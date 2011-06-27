  1. Home
2000 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great crash-test scores, roomy interior, truck-tough underpinnings, power-down hatch glass, standard VSC with traction control, brake assist system.
  • Hard to climb in and out of, dated dashboard design, weak V6 engine, truck-like ride quality and handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A likeable SUV that reminds you, for better or for worse, of its truck-based origins.

Vehicle overview

In 1996, Toyota separated this high-volume SUV from its pickup-truck roots. Thus, the current 4Runner shares little with the Tacoma pickup. As a result, engineers have created a refined vehicle without sacrificing tough off-road ability. In terms of Toyota's lineup, the 4Runner is more expensive than the Tacoma, but less expensive than the Land Cruiser.

The interior is quite roomy, and a low floor and wide doors make getting into and out of the 4Runner less of an exercise in contortionism. Gauges are clearly marked and legible. 4Runner Limiteds receive walnut wood inserts on the dash, though this can also be gained on base and SR5 models through an option package. Toyota has thoughtfully provided rear passengers with heat and air conditioning ducts that can be operated independently to adjust fan speed and temperature.

There are two engines available on the 4Runner. The base model is propelled by a 2.7-liter inline four cylinder that makes 150 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 177 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Both the SR5 and Limited models receive a 3.4-liter V6, producing 183 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 217 foot-pounds of torque at 3,600 rpm. While the V6's numbers are acceptable, both the Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee have optional V8 engines that produce considerably more horsepower and torque. Suspension-wise, the 4Runner is near the top of the pack. An optional locking rear differential (4WD models only) allows for effortless trips off highway, and the 4Runner is equally at home cruising suburban asphalt, but you'd better like a somewhat harsh ride.

Overall, the 4Runner is a nice truck which provides the sophistication that we have come to expect from Toyota products with the overall ruggedness more often associated with Jeeps. Prices are high, however, running from approximately $22,500 for a 2WD four-cylinder base model to over $37,000 for a fully loaded Limited. This lands the top 4Runner right smack dab in Mercedes-Benz ML320, Lexus RX300, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited territory. The competition in this segment is getting fierce and there are plenty of good choices for your money, definitely something worth considering when shelling out such a large chunk of change.

2000 Highlights

Optional color-coordinated fender flares are available on the SR5. An AM/FM/cassette/CD is now available on base models, and is standard on SR5 and Limited models. Daytime running lights are now included with the antilock brake package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

5(73%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
100 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 100 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 4 Runner rules
mike777,01/31/2014
I purchased my 4 runner in 06 with 117 K on it , it was a 1 owner trade in with all service receipts ( lots of them) all service performed by the book by Toyota , (main reason I bought it) that and the reviews by owners. It has proven to be the best most reliable vehicle I've owned to date. I currently have 350K on it with no major or minor problems, I do my own service /maintenence, no breakdowns, everything still works, and I have the LTD with power everything! all I can say is wow, pretty much original everything. runs like a swiss watch. still drives like new and looks close to new. made in Japan with top quality parts, seriously whose alternator lasts 350,00 miles,500K here I come
Best SUV ever
toyoglide,10/23/2014
Bought the 4runner when it had 70k miles on it. Have done a lot of long distance driving and now have 397k on the suv. Have only done normal maintenance. No valve jobs or other major procedures. Recently replaced igniter, plugs, and fuel injectors and it runs good as ever. Had Michelin LTX tires on it and got 150k miles on one set. This is an amazing vehicle and is built to last. I am sure I can get to 500k miles. Engine is not overly powerful but not a big issue. You can also chew through brake rotors quickly if you are heavy on the brake. Overall I love this suv.
Best vehicle I have ever owned!
fmcpherson,08/12/2012
I purchased my 2000 4Runner in 2009. At the time it had 100,000 miles on it. Now, at 148,000 miles it is still running strong. Other than routine maintenance and a couple of small repairs, I have had nothing go wrong. I use this truck to haul a boat, as a daily commuting vehicle and it has never failed me. The styling is timeless and, although the ride is a bit rough at times, it is comfortable and very quite. I get about 17-18 mpg around town and 20-21 on the highway - not bad for a SUV. My only gripe is the small gas tank. I can only get about 225-240 miles between fill-ups.
Love/Hate my 4Runner
Love/hate my 4Runner,11/15/2010
I have had mine 11 years and 120,000 miles. Today its in the shop having a squeaky clutch pedal replaced for the second time at $300 a pop. That said, the manual transmission is the only way to go with this vehicle. As long as I am not towing anything, I feel I have adequate power. Like another reviewer noted, the check engine light comes on sporadically for no apparent reason. If you're not diligent and ask lots of questions, less respectable repair shops will try to pin it on the most expensive thing they can; I always get a second opinion on this one. Today, they are also looking into a cruise control and dash clock that only work sporadically; who knows why.
See all 100 reviews of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, SR5 4dr SUV, and SR5 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,081.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,830.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,507.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,017.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

