I bought my 4Runner used, with 74,000 miles on it in Feb. 2013. I was not concerned about the mileage, as the engines on these SUV's only begin to break in about about 100,000 miles. The vehicle is heavy, and feels as durable and as robust as a tank...and I used to be a M-1 Abrams tank commander, so I know toughness when I see it! :o) As the truck sports a "mild mannered" 4.7L V-8, the engine is powerful and provides great acceleration. Love the sound of the engine too! The interior of the vehicle is laid out well, and has great ergonomics, which make it comfortable to drive long distance. This is the best vehicle that I have ever owned...smart vehicle purchase indeed!

