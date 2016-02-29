Used 2002 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
2,806 listings
- 254,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995$2,020 Below Market
- 198,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 175,158 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 176,921 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,500
- 156,042 miles
$4,950
- 153,589 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,894
- 215,604 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,750
- 343,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 233,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,288$2,579 Below Market
- 164,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 220,336 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,690$1,156 Below Market
- 142,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 169,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,979
- 232,895 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 184,836 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,990
- 182,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- 246,261 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 93,931 miles
$5,995
Parker,02/29/2016
SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased a 2002 2wd SR5 from the original owner. Had 150k miles. The SUV was excellent utility-wise for what I use (trips, camping, sleeping, biking, kayaking, dirt roads, etc). However to say this vehicle was 'reliable' is a bit over-statement. The previous owner replaced the transmission at 5 years. I also replaced it. His list of repairs was fairly lengthy, though most of them routine type stuff. I had to do a lot of suspension work, which I guess is OK for a car this age. Could tow a few thousand pounds, but wouldn't go above that due to the power lacking. Awesome sunroof. Gas mileage was decent on the highway (~22). My main gripe with this vehicle was that it just wasn't comfortable at all. As is the problem with Tacomas and 4runners, the seats are low to the ground. That's fine if you're short, but for me I found on long trips it really wore me down. I purchased mine used for $5k, but spent $6k on it in repairs. Honestly, I felt it was a waste of money for a used middle-of-the-road vehicle. I wouldn't buy one again just based on the comfort-factor alone. Sure if you're someone that drives cars to 400,000 miles then you say 'toyota' but if you're like me and don't do high mileage but might take long trips occasionally, you are definitely going to want a vehicle that is comfortable to be in for those long hours.
