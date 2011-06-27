  1. Home
2007 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, smooth highway ride, above-average off-road capability, comfortable and well-trimmed cabin, lots of standard equipment.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold flat and has little legroom when in use, below-average cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A multipurpose midsize SUV that does just about everything well, the 2007 Toyota 4Runner has long been one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

Now in its fourth generation, the Toyota 4Runner is largely unchanged for 2007. It still has the expected rugged good looks and true off-road capability of a stout, no-nonsense sport-utility vehicle. While other SUVs in its class have evolved into softer, kinder, gentler versions of their originals, the 4Runner has retained much of its truckish character. This might seem like a misguided philosophy when you consider that few SUV owners actually go off-road, but Toyota looks at the situation a bit differently. It sees the 4Runner's all-terrain capability as a selling point over its rivals. If you want a "soft roader," there are plenty to choose from -- Toyota's own Highlander is a perfect example and the Honda Pilot and Mitsubishi Endeavor are also good choices. But if you want a genuine sport-utility vehicle that actually goes off-road, the Toyota 4Runner is still the real deal.

This body-on-frame SUV has two available engines: a 4.0-liter V6 or a 4.7-liter V8. There's a decent amount of cargo room with a maximum capacity of 75 cubic feet, but the Toyota 4Runner still lags behind the competition in this regard. Toyota isn't completely oblivious to this fact, as the company offers a foldable cargo shelf that allows for two-tiered loading. Those hoping for a third-row seat are in luck, as it's optional, but the bad news is that it doesn't fold flat into the floor like other midsize SUVs.

Overall, the 2007 Toyota 4Runner stacks up favorably against just about any other midsize sport-ute on the market when it comes to creature comforts and standard equipment. Add in the powerful engines, advanced vehicle control systems and stout underpinnings, and there's little doubt this Toyota SUV upholds the legacy of the numerous 4Runners before it. It's great off-road, comfortable on-road and will suit most families with its adequate cargo-hauling capacity.

2007 Toyota 4Runner models

The 2007 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV. It comes in three trim levels: SR5, Sport and Limited. Standard features on the base SR5 include 16-inch wheels, automatic climate control with rear vents, a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a trip computer and full power accessories. Stepping up to the Sport Edition adds larger 17-inch wheels, "X-REAS" shock absorbers, color-keyed exterior mirrors, power front seats, special seat fabric and a telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. High-dollar Limited models pick up illuminated running boards, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 115-volt power outlet, leather upholstery and heated front seats. Options include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a premium JBL audio system and a third-row seat. The X-REAS shocks are optional for the Limited and come with a height-adjustable rear air suspension.

2007 Highlights

Toyota's popular and off-road-ready SUV carries over to the 2007 model year with no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The Toyota 4Runner is available with rear- or four-wheel drive and one of two engines. The standard 4.0-liter V6 makes 236 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The optional 4.7-liter V8 generates 260 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque. All 4Runners get a five-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 7,300 pounds on V8 models, while V6 models top out at 5,000 pounds.

Safety

All Toyota 4Runner models come with antilock disc brakes and stability control (called VSC). The 4WD versions also come with hill-start assist and downhill assist. Optional on all models are front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for first- and second-row passengers. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Toyota 4Runner earned four out of five stars in the frontal-impact category and a perfect five stars for side impacts. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the 4Runner received a "Good" rating, the highest.

Driving

Both engines move the 4Runner out quickly. Although the V8 is a must if you plan on doing any serious towing, most buyers will be happy with the less expensive and more fuel-efficient V6. When driven on pavement, the 2007 Toyota 4Runner delivers a smooth, controlled ride, and handling around turns is surprisingly tight and responsive for a traditional body-on-frame sport-ute. Models with the X-REAS system have their dampers diagonally linked. (The front left damper, or shock, is linked to the rear right and the front right is linked to the rear left.) The system helps improve on-road handling and dampens body roll and pitch. Taken off-road, this Toyota SUV is right at home, tackling steep passes with little drama and delivering an almost luxurious ride even on rutted trails.

Interior

The Toyota 4Runner offers roomy quarters for four to five passengers and maybe a few kids if you opt for the 50/50 third-row seat. To make way for cargo, each half of the third-row seat can be stowed in an upright position along the sideboards or removed completely, but it does not fold flat into the floor. The overall design of the interior is both aesthetically pleasing and seriously functional, with most controls easy to find and use. Our only major ergonomic complaint concerns the climate controls, which look like intuitive dials but work more like joysticks. Maximum cargo capacity is 75 cubic feet, which trails behind most of the 4Runner's midsize competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota 4Runner.

5(80%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
100 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 100 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4Runner 4Ever...this vehicle is bullet proof
XombieGrip,10/03/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Update: I now have 75k on my vehicle. So far no major issues. Only had to replace the battery beyond regular maintenance. I bought this vehicle in early 2015. It was 8 years old but you would never know it from the looks and handling. The shifting of gears is very smooth. The ride is little more harsh then standard SUV but it is still very comfortable. The vehicle is very reliable. I have added 8000 miles since purchase and have had no issues except the replacement of tires and one tire (TPMS) sensor which is normal for any vehicle of that age. On long drives the vehicle handles very well. For the summer, the family trip consisted of a 2 week sightseeing tour through 5 states...no problem whatsoever. We were able to load all our luggage and gear (including an inflatable paddle board) in the cargo area. The seats are comfortable and the layout of controls are easy to handle. On steep upgrades, the 4runner performed flawlessly and mine is only a V6. I averaged about 19 mpg as a daily driver but during the long trips it would hit to about 22 mpg. If you have kids, there is a cigarette lighter in the cargo area. I purchased a long cable adapter and my child could play his electronics, while I still had my front charger for my electronics. In addition, I am not a mechanic but this vehicle is very easy to work with. The vehicle is high enough off the ground that I was able to add a hitch without a jack. There is a reason you see so many old 4Runners on the streets. They are extremely reliable and there are so many forums and youtube videos on how to DIY fix any problems. Cons: The cupholders plain suck. BMW cupholders seem better then the 4runner. Also, the stock radio (non JBL) was horrendous. I had to replace it with a Pioneer HU.
This lived up to all my expectations and more
Mike,11/15/2016
Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is my car. I've had it for more than 200,000mi. My 4runner has been a commuter, an off-roader (with my jeep friends) and a mobile home (on a 2 month road trip). I have only had three things go wrong. A lightbulb in the dash ($3), the passenger window switch ($10 to replace) and a drunk driver in a Cadillac ploughed into me ($17K). I just bought an additional car, and I honestly couldn't convince myself to buy anything other than a Toyota made in Japan. I researched this truck for over a year before finally landing mine. This generation of 4runner was only produced at two factories (Hino Motors and Tahara). Both of these are on the list of the best automobile factories of the world. This is important. Very important. This is a huge component of the trucks absolutely flawless reliability. I personally felt the truck needed aesthetic adjustment from the factory configuration. If you hadn't noticed, the nose looks lower than the tail. I think this design performs better in crash tests, but I installed a 3/2 level lift to make it look level and give it some presence. After that I gave it some Nitto TerraGrapplers and headed into the hills. This thing was incredible! I was able to climb icy roads, and I even pulled a few trucks out of ditches. I drove the truck up an icy mound and when I got out to look around, I ended up flat on my back. The truck hand climbed sloped terrain that was too slick for me to even stand on. The Sport Edition with the tube rails is by far the best looking version of the truck and I love the classy interior. I have friends that instantly purchased another one after totaling their first, and I will probably do the same should anything happen to mine. This part of the review is an update, because every few years, Edmunds sends out an e-mail asking me to update this review. I was driving today and it occurred to me. This truck has over 200,000 miles and zero rattles or squeaks. I've had cars that sound like you are going to lose a body panel after 60k miles, but not the 4runner. And my list of maintenance items that I wrote about above is still about the same. I replaced the rear window weather stripping ($40). I recently went through the maintain or purchase paradox... Put in the regular maintenance of tires, brakes and an oil change, or sell this and buy a newer 4runner. I couldn't let this go. It is more mechanically solid and reliable that I could hope for.
Fun to drive
iRC aDiKz,11/04/2006
Really happy with my 2007, excellent handling, very smooth and quiet. Gas is not bad at all for a 4.0 truck.
Great Car
Navy Family,01/12/2007
Just purchased the Toyota 4Runner in place of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and love it. Smooth ride like a sedan but has the room of a SUV. Gas mileage is good and love the style. Love the height of the vehicle, easy to get in and out with children.
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $7,500 and$9,800 with odometer readings between 131761 and205526 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $11,599 and$11,599 with odometer readings between 176547 and176547 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 198526 and198526 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2007 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 131761 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner.

