Consumer Rating
(378)
2004 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, well mannered on pavement, rugged off-road capability, comfortable cabin, long list of standard equipment.
  • Cargo capacity isn't much more than what many compact SUVs offer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Highly capable whether on the pavement or in the dirt, the 4Runner is a well-rounded midsize SUV, and one of our favorites, particularly with this year's third-row seat option.

2004 Highlights

A third-row seat is now optional on SR5 and Limited models. Black running boards are standard on SR5 and Sport models, and the optional navigation system now includes a rearview back-up monitor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
378 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 378 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good All Around Vehicle
patagoniaguy2,02/17/2015
Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 8 months ago and it had 159,000 miles, it now has 170,000. Overall it has been a great vehicle. The ride is very smooth and the 4 wheel drive has been great. Since I purchased it I have had to have somethings fixed. The exhaust manifolds on the 2003-2009 4Runners have an issue with leaking. I had them replaced with an aftermarket part, and that so far has resolved that issue. I noticed the radiator leaking on the left hand side, and had that replaced. I will have to have the rearend rebuilt since I am starting to hear a whining noise.
275,000 and counting
Alex,04/03/2016
SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 04 4Runner in February 2007 with 24k miles. It had 275k now. Basic maintenance it's all I've done it has never giving me any problems. From Virginia to Miami Florida over 30 times with no problems sometimes pulling two motorcycles in a 5x8 trailer. I love my 4Runner.
Smart vehicle purchase
apache1894,12/23/2014
I bought my 4Runner used, with 74,000 miles on it in Feb. 2013. I was not concerned about the mileage, as the engines on these SUV's only begin to break in about about 100,000 miles. The vehicle is heavy, and feels as durable and as robust as a tank...and I used to be a M-1 Abrams tank commander, so I know toughness when I see it! :o) As the truck sports a "mild mannered" 4.7L V-8, the engine is powerful and provides great acceleration. Love the sound of the engine too! The interior of the vehicle is laid out well, and has great ergonomics, which make it comfortable to drive long distance. This is the best vehicle that I have ever owned...smart vehicle purchase indeed!
Safe and most reliable
ritanilesmail,05/23/2012
We bought this car in December 2004. I was pregnant with my first child and wanted a safe and reliable car with good cargo space. This has been our family car for the last 7.5 years and has NEVER failed us. The car now has 134,000 miles & the only maintenance we've done are tires, brakes, a break light & oil changes. I feel so safe in this car; rugged yet has navigation, power everything, rear view camera, great stereo. Although truck-like it has great turning radius & weaves in NYC traffic easily. Powerful V8 accelerates great to merge onto hwy. We tow trailer on camping trips each year! Cargo room is great for house projects & kid gear. Tough, safe, reliable, responsive. I LOVE MY 4RUNNER!
See all 378 reviews of the 2004 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $7,992 and$7,992 with odometer readings between 190265 and190265 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $4,998 and$4,998 with odometer readings between 188419 and188419 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,998 and mileage as low as 131013 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,969.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,122.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,989.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

