Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

I have owned for a year. Chose over a Bentley. While the Bentley had a nicer outside style, The Mercedes is just a better car, has technology and is faster. I don't like the gas mileage, but I guess that is what you should expect for a sedan that does 0-60 in 3.0 seconds. The car actually steers itself ... stays in lanes ... stops in emergencies. I did get the upgraded interior and stereo ... and in hindsight, love the interior but could have passed on the stereo because it eats trunk space. No maintenance issues whatsoever! The biggest weakness is that it is so subtle. Wish is stood out a little more from the standard s550. By the way, the firmness of the ride over the standard s550 is what makes it for me. Great car, a little overpriced perhaps, but a better deal than some.

