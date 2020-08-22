Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Ocean Honda of Brockton - Brockton / Massachusetts

This 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited Clean Carfax, One Owner was raised here in new england, She is a Non-Smoker, with 4WD, Carpet Floor Mats Carpet Cargo Mat, Four Season Floor Mat . This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by one of our Certified Technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage.Vehicle servicedMaintenance inspection completedTire condition and pressure checkedBrakes checkedOil and filter changedBuy with confidence as each of our Pre-Owned Vehicles come equipped with a 90-Day/3000 Mile warranty as well as Car Doc, our exclusive maintenance and membership program. The included Car Doc Program comes with 6 Complimentary Oil Changes and 6 Complimentary Tire Rotations for the first TWO years of car ownership.Family owned operated. Get Pre-Approved at: https://www.oceanhondabrockton.com/get-pre-approved/We are one of the largest dealer groups in the country and take pride in providing a five star experience. Please come and see what makes us different then the rest. Call Our Internet Department (508) 408-4540

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU5JR8A5012601

Stock: 66V08039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020