Consumer Rating
(24)
1993 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$896 - $1,806
Used 4Runner for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Two-door model is dropped from lineup, a victim of import tariffs. Four-wheel-drive models come standard with 4WDemand system. Alloy wheels available only on V6 models, and now include chrome package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota 4Runner.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Keeps going and going and going
Ben Holman,01/29/2010
Bought my '93 4Runner with 246,000 miles on it (all Colorado miles). That's right. I took it to 300,000 and got rear ended. It still runs like a top and never fails to start. Had a friend buy a '93 Blazer at the same time I bought my 4Runner . . . I towed him to the shop 3 times and it didn't feel like I was pulling anything. Only drawback is it's a little underpowered in the top end, don't expect to rocket up the hills, but mountains are no challenge.
"I should be in a toyota commercial"
dexcom,12/20/2005
What can i say, I bought my baby brand new back in 1993. Now have about 225k and this thing purrs like a kitten, starts on a dime every time, great brakes, still have original rear and original front werent replaced till 100k. Developed small hole in the radiator which required replacement and had a recall on the head gasket that toyota paid for; other than that this thing is an ox. I take very good care of it and it has repaid my love with reliability that simply can't be beat. It doesn't sputter, ping, knock or vibrate and amazes me every time I crank it up. Ohh and besides the drivetrain, the interior hasn't even sustained a single tear in fabric or buttons falling off etc, I hope for 3-4+yrs.
I can ALWAYS depend on getting there....
Kato,04/10/2004
I inherited this vehicle from my father after my car was totalled in 1999. He bought a brand new 2000 model and shipped this model to me from NY to Texas. It had only 37,000 miles at the time and now just turned 107,000. This truck has just the right amount of chrome and is still stylish. With the unpredictable Texas weather and my traveling between clinics, I know I will ALWAYS make it in my 4Runner.
Going strong
seanmc1,11/30/2014
We have the SR5 Limited 4 door, V6 4 wheel drive model. Bought it at 158,000 miles for our daughter. I am amazed that everything works on this 20 year old vehicle--all power windows etc. Except the cruise control. Advantages--while not immune to maintenance issues as any older vehicle isn't, this thing runs remarkably well, 4 wheel drive works very well even on tougher off road situations, and the drive train for a truck like SUV is remarkably smooth especially for a vehicle so old. Love the rear roll down window and tailgate. Vehicle isn't roomy really but fairly comfortable for four and seats folded down yield decent cargo space. Narrow width of vehicle great for parking and narrows.
See all 24 reviews of the 1993 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Toyota 4Runner

Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD, SR5 4dr SUV 4WD, and SR5 V6 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 1993 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,186.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,433.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,171.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

