Vehicle overview

There are only a few SUVs left these days that utilize body-on-frame construction for serious off-road capability. Not only is the 2015 Toyota 4Runner one of them, but it also offers three-row seating, a spacious cargo hold and Toyota's prime reputation for reliability. If you're hoping to find all of those attributes in one vehicle, the 4Runner stands alone in this price range. It won't give you the fuel efficiency or ride comfort of a car-based crossover, but the 2015 4Runner stays true to its roots as an SUV that's ready for almost anything.

Even in base SR5 trim, the 4Runner is primed for off-road action. Standard equipment includes items like mud guards and skid plates, while four-wheel-drive models add a dual-range transfer case, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. The Trail trim adds advanced electronic aids for more precise off-roading, but the big news this year is the range-topping TRD Pro trim level, which boasts beefier tires, high-performance Bilstein shocks and distinctive styling elements. Bottom line, any 4Runner can bust trails with the best of them, and there's more capability than ever for 2015.

If you spend most of your time on the pavement, however, there are better family vehicles available. Specifically, the 4Runner has a difficult time smoothing out potholes in the city with its busy ride, and its fuel economy is woeful compared to most V6-powered crossovers. Oh, and that optional third row we mentioned is best reserved for kids, so if you want adult-sized space back there, you'll need to look elsewhere.

There are several notable 4Runner alternatives to consider. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of our favorites if you don't need three seating rows, and it offers competitive off-road performance, several engine options, more robust towing capacity, better fuel economy and an upscale interior. The related 2015 Dodge Durango also has more towing capacity and a premium cabin, and it comes standard with a third-row seat. The two-row 2015 Nissan Xterra is relatively basic inside, but it's quite similar mechanically to the 4Runner, and it's considerably cheaper. If you can do without all the trail-busting hardware, the 2015 Toyota Highlander offers room for eight passengers, a carlike ride and superior efficiency and acceleration.

But if nothing less than a traditional three-row SUV will do, the 4Runner's the only game in town. It may be among the last of a dying breed, but the Edmunds "B" rated 2015 Toyota 4Runner still has a lot to offer and is one of our top picks for a midsize two-row SUV in our 2015 Buying Guide.