Consumer Rating
(56)
2011 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding off-road capability
  • pleasant on-road demeanor
  • strong V6 engine
  • ample cargo capacity
  • available third-row seat.
  • No V8 option
  • intrusive stability control
  • cramped third-row seat.
List Price Range
$16,995 - $21,996
Used 4Runner for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For the relatively few drivers who require an all-conquering, all-terrain SUV, the 2011 Toyota 4Runner is a top choice. Those city folk who need more passenger space and less off-road capability would be better served by a car-based crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Toyota 4Runner is, as it has always been, an off-road SUV that is very well-mannered in the city. After a redesign last year, the 4Runner returns mostly unchanged, with one notable exception: The previously available inline-4 engine is no longer offered. Not that you're going to be particularly broken up about this. The underpowered four-cylinder struggled to propel the heavy 4Runner with much authority and offered a minimal benefit in terms of real-world fuel economy.

This leaves the plenty powerful V6 as the sole engine choice for the 2011 Toyota 4Runner. Besides ample horsepower and impressive off-road prowess, the 4Runner counts a civilized driving demeanor and a spacious interior among its other strengths.

Climbing peaks and navigating treacherous terrain is what the 4Runner is best at. Just like a traditional SUV, it features body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle suspension, although it also incorporates the latest in off-road technology with Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars for greater wheel articulation over rough terrain at speeds below 40 mph. Opting for the Trail trim level further enhances the 4Runner's wilderness-taming attitude with black-plastic fender flares and rocker panels (for easier and less expensive replacement), a locking rear differential, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, durable off-road tires and even water-resistant upholstery.

It is worth mentioning that for the majority of SUV buyers who rarely (if ever) take their vehicles off road, the 2011 Toyota 4Runner has been outclassed by the flood of car-based crossover SUVs on the market, at least as far as urban utility is concerned. Compared to the likes of the 2011 GMC Acadia, 2011 Hyundai Veracruz or even the 2011 Toyota Highlander, the 4Runner lacks the on-road comfort and everyday practicality that these vehicles provide. The 4Runner also lacks a V8 engine option, which means choices like the 2011 Dodge Durango, Jeep Commander/Grand Cherokee and 2011 Nissan Pathfinder might be better for heavy towing duty. But in the end we have no hesitations recommending the 2011 Toyota 4Runner as a jack-of-all-trades SUV.

2011 Toyota 4Runner models

The midsize 2011 Toyota 4Runner SUV is offered in three trim levels: SR5, Trail and Limited.

Standard features on the 4Runner SR5 include 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, skid plates, heated outside mirrors with turn indicators and puddle lights, foglights, air-conditioning with rear ventilation, cruise control, full power accessories, a power rear window, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and an eight-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with an auxiliary audio jack. The SR5 is available in either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

The 4Runner Trail level is only available as a 4WD model, and it supplements the SR5's equipment list with a hood scoop, black fender flares and rocker panels, a locking rear differential, Crawl Control (which electronically modulates throttle and brakes when ascending or descending hills), off-road-oriented tires, tinted head- and taillights, a sunroof, a back-up camera that displays in the rearview mirror, upgraded gauges, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, water-resistant upholstery, power front seats, a sliding rear cargo deck and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio, a USB port with iPod connectivity and Bluetooth phone and audio functions.

The Limited is available only with full-time all-wheel drive and includes 20-inch cast-aluminum wheels, Toyota's X-REAS adaptive suspension dampers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 15-speaker JBL audio system with a six-disc CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats and power lumbar support for the driver seat.

Many of the features incorporated by the 4Runner Trail and Limited are available as options for the SR5 model, though specifics will vary based on the region of the U.S. in which you live. Other option highlights include a voice-activated navigation system and a third-row seat. The KDSS off-road suspension is available only on Trail models.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 4Runner, Toyota has dropped the underpowered four-cylinder engine from the lineup. Otherwise, the 4Runner remains unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Toyota 4Runner comes standard with a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission. The SR5 and Limited can be had in either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (part-time dual-range system on SR5; full-time system on the Limited), while the Trail comes only with part-time dual-range 4WD. When properly equipped, the 4Runner's towing capacity tops out at 5,000 pounds.

In Edmunds instrumented testing, a rear-wheel-drive 4Runner SR5 accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, which is about average among competing SUVs. The EPA estimates 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for a rear-wheel-drive 4Runner, which is also average in this segment. A four-wheel-drive 4Runner gets 1 mpg less on the highway.

Safety

Standard 4Runner safety features include antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front knee airbags, front-seat side airbags and full-length, roll-sensing side curtain airbags.

In government crash tests, the 4Runner scores a perfect five out of five stars for driver protection in frontal collisions and four stars for the front passenger. Five stars have been awarded in side impact tests for both front and rear passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awards its top rating of "Good" for both frontal offset and side-impact protection. In a recent test, a rear-wheel-drive 4Runner SR5 came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average among other SUVs in its class.

Driving

Cruising around town, the 2011 Toyota 4Runner is surprisingly smooth and comfortable. Despite being built on a truck chassis, there is very little of the bouncy, over-sprung ride you expect from a body-on-frame vehicle capable of serious off-roading.

On the downside, the 4Runner's on-road handling limits are notably low, even for this class of vehicle. The steering feels disconnected and uncommunicative on the pavement, although this makes for less kickback on the trail, though its light-effort response at low speed also makes for easy maneuvering in parking lots.

Off-road, the 4Runner performs very well, particularly if it's a Trail model fitted with KDSS. Though no V8 engine is offered, the standard V6 provides plenty of grunt and should be suitable for just about any driver.

Interior

The 2011 Toyota 4Runner's interior features a geometric, industrial theme that supports this SUV's rugged image. Hard plastics are abundant throughout the cabin, though most touch points are lightly padded. The oversized climate control knobs underscore the 4Runner's utilitarian design, but have a wobbly feel when operated.

The Toyota 4Runner offers spacious seating for five passengers. The optional third-row seat increases the count to seven, though it's suitable only for small adults or children. With all seats folded flat, maximum cargo capacity is a useful 90 cubic feet. An optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Tailgate partygoers will appreciate the optional Party Mode, which directs most of the audio system's sound to the speakers in the liftgate and increases bass response for a thumpin' good time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota 4Runner.

5(54%)
4(30%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Job Toyota!
John,10/02/2010
After reading the reviews here I had a hard time making the final decision, most people here were way off in their criticisms Let me go over the criticisms: Power-Excellent Does not need a V8 whatsoever. Took it loaded with 4 people to the Top of Mt. Evans, CO with NO problem. It outperformed my 07 Tahoe with big V8 and 320 HP. car buy a highlander. Cheap Plastic interior parts Ok, if you want refined luxury buy a Lexus. This car is not for you. Parts are practical and easy to use.
First 4Runner
78vette1,06/28/2014
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
As this is my first 4Runner, I have been driving Toyotas since 1981. For dependability and reliability they are hard to beat. I wanted to drive the vehicle before I wrote my review so I could give my honest opinion and make a post for others as consumer reviews always help me in my purchasing decisions. I purchased a used 4runner in late December of 2013 with just under 17k miles. Part II Quite a few miles later I am back to post a follow up to my fist review. Have been enjoying my 4-Runner for quite some time now and have put on a few additional miles. The ride is good, may be a bit stiff for some folks but considering the SUV is build on a truck chassis, is it smooth. Going off pavement is is not a problem. I don't go places where I need 4 wheel drive but do some fishing so getting off the pavement is easy. The truck makes you feel comfortable driving on grass, dirt, sand etc. and mives through the terrain easily. The vehicle is a 2011 and has given me zero trouble. All I have done is routine oil and filter changes (includes air and cabin filters as well as oil filters) and rotated the tires since I have owned it. I believe this year I will be needing my first battery and new set of brakes. It fits myfamily of four and everyone has plenty of leg and head room. The dash lights are orange which is not the best Toyota has done. During the daylight hours, it is nearly impossible to see the clock, mileage gauge and other trip info. All the other gages are directly in front of the driver so no problem with those whatsoever. Radio controls are not bad, well within reach as I do not have steering wheel controls on this vehicle. Brakes are a bit soft compared to the other Toyota vehicles I have owned. Dealer says that's how 4-Runners are so getting used to that took some time. The A/C blows nice and cold but not strong. If you're looking for the fan to propell the cold air from the vents to mKe your hair blow like a strong wind, i won't happen but it cools the vehicle sufficiently. All other operations are typical Toyota, easy to reach and work as they are intended to. Miss my pick-up but really like this SUV and would definitely buy another. UPDATE-It is now July 2017 and my 4-Runner still going strong with77K miles. I drive about 66 miles round trip to work each day-both city and highway, although much of my drive home is in bumber to bumber traffic in Houston. According to the vehicle's controls I get between 22-23 mpg which I am happy with. Highway only is in the high 20s. Just had the dealer flush the cooling system as it gets hot here in Houston so thought this would be a good idea. Still have the original set of factory brakes, will need to change them soon I am sure. One thing I ahve major issue with is the windsheild, its the quality of the glass. I ahve written Toyota on several occasions about this as all my newer Toyotas have gotten chips and cracks so easily. My 2008 Sienna, 2007 Tundra, 2011 Highlander, 2015 Highlander and my 2011 4-Runner. Cheap crap. Have never had a crack in my windshield in any car, any Toyota except for the newer purchases. I firmly believe the company/s Toyota contracts out for the windshields is using inferrior materials when building the windshields. I brought this up to Toyota CS in CA and pleaded my case, with my wife's brand new Highlander and they paid to replace the windshield that got a huge crack at 500 miles. Had to use the dealer to ahve it replaced but had a friend of mine that works there have their windsheild guy use an aftermarket part and so far so good. Living in the Houston area there are always rocks/pepples flynig up and hitting the windsheild but most should not cause a crack or chip. I now have 6 stars, a huge crack and now a small crack in my windshield and am bummed. Not with the car but with the windshield. We are restoring a '65 Chevelle for my sone and when I ahve the front and rear glass installed I will have the 4-Runner windshield replaced with an aftermarket one. Still happy every time I drive my 4-Runner and plan to keep it for some time but buyer beware of the windshield!
Just got 2011
nothardly,09/22/2010
After much study and driving vehicles all year,I ordered the 4runner. Over the years I have owned Suburbans, Jeeps,Corvette,300ZX,Chevy Pickups,Audi and more. The only time I felt this satisfied with my decision on driving off the dealers lot was the Z. No picking it apart,just a feeling of I got what I paid for. Interior in the factory sand leather with black exterior is classic. It is so easy to get in and out without running boards, the seats are positioned just right and very comfortable. The doors are solid and standing under the rear lift is superb no ducking for 6'2", wow. Wife is 5'7" and she said I can just slide right into the seat. Just buy it if you like riding up high.
4Runner Limited
rnt76,11/06/2011
Great vehicle. I owned a 2006 SR5 and this one has lots of improvements. The extra ground clearance and lack of plastic body cladding that 4th generation 4 Runners had makes this model better for off-road use. Very smooth on the road; handles great with plenty of power.
See all 56 reviews of the 2011 Toyota 4Runner
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $16,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 103382 and208266 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $19,750 and$21,996 with odometer readings between 90355 and125207 miles.

