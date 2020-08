Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Jones Ford Verde Valley - Camp Verde / Arizona

Black exterior, SR5 trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Rear Air, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEZU5JR7B5017403

Stock: T2602A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020