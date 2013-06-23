Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,668 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,699$4,159 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD!2012 Toyota 4Runner is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'For the relatively few drivers who require an all-conquering all-terrain SUV, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner is a top choice.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Outstanding off-road capability- pleasant on-road demeanor- strong V6 engine- ample cargo capacity- available third-row seat.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8C5109641
Stock: 11-3661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,715 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,987
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
LEATHER/SOFTEX SEATING, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF/MOON ROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, THREE ROW SEATING, 120V/400W AC Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold-Flat 3rd Row, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Premium Package, Radio: Display Audio with Navigation and Entune, Remote keyless entry, SR5 Premium Package w/3rd Row Leather Seat, Traction control, Trunk Carpet. Toyota 4Runner 2012 SR5 4WD 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Magnetic Gray MetallicEasy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7C5079886
Stock: 796289M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 106,713 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999$3,001 Below Market
Baglier Mazda - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Mazda... New Arrival, Additional pictures and information available soon. Stay Tuned!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JRXC5078912
Stock: Z4665A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 121,965 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$2,019 Below Market
QNQ Auto Group - Ontario / California
QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars 2012 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 GREAT SHAPE and excellent condition clean title clean Carfax history perfect run drive properly maintained with, recently finished with SMOG and OIL FILTER, Super Fast Air Conditioning Non-Smoker,Full Service History,Multi-Point Inspected,Never Wrecked,Powerful Strong Running Engine,Fuel Efficient,Sport Handling,Luxury Sound,Clean Exterior,Clean Interior,Free Carfax Report,Carfax Dealer Certified Used Car Carfax One Owner Certified,All prices shown are CASH prices or On Approved Tier 1 Credit(720 fico and above). Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. If you are interested in financing you can submit an application online at our website QNQAUTOGROUP.COM . After you submit your application a salesperson will contact you to verify your information.Get Approved in 60 secs . Apply Now! No Hidden Fees or Costs · Rates Starting at 4.9% ·QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars, The Place For 2nd Chances Highlights: No Waiting, Applications Reviewed Quickly, No Fees For Application…? GET YOUR DREAM CAR WITH 0 DOWN PAYMENT ? we accepted good/bad no credit YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED DEALS FOR EVERYONE ? Get You The Lowest Monthly Payment! ? Get You The Lowest Price Guaranteed! ? Get You In The Nicest Car Possible! FOR MORE INVENTORY AND GREAT DEALS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ? www.qnqautogroup.com email?qnqautogroup@gmail.comQNQ AUTO GROUP ? (909) 781 -5319 CELL: (909) 225-2701 Address: 760 W. HOLT BLVD, ONTARIO, CA 91762
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR6C5043864
Stock: QNQ043864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Toyota 4Runner. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. On almost any road condition, this Toyota 4Runner Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota 4Runner Limited will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2012 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR3C5039254
Stock: C5039254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 146,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,950$2,444 Below Market
Driven Automotive - Binghamton / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1C5110131
Stock: 110131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,420 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900$2,578 Below Market
Byers Toyota - Delaware / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2012 Charcoal Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Heated Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 9820 miles below market average!PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.BYERSTOYOTA.COM YOUR #1 E-COMMERCE DEALER IN CENTRAL OHIO.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee. *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, 4X4, MOON/SUNROOF, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS, REMOTE ENTRY, AUX AUDIO, SIRIUSXM.This four wheel drive 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 features a *Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior with a Black/graphite interior* and has only 104,425 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This used Toyota 4Runner includes Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# T201467A PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Toyota has this used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale today. Don't forget Byers Toyota WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV.*Our Dealership near Columbus:* Call Byers Toyota today at *(888) 696-7101 TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN HOME TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5! Byers Toyota serves Columbus, Delaware, Marion, Mount Vernon, Dublin, Westerville, & Marysville. You can also visit us at, 1588 Columbus Pike Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota 4Runner comes factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 4.0l, 270.0hp engine, an 5-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Rear Sliding Window, Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Traction Control, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Rear Heat / AC, Sliding Rear Window, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Trailer Hitch Receiver, Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Airbag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air BagWe're glad you found this used Toyota 4Runner for sale at our car dealership in Delaware, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Toyota finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Toyota 4Runner for sale. Byers Toyota has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Delaware.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0C5079535
Stock: T201467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 95,098 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$2,052 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- SUNROOF!! --- 4X4 --- REAR PARKING ASSIST --- BACKUP CAMERA --- TOW HITCH --- ROOF RAILS --- POWER REAR LIFTGATE --- 17" ALLOY WHEELS--- BLUETOOTH --- HOME LINK --- iPod/MP3 --- ZERO ACCIDENTS! ---We've just taken in a sharp looking, 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with 95,097 miles. It is Blizzard Pearl in color with a Black cloth interior. It's in great condition and is AutoCheck Certified with just 2 previous owners and no accidents in it's history!This SR5 model comes with the 4.0L V6 engine, paired with the 5-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD.This 4Runner comes with 17" alloy wheels, chrome trimmed running boards, front fog lights, a power liftgate, and a rear tow hitch. Plus, the chrome-like roof rails, chrome handles, and rear spoiler give it that sporty appearance! This is one SHARP looking SUV that is sure to put a smile on your face!On the inside, you gain tons of great features like power seats, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth, audio and cruise controls, Universal Home Link and more! For added safety and convenience you get a backup camera and rear park assist sensors.For summer time you will love the Power Sunroof and for sound, you gain an eight-speaker audio system bundled with an AM/FM stereo, a CD player, and and iPod/MP3 audio input. You also get Bluetooth hands-free phone capability with music streaming wireless technology.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. Come in for a no pressure test drive today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1C5081116
Stock: 64633B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 73,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota 4Runner gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. The interior of this Toyota 4Runner SR5 has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This impeccably built Toyota 4Runner SR5 comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Toyota. This unbelievably rare Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a perfect example of The Best Man Can Build. More information about the 2012 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. Interesting features of this model are durability and strength, smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, and Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like agility AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR6C5046022
Stock: C5046022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 142,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,991$800 Below Market
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Sunroof, Navigation, Running Boards, Third Row, JBL Audio, Heated Seats, Towing***For sale is Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with full time 4WD system with A-Trac and lockin center differential, sport suspension, hill start and downhill assist, skid plates and 20-inch alloy wheels. It has the Navigation/Audio upgrade featuring navigation with a 7-inch touch screen, backup camera, a 15-speaker JBL AM/FM sound system with 4-disc CD changer, satellite radio capability, and USB/auxiliary inputs, and Bluetooth. Other features include a power sunroof, running boards, leather seating with front seat heaters, 50/50 third row leather seating, keyless ignition and Smart keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, power tailgate window, auto-dimming rearview mirror, universal garage door opener, 120 VAC outlets, dual zone automatic climate control with rear vents, compass, fog lights, daytime running lights, automatic headlights, alarm with engine immobilizer, roof rack with crossbars, tow hitch with 7 4-pin electrical connector, and more! The interior has never been smoked in! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9C5087679
Stock: LT1104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,800$1,359 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR6C5041127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,991$306 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
CLEAN CAR! EQUIPPED WITH A 6.1 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, MOON ROOF, AND MORE! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8C5107498
Stock: C5107498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 140,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,099$533 Below Market
Deacon Jones GMC Chevrolet Buick - Smithfield / North Carolina
Land a deal on this 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 before someone else snatches it. Comfortable but agile, its dependable Automatic transmission and its trusty Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine have lots of personality for a low price. It's loaded with the following options: Windshield de-icer, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle, Variable gear pwr rack & pinion steering, Traction control (TRAC), Tire Pressure Monitor System, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls, Smart Stop Technology (SST), Skid plates -inc: engine, fuel tank, transfer case, and Side-impact door beams. You've done your research, so stop by Deacon Jones Clearance Center at 802 Dr Donnie Jones Jr. Ave, Princeton, NC 27569 today to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0C5096237
Stock: TH13985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 91,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,988$865 Below Market
Gretna Auto Outlet - Gretna / Nebraska
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $22,988 * * 2012 ** Toyota * * 4Runner * * SR5 * With features like backup sensor, parking assistance, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, this 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a must-have ride. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a suave white exterior and a sand beige interior. Looking to buy a safer SUV 4X4? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Come see us today and see this one in person! Give us a call today at 1-800-BUYACAR or 402-332-5868 to set up your test drive. Feel free to TEXT us at 402-669-5961 24 hours a day 7 days a week! We are also available to chat 24/7 on our website, www.gretnaauto.com. Thank you for looking and good luck in your search!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR3C5099407
Stock: 14612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,988$861 Below Market
Tim Castellaw Ford - Dyersburg / Tennessee
4WD, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 20" x 7.5" Unique Dual 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC WhiteTry us NOW, Try us later, but TRY US! #Timcastellawautomotive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR5C5104073
Stock: TT13333B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 111,515 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$801 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2012 Toyota 4runner SR5 THIRD ROW SEATS Key Features**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR6C5040785
Stock: AU07520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 122,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,374$1,327 Below Market
Watermark Hyundai of Marion - Marion / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6C5098249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$1,653 Below Market
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0C5107320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
