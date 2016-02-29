Used 2002 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
4Runner Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,806 listings
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    254,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    198,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    175,158 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    176,921 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    156,042 miles

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    153,589 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,894

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    215,604 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2002 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    343,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    233,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,288

    $2,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    164,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gold
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    220,336 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,690

    $1,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    142,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    169,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,979

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    232,895 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    184,836 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    182,671 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    246,261 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition

    93,931 miles

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota 4Runner searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,806 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2002 Toyota 4Runner

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Enjoyed my used for 2 years, would not buy another
Parker,02/29/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased a 2002 2wd SR5 from the original owner. Had 150k miles. The SUV was excellent utility-wise for what I use (trips, camping, sleeping, biking, kayaking, dirt roads, etc). However to say this vehicle was 'reliable' is a bit over-statement. The previous owner replaced the transmission at 5 years. I also replaced it. His list of repairs was fairly lengthy, though most of them routine type stuff. I had to do a lot of suspension work, which I guess is OK for a car this age. Could tow a few thousand pounds, but wouldn't go above that due to the power lacking. Awesome sunroof. Gas mileage was decent on the highway (~22). My main gripe with this vehicle was that it just wasn't comfortable at all. As is the problem with Tacomas and 4runners, the seats are low to the ground. That's fine if you're short, but for me I found on long trips it really wore me down. I purchased mine used for $5k, but spent $6k on it in repairs. Honestly, I felt it was a waste of money for a used middle-of-the-road vehicle. I wouldn't buy one again just based on the comfort-factor alone. Sure if you're someone that drives cars to 400,000 miles then you say 'toyota' but if you're like me and don't do high mileage but might take long trips occasionally, you are definitely going to want a vehicle that is comfortable to be in for those long hours.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
4Runner
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota 4Runner info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings