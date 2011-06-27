  1. Home
2002 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great crash-test scores, roomy interior, truck-tough underpinnings, power-down hatch glass, standard stability and traction control, brake assist system.
  • Hard to climb into and out of, dated dashboard design, weak V6 engine, truck-like ride quality and handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A likeable SUV that reminds you, for better or for worse, of its truck-based origins.

Vehicle overview

In the seven years since the current 4Runner debuted, the segment of the marketplace in which it competes has exploded in popularity and become littered with fine sport-utes. Yet, Toyota's rugged entry continues to represent an excellent choice, despite its age and distinctly truck-like underpinnings.

That's right. If you're looking for a tall car, the 4Runner is likely to disappoint with its stiff ride and general lack of road feel. But if it's a roomy vehicle made for serious off-road work, combined with creature comforts and a solid reputation for reliability, that you're after, then you've come to the right place.

Buyers can choose between the standard SR5 or luxurious Limited trim, both of which can be had in either two- or four-wheel drive (the Limited comes with a full-time 4WD system). A 3.4-liter dual overhead-cam V6, attached to a four-speed automatic transmission, makes 183 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 216 pound-feet of torque at 3,600. It's adequate, but you'll likely find yourself wishing for more go-power.

Inside, passengers -- once they manage to clamber aboard -- are greeted by a chunky, purposeful dash that wasn't so much styled as it was pieced together. No matter, it works from an ergonomic standpoint. Seating is comfortable and supportive front and rear, with backseat riders benefiting from plenty of legroom. Cloth upholstery in the SR5 Sport is abrasive, but the Limited has far more pleasing leather hides covering the seats.

Along with the leather, the Limited also comes with standard features like fake wood trim, heated power driver and passenger seats, automatic climate control and a CD player. These items can't be ordered on the SR5, but there is a Sport package that adds a fender-blistered, hood-scooped, monochromatic exterior treatment on the outside with larger brakes, bigger alloy wheels, a front skid plate and a performance-oriented rear differential underneath.

All 4Runners come standard with Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), traction control and ABS enhanced with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist. VSC is a stability control system that helps keep the truck under control when a lateral, or sideways, skid is detected. Brake assist can apply maximum braking power under emergency situations quicker than the driver can.

Cargo capacity measures 44.6 cubic feet with the rear seat in use and 79.8 cubic feet with it folded. Able to tow 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, the 4Runner excels off-road, with as much as 11 inches of ground clearance when the optional P265/70R16 tires are selected. A slick, powered rear window in the hatch, combined with the large, optional sunroof and lowered side glass, results in an open, airy vehicle -- much like a convertible, but not.

The 4Runner is nevertheless a truck for people who like trucks. Stout and sturdy, rugged inside and out and boasting excellent crash-test scores from both government and industry entities, this SUV, like most other Toyotas, can take whatever you throw at it.

2002 Highlights

Not much has changed this year for Toyota's truck-based 4Runner SUV. The SR5's optional Sport package has gained a front skid plate, floor mats and new tube step-up bars (optional). Handsome 15-inch alloy wheels are now standard, there's a new chrome package available, and Golden Pearl has been added to the Limited's selection of exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

5(63%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Enjoyed my used for 2 years, would not buy another
Parker,02/29/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased a 2002 2wd SR5 from the original owner. Had 150k miles. The SUV was excellent utility-wise for what I use (trips, camping, sleeping, biking, kayaking, dirt roads, etc). However to say this vehicle was 'reliable' is a bit over-statement. The previous owner replaced the transmission at 5 years. I also replaced it. His list of repairs was fairly lengthy, though most of them routine type stuff. I had to do a lot of suspension work, which I guess is OK for a car this age. Could tow a few thousand pounds, but wouldn't go above that due to the power lacking. Awesome sunroof. Gas mileage was decent on the highway (~22). My main gripe with this vehicle was that it just wasn't comfortable at all. As is the problem with Tacomas and 4runners, the seats are low to the ground. That's fine if you're short, but for me I found on long trips it really wore me down. I purchased mine used for $5k, but spent $6k on it in repairs. Honestly, I felt it was a waste of money for a used middle-of-the-road vehicle. I wouldn't buy one again just based on the comfort-factor alone. Sure if you're someone that drives cars to 400,000 miles then you say 'toyota' but if you're like me and don't do high mileage but might take long trips occasionally, you are definitely going to want a vehicle that is comfortable to be in for those long hours.
2002 Toyota 4Runner-always the class of the field
Terri Lusk,04/17/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
After owning the 2002 Toyota 4Runner for over 14 years, I think that I'm qualified to give an opinion on the subject. I keep my 4Runner in tip top shape by doing all of the maintenance that is expected of the vehicle. It has been a very good vehicle for me and I get lots of complements on how it looks. It's not usual to see a female driving this vehicle, especially an older one!! Since it's older, it doesn't have the new technology on it but then again it won't break on me! I have found that tires are very important to the handling of this vehicle. I used to use Michelin tires, but found that the new Firestone Destination tires are fantastic. They let me drive in the rain and thru puddles without hydroplaning like the other tires used to and makes me feel safer on the road. These vehicles can be tippy if not driven properly and I've never felt like it's going to tip over because I don't push it like some people do. It's not a car and you can't drive it like one!!
2002 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition
TMan,02/10/2003
This is a great SUV. I bought it brand new with only 3 miles on it. So now a year later w/ 22K miles it still runs just as good when I drove it off of the dealers lot. This I have to say is one of the best looking SUV's that is on the road. Every where I go I get nothing but compliments on it. It drives great, rides great, everything is great. Overall a BEST pick.
Supercharged this thing rocks!
Speedy,04/06/2008
I traded a 2002 Xterra which was junk for this 2002 4Runner. I test drove the then new 2003 4Runner but felt it too big and heavy. I've not had a single problem with this 4Runner, it's built tight, drives great, is quiet, roomy, and wonderful on road trips. I decided it needed more power so I installed a TRD supercharger and some other goodies which really woke it up. I've dyno tested this 4Runner at 240RWHP. That's Mustang GT territory and the 4Runner weighs nearly the same. I'm thrilled Toyota offers these types of upgrade options. It's an entirely new animal.
See all 111 reviews of the 2002 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

