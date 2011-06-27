Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,050
|$8,870
|$10,384
|Clean
|$5,587
|$8,181
|$9,576
|Average
|$4,660
|$6,805
|$7,960
|Rough
|$3,734
|$5,428
|$6,344
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,810
|$6,403
|$7,257
|Clean
|$4,442
|$5,906
|$6,692
|Average
|$3,705
|$4,912
|$5,563
|Rough
|$2,968
|$3,919
|$4,433
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,701
|$8,088
|$9,370
|Clean
|$5,265
|$7,460
|$8,641
|Average
|$4,391
|$6,205
|$7,182
|Rough
|$3,518
|$4,950
|$5,724
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,614
|$7,779
|$8,941
|Clean
|$5,184
|$7,175
|$8,245
|Average
|$4,324
|$5,968
|$6,853
|Rough
|$3,464
|$4,761
|$5,462
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,431
|$8,890
|$10,210
|Clean
|$5,938
|$8,200
|$9,416
|Average
|$4,953
|$6,821
|$7,827
|Rough
|$3,968
|$5,441
|$6,237
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,895
|$8,642
|$10,118
|Clean
|$5,444
|$7,972
|$9,330
|Average
|$4,541
|$6,630
|$7,756
|Rough
|$3,638
|$5,289
|$6,181
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,370
|$7,514
|$8,664
|Clean
|$4,959
|$6,930
|$7,989
|Average
|$4,137
|$5,764
|$6,641
|Rough
|$3,314
|$4,598
|$5,293
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,903
|$8,334
|$9,639
|Clean
|$5,451
|$7,687
|$8,889
|Average
|$4,547
|$6,394
|$7,389
|Rough
|$3,643
|$5,100
|$5,888
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,444
|$7,293
|$8,284
|Clean
|$5,027
|$6,727
|$7,640
|Average
|$4,193
|$5,595
|$6,350
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,463
|$5,061
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,220
|$7,456
|$8,657
|Clean
|$4,820
|$6,877
|$7,983
|Average
|$4,021
|$5,720
|$6,636
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,563
|$5,288
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,489
|$9,049
|$10,423
|Clean
|$5,992
|$8,347
|$9,612
|Average
|$4,998
|$6,943
|$7,990
|Rough
|$4,004
|$5,538
|$6,367
Estimated values
2006 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,329
|$7,472
|$8,622
|Clean
|$4,921
|$6,892
|$7,951
|Average
|$4,105
|$5,732
|$6,609
|Rough
|$3,289
|$4,573
|$5,267