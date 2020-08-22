Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 115,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,577$1,933 Below Market
Ocean Honda of Brockton - Brockton / Massachusetts
This 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited Clean Carfax, One Owner was raised here in new england, She is a Non-Smoker, with 4WD, Carpet Floor Mats Carpet Cargo Mat, Four Season Floor Mat . This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by one of our Certified Technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage.Vehicle servicedMaintenance inspection completedTire condition and pressure checkedBrakes checkedOil and filter changedBuy with confidence as each of our Pre-Owned Vehicles come equipped with a 90-Day/3000 Mile warranty as well as Car Doc, our exclusive maintenance and membership program. The included Car Doc Program comes with 6 Complimentary Oil Changes and 6 Complimentary Tire Rotations for the first TWO years of car ownership.Family owned operated. Get Pre-Approved at: https://www.oceanhondabrockton.com/get-pre-approved/We are one of the largest dealer groups in the country and take pride in providing a five star experience. Please come and see what makes us different then the rest. Call Our Internet Department (508) 408-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8A5012601
Stock: 66V08039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 204,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,775$1,726 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
Don't bother waiting for any other SUV!! Move quickly*** Why pay more for less? Price lowered** STOP!! Read this!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Universal remote transmitter, 270 hp horsepower, 4 liter V6 DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Windows, Power heated driver mirror...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR2A5008087
Stock: C08087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 136,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,999$1,268 Below Market
Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hurricane / West Virginia
Check out this 2010 Toyota 4Runner . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota 4Runner has the following options: Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle, Variable gear pwr rack & pinion steering, Tow hitch receiver, Tire pressure monitor system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Tailgate sound optimization setting, Smart Key system w/remote keyless entry, rear window pwr-down, Skid plates -inc: engine, fuel tank , transfer case, and Side-impact door beams. See it for yourself at Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 102 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7A5002223
Stock: RL295A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 101,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,991
Cadillac of Laredo - Laredo / Texas
Powell Watson Motor Group is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 only has 101,114mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2010 Toyota 4Runner comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Want more room? Want more style? This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is the vehicle for you. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2010 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. This model sets itself apart with smooth and comfortable ride, increased durability and strength, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR9A5002111
Stock: T20646A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 108,230 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,877$1,305 Below Market
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
4WD 4dr V6 SR5 - POWER MOONROOF - Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Conventional Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure MonitorPrice does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR5A5015696
Stock: Z3268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 143,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,550$1,432 Below Market
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR WIPER/WASHER, DELAY WIPERS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER HATCH RELEASE, TRAILER PACKAGE, 4X4, A/C, CD PLAYER, AM/FM STEREO.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Four Wheel Drive Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Air Conditioning Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4A5026902
Stock: 03652A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 154,069 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,498$449 Below Market
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2010 Toyota 4Runner. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. More information about the 2010 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are smooth and comfortable ride, increased durability and strength, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR3A5003689
Stock: A5003689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 157,709 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,103$417 Below Market
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4A5020369
Stock: 1597Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 104,390 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,876$475 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Beautiful 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5, finished in Magnetic Gray Metallic over a Black Leather interior.One Owner, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 17 inch alloy wheels.- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera & Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System with Radio, CD, USB, Bluetooth and AUX inputs.A solid 4.0L V6 engine and 5 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with 4WD, ensuring you get there, whether cruising city streets, or crawling up rough, rocky mountain trails, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, dependable, capable and comfortable 4WD SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0A5026069
Stock: C2199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 111,563 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,950$235 Below Market
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
LIMITED MODEL! 4 WHEEL DRIVE! Navigation! JBL audio system! Leather interior! Moonroof! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection! EVERYONE approved financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6A5026433
Stock: B00168P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 135,127 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,495
Hendrick Toyota Concord - Concord / North Carolina
Clean. Moonroof, Trailer Hitch, Rear Air, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, ELECTROCHROMIC REARVIEW MIRROR W/INTE..., AM/FM/CD/MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, PWR CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Rear Air, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESPWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, AM/FM/CD/MP3 AUDIO SYSTEM XM satellite radio, USB port w/iPod connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, Bluetooth music streaming capability, (8) speakers, PWR CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, ELECTROCHROMIC REARVIEW MIRROR W/INTEGRATED BACKUP CAMERA MONITOR. Toyota SR5 with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Black/Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5600 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS REPORT"Lower base prices, off-road ability and towing capacity, likely to be reliable." -CarAndDriver.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyWHY BUY FROM US21-time Toyota Presidents Award Winner for Customer Service. The only Hendrick owned Toyota in the Charlotte metro area. Conveniently located off exit 49 on I-85 between Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6A5009650
Stock: 202753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 122,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,995
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited4-Wheel Drive!, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 20 x 7.5 Unique Dual 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Courtesy Lights Illum Package, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 4D Sport Utility Black V6 4WD4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9A5003535
Stock: P6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
- 178,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,997
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, JBL AUDIO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, SIRIUS XM, AWD,4X4, 8 AIRBAGS, USB PORT, FOG LIGHTS, 115 Volt AC Power Point, ABS brakes, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Limited Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System with JBL Audio, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof with Sunshade, Radio: JBL AM/FM/MP3 4-Disc CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Right & Left Individual Air Conditioner, Safety Connect with Mayday System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction control.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, 3.727 Axle Ratio, Power 2-way driver lumbar support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Voltmeter, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Compass Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8A5021055
Stock: T10963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 109,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,990$1,284 Below Market
Rudy Luther Toyota - Golden Valley / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4A5020341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,547 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$16,850
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Power seat, Automatic transmission, cruise control, Sunroof, Auxiliary plug in, Back up sensors, Universal garage opener, Luggage rack, SR5, Towing package, Alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR7A5000504
Stock: 000504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6A5001208
Stock: 001208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,271 miles
$24,998
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR3A5019309
Stock: 18816659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,643 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR5A5005538
Stock: 5005538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
- 5(70%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(2%)
Related Toyota 4Runner info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Avalon Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Avalon Alexandria VA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Erie PA
- Used Toyota C-HR Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Avalon Melbourne FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Everett WA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Richmond VA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Torrance CA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Spokane WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2011 Washington DC
- Used Toyota Prius 2014 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Wichita KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5