What can i say, I bought my baby brand new back in 1993. Now have about 225k and this thing purrs like a kitten, starts on a dime every time, great brakes, still have original rear and original front werent replaced till 100k. Developed small hole in the radiator which required replacement and had a recall on the head gasket that toyota paid for; other than that this thing is an ox. I take very good care of it and it has repaid my love with reliability that simply can't be beat. It doesn't sputter, ping, knock or vibrate and amazes me every time I crank it up. Ohh and besides the drivetrain, the interior hasn't even sustained a single tear in fabric or buttons falling off etc, I hope for 3-4+yrs.

