Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,895$7,101 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, LANE KEEP*, PARKTRONIC*, BLIND SPOT ASSIST*, DISTRONIC PLUS*, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM*, REAR VIEW CAMERA*, HEATED SEATS*, VENTILATED SEATS*, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS*! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB0GA217532
Stock: 39134GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-19-2020
- 30,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,995$7,518 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Clean CarFax Navigation Rear View Camera Parking Sensors Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Burmester Surround Sound Panoramic Moon Roof Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Satellite Radio Bluetooth HD Radio Eco/Sport Drive Modes Cruise Control 1 Owner Vehicle Lease Return Vehicle Under Original Manufactures Warranty 4yrs/50k
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB2GA015368
Stock: PH1214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 17,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,450$6,970 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2dr 2dr Coupe S 550 4MATIC features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is designo Diamond White with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package, Premium 1 Package, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, 13 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BAS PLUS with Cross Traffic Assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, PRE-SAFE Brake, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, DISTRONIC PLUS, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, CMS Lane, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Sport Body Styling, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CMS Rear, Compass, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Surround View Camera, Telescoping steering wheel, Active Multi-Contour Seats with Massage, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 AMG Multi-Spoke, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB2GA011725
Stock: 011725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 58,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,903$3,997 Below Market
Chillicothe Truck - Chillicothe / Ohio
This Mercedes-Benz S-Class has many features and is well equipped including, 4MATICÂ , Black Leather, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMANDÂ System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Seats w/Memory, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke, 4MATICÂ , Black Leather. Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo Reviews: * Exceptionally serene and absorbent ride quality; acceleration is effortless, well-mannered and very swift; seemingly endless safety and entertainment features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB5GA244967
Stock: CT-244967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2019
- 107,513 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
$33,998$3,980 Below Market
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, COOL AND HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, BLUETOOTH, BIRDS EYE VIEW FRONT CAMERA, VERY WELL KEPT, RUNS GREAT, WARRANTY, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB2GA217410
Stock: 217410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,811$5,745 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 43,885 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Panoramic Roof, Turbo Charged Engine, Quad Bucket Seats, Chrome Wheels, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Hands-Free Access, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE Rear Heated Armrests, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, Power Rear Seats Reduces trunk space, Memory Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Active Ventilated Rear Seats, Rear Heated Seats - PLUS, Front Heated Armrests, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA Control Code Surround View Camera, WHEELS: 20" AMG MULTI-SPOKE Tires: 20". Non-Smoker vehicleOUR OFFERINGSMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB4GA234449
Stock: P50176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999$4,526 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED w/ 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY from the original in-service date! NEW FRONT "MB" BRAKES - PADS & ROTORS! B-SERVICE COMPLETE! 2 NEW TOP SHELF O.E.M TIRES! ALIGNMENT PERFORMED! ***ORG. MSRP $139,915.00*** PREMIUM PACKAGE, AMG SPORT PACKAGE, WARMTH AND COMFORT PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DISTRONIC PLUS WITH STEERING ASSIST, 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE WHEELS, BLACK DINAMICA HEADLINER***, 4MATIC , LOW MILES! CLEAN CARFAX/ONE OWNER! THIS IS THE ONE!Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4369 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceReviews:* Exceptionally serene and absorbent ride quality; acceleration is effortless, well-mannered and very swift; seemingly endless safety and entertainment features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB4GA015730
Stock: PM1532
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 28,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,988$3,696 Below Market
Cars N Toyz - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB4GA248500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,852 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,988$4,226 Below Market
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
Hendrick Affordable, Clean. Black exterior and Black interior, S 550 trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, HEAD UP DISPLAY, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESMercedes-Benz S 550 with Black exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 449 HP at 5250 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $95,600*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERRick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda specializes in New Mazdas and Used Cars, and Mazda Certified Preowned vehicles. We have thousands of satisfied customers because we are among the most reliable of car dealers and they know we consistently exceed expectations. If you value low prices and a variety of high-quality vehicles, then Rick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda is the only place you will need to visit.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB6GA233321
Stock: P30079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 39,824 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$61,999$3,485 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 39,824 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L/333 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" AMG SILVER 10-SPOKE FORGED, POWER REAR SEATS -inc: Reduces trunk space, Memory Rear Seats, EXECUTIVE REAR SEAT PACKAGE -inc: Executive Rear Seat, recline to 43 degree angle for right seat only, Multicontour Rear Seats, hot stone massage, Rear Seat Comfort Package.* This Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features the Following Options *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: CMS (Collision Mitigation System) Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driver Assistance Package , AMG RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas located at 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB5GA212182
Stock: MGA212182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 32,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,999$7,349 Below Market
Empire Motors LTD - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB5GA018460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,992$3,713 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Fresno - Fresno / California
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICED TO MOVE $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book! S 550 trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Effortless. That's how the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class feels when you're behind the wheel. Still, you'll be surprised at how adeptly this very large sedan and coupe will hunker down and go around a corner.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This S 550 is priced $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Nissan of Fresno sells new and used Nissan cars, Nissan trucks & Nissan SUVs in Fresno, CA. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB7GA249703
Stock: GA249703NX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 39,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,995$4,848 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB4GA012939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,581 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$56,999
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $12369 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB3GA015749
Stock: O260341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2019
- 17,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$82,990$5,778 Below Market
Royal Jaguar Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this dominant and seductive 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63. Take pleasure in the quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L/333 engine, 603 horsepower.Delivering a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It is stocked with these options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Spoke, Ventilated front seats, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Driver-adaptive w/sport and comfort shift modes, and Transmission w/AMG SPEEDSHIFT Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler. Cruise for miles in this fabulous and whimsical Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Royal Jaguar Land Rover Tucson, 4670 N Circuit Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ7JB2GA013203
Stock: L2136A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 55019,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,900$2,207 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
This Certified Pre-Owned S550V, comes with $8,550 in factory options, MSRP was $105,125. Comes with factory options like, Premium 1 Package: $4,500, KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Power Rear-Side Window Blinds, Ventilated Front Seats, Active Multicontour Front Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, KEYLESS-GO, Front Heated Seats PLUS, Surround View Camera $900, Driver Assistance Package: $2,800, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, CMS (Collision Mitigation System) Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, BAS PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Brake with Pedestrian Recognition, Traffic Sign Assist, 01R 18 Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Comfort Box $350, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Black Cloth Headliner, Black Poplar Wood Trim, Burmester Surround Sound System. Posted price expires at midnight daily. This vehicle is backed by one of the most comprehensive certified pre-owned warranties available -- now with unlimited mileage. Every Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with unparalleled peace of mind. For starters, its covered by any remaining portion of the Mercedes-Benz four-year/50,000 mile* New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Then, the MBCPO Limited Warranty provides comprehensive vehicle coverage for another 12 months -- now, with unlimited miles. Coverage extends to the engine and powertrain, steering, suspension, brakes (excluding wear of discs and pads), electrical system, climate control system, and more.** *Whichever comes first. **Please see Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs for a copy of the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Warranty. When you choose a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mercedes-Benz, you get much more than an extraordinary automobile. You get industry-leading coverage -- which now includes unlimited mileage with all CPO warranties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB3GA207193
Stock: M15317A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 55010,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,997$1,346 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Encino - Encino / California
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! CARFAX ONE-OWNER VEHICLE!LOW LOW MILES, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, Black Cloth Headliner, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, COMAND System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Surround View Camera, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Hands-Free Access, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO , Navigation System, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 20 AMG Multi-Spoke. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyIridium Silver Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurboRecent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Exceptionally serene and absorbent ride quality; acceleration is effortless, well-mannered and very swift; seemingly endless safety and entertainment features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB6GA245758
Stock: 3P143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 22,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$78,888$5,042 Below Market
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 22K Miles On This Awesome Magno Alanite S 63 AMG. Factory Options Include: Premium Black Nappa Leather, Black Poplar Wood Interior Trim. Driver Assistance Pkg., Distronic Plus With Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping, Pre-Safe Braking, Cross Traffic Assist, Rear End Collision Protection. Black Dinamica Headliner, 20in. AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Panorama Glass Roof, Keyless-Go, Burmester Premium Sound, Parktronic And Much More! This S 63 Looks Awesome And With 557hp Is A Blast To Drive! This Is The S 63 That You've Been Waiting For, Call Us Before This One Gets Away...... We Have Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now......................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ7JB7GA019126
Stock: 3413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz S-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- 5(75%)
- 4(8%)
- 3(17%)
Related Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Corona CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Seattle WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Newport News VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Charlottesville VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Baltimore MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Naperville IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS