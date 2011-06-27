I bought my 4Runner two years ago from a dealership. I was told that the head gaskets were replaced in 1994. This year, the head gasket blew again. I found out that some of the recall replacements were bad too. I took my truck back to the dealership I bought it from and Toyota took care of the repair - but they informed me that I was on the tail end of the warranty. My advice to anyone purchasing a 1992 would be to investigate this further. I also had to make a fair amount of repairs to this vehicle (I put $1,000 into various repairs). It would be a really good idea to get this car thoroughly checked out by a mechanic before purchasing one.

