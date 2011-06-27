  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(253)
Appraise this car

2005 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, well mannered on pavement, above average off-road capability, comfortable, well-trimmed cabin, long list of standard equipment.
  • Cargo capacity isn't much more than what many compact SUVs offer, cramped third-row seat.
List Price Range
$6,990 - $10,995
Used 4Runner for Sale
Select your model:

Edmunds' Expert Review

Highly capable whether on the pavement or in the dirt, the 4Runner is a well-rounded midsize SUV, and one of our favorites, particularly with the third-row seat option.

2005 Highlights

The base V6 now comes with a five-speed automatic, while the optional V8 has been upgraded to deliver 270-hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. A rollover sensor now comes with the optional head curtain airbag system. A limited-slip differential has been added to the stability control system. SR5 models now feature a chrome grille, color-keyed bumpers and black running boards, while the Sport model get a color-keyed grille. All Limiteds receive color-keyed bumpers, illuminated black running boards and a black roof rack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota 4Runner.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
253 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV Made!
4runnerguy,08/17/2015
Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The 4runner is the last midsize REAL suv aside from the Grand Cherokee. This is my second Gen4, the two gripes you'll hear from me are: FIRST, Sunroofs in Gen4s take valuable head room, I'm 6'1 and I couldn't ride over bumps without hitting my head, if I stretched my head would touch. To add to the frustration of the sunroof I noticed water coming in while going through a car wash, $1,000 to replace!!!!!!! The only thing I dislike about my sunroof LESS 4runner is the rear seats don't recline in the 05's which they do at the refresh 06-09. SECOND, the gas tank is too small, maybe they ran out of room but it should be about 4 gallons bigger IMO.
Excellent SUV
dwmiller25,12/07/2011
This has been my wife's vehicle for 5 years and now with 107k on the clock, we have done nothing to the vehicle except regular maintenance and one battery change out. This car is a fantastic family SUV. The car has plenty of power, a very smooth transmission and all out feel of a well made automobile. Hopefully we will have it for another 100k miles!
200k and more
flyfsca,03/09/2012
I'm coming up on 200k on my very first and only factory set of brakes. I love this 4x4 as this is my 8th 4 Runner in a row I've owned. I'm now looking in to towing a travel trailer so I'm following some other blogs recommendation not to exceed 5600 lbs total vehicle and trailer weight. So we will see what size trailer will max. I'm figuring dry wt no more than 3000 lbs. I'm shooting at 400k for this 2005 4 Runner. My plate is my id on this blog. Feel free to stop and chat.
Great SUV
Laura,05/30/2006
I bought the V8 Limited 4WD and I have not been disappointed, it drives like a dream not at all like the sled like suvs I have had in the past! The interior is plush and comfy and the controls are a bit confusing at first, but you catch on pretty quick I wish the power windows were a little higher up and more illuminated, also it needs rear cup holders that are not in seat beacuse if you have three in the rear no place for cups except the bottle holders in the door. Overall drive and ride is excellent!
See all 253 reviews of the 2005 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $6,990 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 156956 and190686 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $9,500 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 134094 and134094 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition is priced between $8,988 and$8,988 with odometer readings between 168849 and168849 miles.


