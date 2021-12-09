What is the Telluride?

It feels hyperbolic to say the Kia Telluride is the platonic ideal of a three-row SUV ... until you've sat in all eight seats. There's not a bad seat in the house; adults banished to the back row will find themselves pleasantly surprised by both the legroom and the headroom — something luxury competitors like Land Rover don't deliver with the Discovery.

The driver gets a bevy of tech-friendly features like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. USB ports are plentiful, keeping devices charged and passengers entertained, and the optional wider infotainment screen is sharp and useful. The Telluride comes standard with many driver aids (collision avoidance and mitigation systems as well as adaptive cruise control) that are upcharge packages on other vehicles, hammering home what a value buy the Kia is.

The X-Pro and X-Line off-road packages may be in the offing for the Telluride following recent patent filing by Kia (and their inclusion on the 2022 Kia Sportage). The X-Pro brings off-road readiness with more rugged tires and other accessories, while the X-Line comes with all the style of the X-Pro without the hardware.