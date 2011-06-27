  1. Home
2015 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding off-road capability
  • strong V6 engine
  • ample cargo capacity
  • optional third-row seat.
  • Busy ride
  • third row's only for kids
  • poor fuel economy
  • low towing capacity for a traditional SUV
  • cumbersome setup process for Entune system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a rugged body-on-frame SUV that has more off-road capability than almost any rival, but as a daily driver it's lacking a bit of refinement.

Vehicle overview

There are only a few SUVs left these days that utilize body-on-frame construction for serious off-road capability. Not only is the 2015 Toyota 4Runner one of them, but it also offers three-row seating, a spacious cargo hold and Toyota's prime reputation for reliability. If you're hoping to find all of those attributes in one vehicle, the 4Runner stands alone in this price range. It won't give you the fuel efficiency or ride comfort of a car-based crossover, but the 2015 4Runner stays true to its roots as an SUV that's ready for almost anything.

Even in base SR5 trim, the 4Runner is primed for off-road action. Standard equipment includes items like mud guards and skid plates, while four-wheel-drive models add a dual-range transfer case, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. The Trail trim adds advanced electronic aids for more precise off-roading, but the big news this year is the range-topping TRD Pro trim level, which boasts beefier tires, high-performance Bilstein shocks and distinctive styling elements. Bottom line, any 4Runner can bust trails with the best of them, and there's more capability than ever for 2015.

If you spend most of your time on the pavement, however, there are better family vehicles available. Specifically, the 4Runner has a difficult time smoothing out potholes in the city with its busy ride, and its fuel economy is woeful compared to most V6-powered crossovers. Oh, and that optional third row we mentioned is best reserved for kids, so if you want adult-sized space back there, you'll need to look elsewhere.

There are several notable 4Runner alternatives to consider. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of our favorites if you don't need three seating rows, and it offers competitive off-road performance, several engine options, more robust towing capacity, better fuel economy and an upscale interior. The related 2015 Dodge Durango also has more towing capacity and a premium cabin, and it comes standard with a third-row seat. The two-row 2015 Nissan Xterra is relatively basic inside, but it's quite similar mechanically to the 4Runner, and it's considerably cheaper. If you can do without all the trail-busting hardware, the 2015 Toyota Highlander offers room for eight passengers, a carlike ride and superior efficiency and acceleration.

But if nothing less than a traditional three-row SUV will do, the 4Runner's the only game in town. It may be among the last of a dying breed, but the Edmunds "B" rated 2015 Toyota 4Runner still has a lot to offer and is one of our top picks for a midsize two-row SUV in our 2015 Buying Guide.

2015 Toyota 4Runner models

The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV offered in four trim levels: SR5, Trail, TRD Pro and Limited. The SR5 and Trail are divided into standard and Premium sub-trims. Five-passenger seating is standard, but an optional 50/50-split third-row seat on the SR5 and Limited models raises capacity to seven.

The SR5 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, mud guards, a tow hitch, hill-start assist and hill-descent control (4WD only), a rearview camera, foglights, heated exterior mirrors, rear privacy glass, LED taillights, roof rails, a power liftgate window, a windshield wiper de-icer, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning with second-row vents, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and 40/20/40-split folding and reclining rear seats. Standard electronics includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls, a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The SR5 Premium adds a sunroof, upgraded exterior mirrors, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded version of Entune with smartphone app integration and a navigation system.

Go with the 4WD-only Trail trim and you'll get all of the base SR5's standard features plus unique 17-inch wheels, a hood scoop, silver exterior trim accents, a locking rear differential, selectable terrain modes and crawl control. The Trail Premium model adds the SR5 Premium's standard features.

The 4Runner Trail models are exclusively eligible for the optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which automatically disconnects the SUV's stabilizer bars in low-speed off-road situations to improve suspension articulation over deep ruts and boulders.

The TRD Pro comes with most of the Trail Premium's standard equipment, adding or substituting matte-black 17-inch wheels with special off-road tires, automatic headlights, a TRD-stamped aluminum front skid plate, Bilstein shocks, upgraded front springs, a higher ride height, a unique black front grille and various TRD-themed aesthetic upgrades.

The 4Runner Limited includes most of the Trail Premium's feature content, but it lacks the mud guards, locking rear differential, terrain-mode selector and crawl control. Its available full-time 4WD system instead employs a locking center differential. Other Limited highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive roll-reducing dampers (X-REAS), automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker JBL sound system and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics.

Many of the higher-end standard amenities are available as options on lower trim levels, but availability can vary depending on the region of the United States in which you live. Stand-alone options include fixed running boards, automatically deploying/retracting running boards, a sliding rear cargo floor (two-row models only) and roof-rack crossbars.

2015 Highlights

The TRD Pro model debuts with an assortment of off-road-specific upgrades.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota 4Runner employs a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a five-speed automatic. The SR5 and Limited models are available with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, while the Trail and TRD Pro are 4WD-only.

Four-wheel-drive SR5 models have a part-time 4WD system with low-range gearing, while the Limited uses a full-time 4WD system with low-range gearing and a locking center differential. The Trail and TRD Pro models come standard with the part-time 4WD system and also include a locking rear differential, crawl control (for use in low range) and selectable terrain modes. Properly equipped, the 4Runner is rated to tow up to 4,700 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a 4WD 4Runner Trail went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is about average among competing SUVs.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for RWD models and 18 mpg combined (17 city/21 highway) for all 4WD 4Runners. Those numbers are typical for a traditional SUV, but well behind those of most V6-powered crossovers.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Toyota 4Runner include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. All 4WD models feature an off-road traction control system known as A-Trac that helps keep you moving on slippery terrain by redirecting engine torque to the wheel(s) that have traction.

A rearview camera is standard across the board, but front and rear parking sensors are only available on the Limited trim level. The Limited also comes with Safety Connect, which includes automatic collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and emergency assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a four-wheel-drive 4Runner Trail model took 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a long distance by crossover standards but not bad for an off-road-oriented SUV.

In government crash tests, the 4Runner earned four out of a possible five stars overall, including four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 4Runner its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests, but the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test resulted in a "Marginal" rating (second-lowest). The 4Runner's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear-impact crashes.

Driving

The Toyota 4Runner is designed to provide real utility when the pavement ends. It's at its best when you're plugging along on off-road trails, and the numerous upgrades on the Trail and TRD Pro trims only add to the fun. At the same time, the 4Runner is refined enough for the daily grind, though lots of bumps make it in to the cabin as the rugged suspension and big tires jostle you around. The 4Runner's steering feels a little too light in normal driving situations, but this turns out to be ideal for off-roading, as it results in reduced kickback on gnarly trails.

The 4Runner's V6 engine is strong enough for most needs, but there's no denying that you get more grunt from rivals like the V8-powered Grand Cherokee and Durango. The 4Runner's five-speed automatic transmission provides well-timed shifts, but we certainly wouldn't mind another gear to calm the engine on the highway and eke out another mpg or two.

Interior

The interior of the 2015 Toyota 4Runner features instruments and controls that are well laid out and easy to understand, while the gauges are equally attractive and legible. Most owners will be satisfied with the quality of the 4Runner's cabin materials, which are oriented more toward durability than aesthetics. If you want something a bit more plush, something like the Jeep Grand Cherokee will likely be a better fit.

In addition, all 4Runners come with a touchscreen audio interface placed high on the center stack. Depending on which trim level you've selected, the touchscreen brings various degrees of functionality from Toyota's Entune suite of smartphone-enabled services and apps. All trims except the base SR5 and Trail integrate a navigation system into this interface.

As for passenger accommodations, the standard five-person seating arrangement includes a reclining 40/20/40-split-folding second-row seat. The optional third-row seat is bound to be a tempting option for carpoolers, but you'll want to make sure your elementary schoolers will actually fit, as this is one of the smallest, tightest third rows of any midsize SUV.

In reality, the real estate in the back of the 4Runner is better suited for cargo. There are a healthy 47 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats, a number that jumps to an even healthier 89.7 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded down. This is far more space than the Grand Cherokee offers, and more than many large crossovers (such as the Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot) as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sometimes you get what you need.
David,12/28/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
If you dont live or drive in a rural or wild area, the alot of the virtues of this vehicle may be meaningless to you. I think thats why alot of the magazine reviews call it "old school" body on frame, needs more power, more gears, etc. IMHO, the 4Runner is the real deal if you need to transport moderate quantities of horse (2) dog(2) and human supplies, have to go "off road" regularly ...to pass oncoming vehicles on our country roads and pull a 3000 gvw utility trailer when needed. Cheap to own and operate. Great VALUE for the dollar. Clean it up and it looks and drives good enough to go anywhere including 1200 mile trips from PA to FL twice a year with 2 Labs in the back. Understand, I am in a bit of a downsize mode. The suburbans, 4-door duallys and gooseneck trailers are gone, but we are just a 2 horse operation now and the kids are gone. Had an interlude of X-5 BMWs' and M and GL Mercedes too. Great in many ways but overpriced and over-complicated for what I really need a vehicle to do. If you like good value and understand and appreciate good engineering and design, 4runner will work for you. If you need to keep up with the Jones's there are a ton of other choices out there.
Toyota Quality - Not Just A Catchphrase
bobindenver,03/01/2015
Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
First the obvious - it's a Toyota. If you take care of Toyota's they will run forever. My beloved 2002 4Runner Sport had 115K miles on it when I traded it in. The factory battery lasted 11 years. Original exhaust. Burned less than a cup of oil in 3k miles. No rust. You can't ask for much more than that. I decided it was time for that new car smell and traded it in on a 2015 4Runner Trail in Attitude Black Metallic. I got the KDSS suspension and the Entune Upgrade sound/media system. I have not had a chance to test out the KDSS offroad in the mountains yet, but the truck has done very well in snow (as expected) thus far.
The 2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is the best 4x4 of the year
nothing_better,04/14/2015
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I was first attracted to the 2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro because I loved it's appearance; especially in the Inferno Orange color. After driving it, I fell in love with it. Ignore the other reviews that claim it is less than enjoyable to drive on the road; that just isn't true. This truck is just awesome. It's comfortable, handles well on road AND off, and the stereo system is the best sounding stereo I have ever heard in any vehicle. The TRD suspension, shocks, wheels, tires and 1/4 inch thick skid plates underneath it make it a street legal urban tank. You will see heads turning and get lots of thumbs up from total strangers. I wanted a FUN vehicle for once in my life, and I got it!
Love my 4Runner
todd_d,01/25/2015
Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Living in Colorado, I needed a vehicle that would get me to work in extreme snow storms, take me to the mountains for recreation, and still be refined enough to use as a daily driver. The Toyota 4runner does this better than any other SUV out there. Ride quality with the KDSS system is outstanding, off road and on road. Dash is layed out well and very intuitive. Cabin is extremely quiet. Upgrade to NAV was comparatively cheap, and the stereo rocks! Very comfortable cloth seats, this is the first car seat I've had that has more lumbar support than I need. Price is very reasonable.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $26,834 and$33,991 with odometer readings between 46576 and113167 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $27,981 and$30,500 with odometer readings between 66317 and89895 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium is priced between $25,000 and$25,997 with odometer readings between 84246 and101962 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO is priced between $32,774 and$32,774 with odometer readings between 85944 and85944 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium is priced between $29,747 and$29,747 with odometer readings between 65121 and65121 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2015 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 46576 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2015 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,202.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,510.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,013.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

