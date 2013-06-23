Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

2,806 listings
4Runner Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    118,668 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,699

    $4,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    163,715 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,987

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    106,713 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $3,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    121,965 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $2,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    175,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,888

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    146,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,950

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    104,420 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    $2,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    95,098 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $2,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    73,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,983

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    142,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,991

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    65,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,800

    $1,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in White
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    119,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,991

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    140,916 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,099

    $533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    91,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,988

    $865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    82,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,988

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    111,515 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    122,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,374

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    109,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,500

    $1,653 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (10%)
It is what it isn't
urbanadventur,06/23/2013
Dollar for dollar, the latest generation 4runner is the best body on frame suv ever. Obviously, this is not a car. It is not a crossover which is nothing more than a tall car in suv clothing. The 4runner eats rocks and mud for breakfast and then with one pass through the car wash rolls down main street with class and style. It is not designed to slalom like a sedan. This is intentional. The 4runner ride is exceptionally smooth and the off road capabilities and reliability are not comparable to any other vehicle in this price range. If you want nothing more than a tall car buy a Durango, Equinox, Cherokee, Explorer or even a Highlander. If you want a real suv buy a 4runner.
