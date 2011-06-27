  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(83)
Appraise this car

2001 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great crash-test scores, roomy interior, truck-tough underpinnings, power hatch glass.
  • Hard to climb in and out of, dated dashboard design, weak V6 engine, truck-like ride quality and handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota 4Runner for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,995
Used 4Runner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A likeable SUV that reminds you, for better or for worse, of its truck-based origins.

Vehicle overview

In the six years since the current 4Runner debuted, the segment of the marketplace in which it competes has exploded in popularity and become littered with fine sport-utes. Yet, Toyota's rugged entry continues to represent an excellent choice, despite its age and distinctly truck-like underpinnings.

That's right. If you're looking for a tall car, the 4Runner is likely to disappoint with its stiff ride and general lack of road feel. But if it's a roomy vehicle made for serious off-road work, combined with creature comforts and a solid reputation for reliability, that you're after, then you've come to the right place.

For 2001, Toyota has overhauled the 4Runner lineup, limiting selection to two trim levels and a single power plant. Choose from standard SR5 or luxurious Limited outfittings in either two- or four-wheel drive. A 3.4-liter, dual overhead-cam V6, attached to a four-speed automatic transmission, makes 183 tortured horsepower at 4,800 rpm, and peak torque doesn't arrive until you've revved into the middle part of the band. It's adequate, but you'll likely find yourself wishing for more go-power. The manual five-speed transmission and the differential locks that could be added to models with row-'em-yourself gears are gone for 2001.

Toyota has added some impressive technology as standard equipment for 2001. Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), traction control and ABS enhanced with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist comes on every new 4Runner. VSC is a stability control system that helps keep the 4Runner under control when a lateral skid is detected. Brake assist can apply maximum braking power under emergency situations quicker than the driver can.

Inside, passengers, once they manage to clamber aboard, are greeted by a chunky, purposeful dash that wasn't so much styled as it was pieced together. No matter, it works from an ergonomic standpoint. Seating is comfortable and supportive front and rear, with backseat riders benefiting from plenty of legroom. Cloth upholstery in the SR5 Sport is abrasive, but the Limited has far more pleasing leather hides covering the seats. Limited models have a standard new sun visor design with extensions and a HomeLink transmitter, a setup that is optional on SR5 models.

Cargo capacity measures 44.6 cubic feet with the rear seat in use, and 79.8 cubic feet with it folded. Able to tow 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, the 4Runner excels off-road, with as much as 11 inches of ground clearance when the optional P265/70R16 tires are selected. A slick, powered rear window in the hatch, combined with the large, optional sunroof and lowered side glass, results in an open, airy vehicle - much like a convertible, but not.

Add the available Sports Package to the SR5, and you'll get a fender-blistered, hood-scooped, monochromatic exterior treatment on the outside with larger brakes, bigger alloy wheels and a performance-oriented rear differential underneath. Limited is loaded with chrome accents, fake wood, heated seats and two-tone paint to set it apart as the more refined choice.

4Runner is nevertheless a truck for people who like trucks. Stout and sturdy, rugged inside and out, and boasting excellent crash-test scores from both government and industry entities, this SUV, like most other Toyotas, can take whatever you throw at it.

2001 Highlights

Base models have been dropped, leaving Limited and SR5 trim levels equipped with a standard automatic transmission, Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), traction control and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist. All 4Runners have power door locks this year, as well as a prewired trailer hitch harness, a modified grille design and freshened taillights. New wheels for Limited and Sport debut, and a new premium 3-in-1 audio system with a CD changer is available. Revised sun visors with extensions and a HomeLink programmable transmitter come standard on Limited and can be ordered on SR5. Limited also gets a new color of wood trim, and standard front seat heaters. There's bad news for hard-core off-roaders -- the optional differential lock has been discontinued with the demise of the manual transmission. Three new colors replace two old ones on the color chart.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota 4Runner.

5(82%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this SUV!!
Rolly,04/09/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this brand new few days before 9/11. I am very happy owning this vehicle up to now 04/09/2016 (154,000 miles). I have very few issues - the gas tank and the easily rustic chassis. The rest of the vehicle I did not find any problems. With the gas tank, I found having a hard time pumping gas. The gas dispenser nozzle suddenly clicks even when the gas tank is half empty. I brought my 4Runner to a mechanic and he told me their is a problem with the tank (one of the valves is not functioning - the valve closes easily and tries blocking the flow of fuel into the tank. In this situation, the gas pump thinks the tank is already full therefore disengaging the flow by a clicking sound. I just don't know if other owners of this vehicle suffer the same fate as I am. With the rustic chassis, I always washed the vehicle especially after a snow storm (leave in New Jersey). Salt accumulation under the chassis creates oxidation (rust). I spray rust remover upon seeing rust spots under the chassis and around the exhaust system. I used metallic brush to scraped the rust and apply rust remover and dried the surface before spraying with pain primer then applying protective black metallic paint over the primed areas.
244,000 and still going strong
Barb,10/09/2010
Bought my 4runner w/ 50,000 miles in 2002 and it now has over 244,000. Amazing. Absolutely nothing major has ever gone wrong on this truck; typical oil changes, tires, etc. The MOST reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Still looks and sounds like a champ!
I STILL LOVE THIS CAR!
SueRad1030,08/03/2015
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This is the best car I ever had! I gave it to my son. I bought it new when he was 8 and he is now 23. I never imagined I would be able to pass it off to him This SUV still looks great and runs great!!! We had very few problems with this car. I recently bought a 2015 Toyota Camry and hope the Camry can live up to the 4Runner. This car is still running like a champ in 2018; no major problems or repairs ever on this car!
7 1/2 times around the planet so far
okie_bill,07/11/2009
I purchased my 2001 4Runner SR5 Sport eight years ago this month, a mere 195K miles ago. Every year I look at the new car ads and every year I say, "maybe in another 15K miles." This is the best built, strongest running car I've ever owned. Like others, I've had a couple of similar minor issues - a broken power antenna, a center console fuse that burns out and yes, the worthless rear window deflector, but that's it. I've had to replace the original tires once, have had *one* tune-up and the brakes have never been touched. Amazing. It's driven the Alaskan Highway, survived 2 winters in N. Dakota and still manages an average of 18 mpg. Why would I ever trade it in?
See all 83 reviews of the 2001 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 154845 and154845 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 154845 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2001 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,568.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,901.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

Related Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles