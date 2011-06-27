This is my car. I've had it for more than 200,000mi. My 4runner has been a commuter, an off-roader (with my jeep friends) and a mobile home (on a 2 month road trip). I have only had three things go wrong. A lightbulb in the dash ($3), the passenger window switch ($10 to replace) and a drunk driver in a Cadillac ploughed into me ($17K). I just bought an additional car, and I honestly couldn't convince myself to buy anything other than a Toyota made in Japan. I researched this truck for over a year before finally landing mine. This generation of 4runner was only produced at two factories (Hino Motors and Tahara). Both of these are on the list of the best automobile factories of the world. This is important. Very important. This is a huge component of the trucks absolutely flawless reliability. I personally felt the truck needed aesthetic adjustment from the factory configuration. If you hadn't noticed, the nose looks lower than the tail. I think this design performs better in crash tests, but I installed a 3/2 level lift to make it look level and give it some presence. After that I gave it some Nitto TerraGrapplers and headed into the hills. This thing was incredible! I was able to climb icy roads, and I even pulled a few trucks out of ditches. I drove the truck up an icy mound and when I got out to look around, I ended up flat on my back. The truck hand climbed sloped terrain that was too slick for me to even stand on. The Sport Edition with the tube rails is by far the best looking version of the truck and I love the classy interior. I have friends that instantly purchased another one after totaling their first, and I will probably do the same should anything happen to mine. This part of the review is an update, because every few years, Edmunds sends out an e-mail asking me to update this review. I was driving today and it occurred to me. This truck has over 200,000 miles and zero rattles or squeaks. I've had cars that sound like you are going to lose a body panel after 60k miles, but not the 4runner. And my list of maintenance items that I wrote about above is still about the same. I replaced the rear window weather stripping ($40). I recently went through the maintain or purchase paradox... Put in the regular maintenance of tires, brakes and an oil change, or sell this and buy a newer 4runner. I couldn't let this go. It is more mechanically solid and reliable that I could hope for.

