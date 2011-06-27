  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1992 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New grille, front bumper and aero headlights debut. Power steering and a rear wiper/washer are standard on all models. Spare tire is moved underneath body of truck. Leather seats are newly optional on four-door models with a V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota 4Runner.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

nice, but slow
davey,12/22/2002
I am a chevy mechanic and yes I own a yota. I don't like working on my own vehicles after 50 hours of work every week. This truck is very reliable, but lacks power, BIG TIME!!! This 3.0 is impossible too work on too. I think my 1987 toy pickup with 200K on it is faster! My 85 4runner handled better, it pulls poorly, and gets blown around on the highway like a rag doll. I will probably sell and get a used tahoe or suburban. At least if they break down I'm not lost under the hood and They have an ENGINE.
1992 4runner v6 4x4
rs_nasser,10/09/2011
recently purchased my 1992 4runner that i was looking for. it came will all the options and drives extremely smooth, brakes, transmisssion, everything. very well built car. i was mostlt SHOCKED when i found out GAS MILAGE is very bad. giving me 10 mpg city. any ideas from anyone as to why the mpg is soo baaad.? please help. ty
Look out for head gasket (blew 2x)
Inlarkspur,10/17/2002
I bought my 4Runner two years ago from a dealership. I was told that the head gaskets were replaced in 1994. This year, the head gasket blew again. I found out that some of the recall replacements were bad too. I took my truck back to the dealership I bought it from and Toyota took care of the repair - but they informed me that I was on the tail end of the warranty. My advice to anyone purchasing a 1992 would be to investigate this further. I also had to make a fair amount of repairs to this vehicle (I put $1,000 into various repairs). It would be a really good idea to get this car thoroughly checked out by a mechanic before purchasing one.
Takes a lickin'.....
Chariot of Fur,06/24/2003
I've had this car for 8 years and it has 203,000 miles on it. It has moved me 4 times, gets 18 mpg for my 2 hour round trip commute to work,and hauls tons of stuff including 2 huge dogs. We love this truck - it runs better and gives us less trouble than my husbands 1999 Dodge Dakota. It has withstood many New England winters and not-so- routine maintenence and keeps on tickin'.... Til death do us part!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

