The 4runner is the last midsize REAL suv aside from the Grand Cherokee. This is my second Gen4, the two gripes you'll hear from me are: FIRST, Sunroofs in Gen4s take valuable head room, I'm 6'1 and I couldn't ride over bumps without hitting my head, if I stretched my head would touch. To add to the frustration of the sunroof I noticed water coming in while going through a car wash, $1,000 to replace!!!!!!! The only thing I dislike about my sunroof LESS 4runner is the rear seats don't recline in the 05's which they do at the refresh 06-09. SECOND, the gas tank is too small, maybe they ran out of room but it should be about 4 gallons bigger IMO.

