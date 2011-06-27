2004 Toyota 4Runner Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engines, well mannered on pavement, rugged off-road capability, comfortable cabin, long list of standard equipment.
- Cargo capacity isn't much more than what many compact SUVs offer.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,998 - $9,939
Edmunds' Expert Review
Highly capable whether on the pavement or in the dirt, the 4Runner is a well-rounded midsize SUV, and one of our favorites, particularly with this year's third-row seat option.
2004 Highlights
A third-row seat is now optional on SR5 and Limited models. Black running boards are standard on SR5 and Sport models, and the optional navigation system now includes a rearview back-up monitor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
patagoniaguy2,02/17/2015
Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 8 months ago and it had 159,000 miles, it now has 170,000. Overall it has been a great vehicle. The ride is very smooth and the 4 wheel drive has been great. Since I purchased it I have had to have somethings fixed. The exhaust manifolds on the 2003-2009 4Runners have an issue with leaking. I had them replaced with an aftermarket part, and that so far has resolved that issue. I noticed the radiator leaking on the left hand side, and had that replaced. I will have to have the rearend rebuilt since I am starting to hear a whining noise.
Alex,04/03/2016
SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 04 4Runner in February 2007 with 24k miles. It had 275k now. Basic maintenance it's all I've done it has never giving me any problems. From Virginia to Miami Florida over 30 times with no problems sometimes pulling two motorcycles in a 5x8 trailer. I love my 4Runner.
apache1894,12/23/2014
I bought my 4Runner used, with 74,000 miles on it in Feb. 2013. I was not concerned about the mileage, as the engines on these SUV's only begin to break in about about 100,000 miles. The vehicle is heavy, and feels as durable and as robust as a tank...and I used to be a M-1 Abrams tank commander, so I know toughness when I see it! :o) As the truck sports a "mild mannered" 4.7L V-8, the engine is powerful and provides great acceleration. Love the sound of the engine too! The interior of the vehicle is laid out well, and has great ergonomics, which make it comfortable to drive long distance. This is the best vehicle that I have ever owned...smart vehicle purchase indeed!
ritanilesmail,05/23/2012
We bought this car in December 2004. I was pregnant with my first child and wanted a safe and reliable car with good cargo space. This has been our family car for the last 7.5 years and has NEVER failed us. The car now has 134,000 miles & the only maintenance we've done are tires, brakes, a break light & oil changes. I feel so safe in this car; rugged yet has navigation, power everything, rear view camera, great stereo. Although truck-like it has great turning radius & weaves in NYC traffic easily. Powerful V8 accelerates great to merge onto hwy. We tow trailer on camping trips each year! Cargo room is great for house projects & kid gear. Tough, safe, reliable, responsive. I LOVE MY 4RUNNER!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
