Consumer Rating
(40)
1994 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Four-wheel ABS available on models with V6 engine. Side-door guard beams added. Air conditioners get CFC-free refrigerant. Optional leather can be had in new Oak color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota 4Runner.

5(62%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
40 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than my Previous Vehicle
William,09/06/2010
Got rid of my 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 5.2L V8 (318cid) and ran across this 1994 Toyota 4Runner with the 3.0L V6 5 speed SR5. Don't know what anyone else's issue with with lack of power, it has plenty of power (Its not a race car). Planning on using it for hunting and camping and towing my ATV/Trailer.
Great SUV
speed321,05/14/2012
My grandma bought me a 1994 Toyota 4 runner about a year ago for my first car it had 202,000 miles on it now it has 211,000 miles on it and runs amazing but sucks very bad in the hills or up any hill unless your like off-roading and your going up a hill slowly in 4x4.. The brakes do suck i need to have my rooters turned. Had problems with rear window switch. The two back passenger window motors are almost done working i think they go pretty slow up after you put them down all the way.. Leaks oil but with those kind of miles its expected. Oh and how its bad in the hills is that when your going say, 65 mph and you start going up a little or a big incline you will loose speed very quickly and
What do you consider "high mileage"
SierraSled,09/02/2008
How could you fault a vehicle that has trudged through 260k miles of Tahoe winters, and Tahoe summers without a hiccup? Hauls every toy I own, lots of wet waggy tailed dogs, crusty skis, dirty mountain bikes, and just keeps on going and going and going. I'll miss this truck as I move on to a 2000 model - my dogs will miss it more. It's their personal expeditionary taxi and barf bag (why they loved to hurl in my truck I'll never understand - must be some kind of dog/truck thing). Onward we go, to a 2000 model with 144k on it, and another 8 years of worry free fun.
Getting old, but still runs like a top
Susan,03/17/2010
I have now owned my 1994 4runner for 16 years! I am the 2nd owner, and the mileage is currently at 384,000 km (quite a few miles!). It has been completely dependable while driving in summer through all types of weather, winter in Canada, and in the mountains in the U.S. It's fantastic for taking me and my 2 goldens on camping and ski trips It's starting to need a few repairs, but it has been the best vehicle I've ever owned by a long shot.
See all 40 reviews of the 1994 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Toyota 4Runner

Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 V6 4dr SUV, SR5 4dr SUV 4WD, and SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD.

