Kids spill stuff. So, I got the softex. On with the review..... I. love. this. truck! We took a road trip to Miami a day after I bought it. The wife and all three kids were super comfortable and loved riding up higher than usual. I dont know what it is but there is just something nice about the way this rides compared to a crossover. It feels like a tank...but like a really comfortable tank! One thing that I thought would bother me ended up not at all.... that is the dated technology. I had Carplay on my Malibu and was dissapointed this didn' come with. Let me tell you that I much prefer not having it. Here is the thing about carplay.... You have to be hardwired in and it completely takes over everything. All of the sudden the Apple Music station comes on every time you end a call or end a trip. It gets confused managing bluetooth and usb at the same time. The technology on carplay isnt worked out yet. Thats the beauty of the 4runners tech..... it is simple and has been boiled down to stuff that works. Bluetooth when you want it and only when you want it! A CD Player!!!!!! HD Radio! Knobs! BIG enormous knobs! The touch screen is small and old school but it processes instantly. No waiting for the latest and greatest of apps to load. I even like the lack of auto climate control...especially dual zone... I could never get any of my vehicles to dial in just right automatically. The big bonus of all this is that the lack of tech means there is so much that WILL NOT BREAK! And for Florida winters....open up all the windows including the sunroof and rear window and you basically have a open air vehicle. Such and amazing driving experience on the highway. Around town I love this thing even more. You tower over cars without have a super wide or long vehicle. You can see everything. The extent of my off roading will be dirt roads, grass or gravel. I took it down one dirt road and it felt great. I play on keeping this truck for a long time and hopefully the honeymoon never ends with this vehicle. It just feels amazing to drive and solidly built. Don't let the old technology prevent you from owning one of these. Half that stuff you will not use past the show room. And it will be buggy and it will break. 2 wheel drive or 4 wheel drive, depending on your needs, this truck is magic.

