  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota 4Runner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serious off-road capability few other competitors can match
  • Variety of configurations to suit many buyers and price points
  • Versatile cargo area, especially with optional slide out
  • Choppy ride quality compared to more modern crossovers
  • Standard V6 is not particularly fuel-efficient
  • Lacks many of the latest driver safety aids
  • Tall step-in height makes for ungraceful entry and exit
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota 4Runner for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$30,998 - $44,990
Used 4Runner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 4Runner does Edmunds recommend?

Because the value of the 4Runner lies predominantly in its off-road capabilities, we recommend the TRD Off-Road Premium. This trim gives access to important hardware including the locking rear differential and KDSS, the latter of which improves all areas of the 4Runner's skill set. The Premium part of that name means it has comfort features, including heated front seats, easy-clean vinyl upholstery, heated power outside mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The Toyota 4Runner is an SUV in the traditional sense, with a body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle like a pickup truck. It is one of the last SUVs built this way, giving it the rugged capability that made this type of vehicle attractive in the first place.

While serviceable as a daily driver, the 4Runner is home on adverse terrain. Off-road prowess comes from its high ground clearance and available hardware such as a locking rear differential, low-range gearing and Toyota's trick Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS). The latter consists of special stabilizer bars that automatically adjust to allow for greater wheel travel (and therefore traction) in off-road driving situations.

An available third row expands seating capacity to seven at the expense of some cargo space and versatility. But really, don't get a 4Runner if all you need is a mall crawler or family taxi. In that case, there are better choices, including Toyota's Highlander. But the 4Runner is one of the few vehicles left from the traditional SUV mold, and that's something to appreciate if you need a vehicle for frequent off-road weekend excursions.

Notably, we picked the 2018 4Runner as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

2018 Toyota 4Runner models

The 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV available in six trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro and Limited. All share the same 4.0-liter V6 (270 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), five-speed automatic transmission and 5,000-pound tow rating. SR5 and Limited models are available in rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive configurations and two- or three-row seating configurations. The remaining trim levels are 4WD-only and seat five. A low-range transfer case comes on 4WD versions of the SR5, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels.

The SR5 is the base model but it's not bare-bones. Standard features includes skid plates, foglights, a rearview camera, a power liftgate (includes a power rear window), 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split reclining and folding second-row seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 120-volt power outlet in the rear cargo area. The standard infotainment system boasts a 6.1-inch touchscreen, eight speakers, a USB port and satellite radio.

Stepping up to TRD Off-Road adds a locking rear differential, 17-inch wheels that are 0.5 inch wider than the SR5's, and a crawl control function. The interior wears additional TRD badging, and the overhead console gains switches for controlling off-road settings. The KDSS feature is optional.

Premium variants of the SR5 and TRD Off-Road get power-adjustable and heated outside mirrors, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, navigation, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Serious off-roaders should consider the TRD Pro, which starts with the TRD Off-Road Premium and adds revised front springs, Bilstein dampers with rear remote reservoirs, special all-terrain tires and a front skid plate.

Limited models top the 4Runner range and are more luxury oriented. These models get a Torsen locking center differential (4x4 models only), a separate suspension system Toyota calls X-REAS that's designed to reduce roll without adversely affecting ride quality, plus a host of features to make it better suited to on-pavement use: 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, leather seat upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 15-speaker JBL audio system. Power-deploying running boards are optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited(4.0L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

7.5
The 4Runner accelerates with authority, with no ropey lag inherent in smaller engines with fuel-thrifty transmissions. This V6 is stout, and the five-speed keeps it in the power. The 4Runner is practically the last one standing for midsize 4x4 SUVs with real off-road capability and rugged sensibility.

Acceleration

7.0
The 4Runner exhibits surprisingly smooth, linear and powerful acceleration. Tall gearing and five speeds keep it in the powerband longer, unlike many of today's crossovers that shift to highest gears as quickly as possible. There's no insufferable lag, just ample thrust. It's not fast, but the V6 is surprisingly strong.

Braking

6.0
The brake pedal has a nebulous feel through two-thirds of the pedal travel, so drivers might need some time to get accustomed to pedal feel for consistently smooth stops. Plenty of stopping power remains in the last third of the pedal travel. There's an abundance of nosedive in emergency stops.

Steering

7.0
Similar to the brakes, not a lot of real feel comes through the wheel, but the truck responds quickly and accurately. Steering effort is a bit heavy at higher speeds, but it's not fatiguing. At low speeds, it offers an appropriate amount of assist.

Handling

7.0
The 4Runner is surprisingly stable, even in tight, short turns. Body roll isn't excessive. Controlling it requires deliberate easing off throttle, braking, settling, then stabbing the throttle midcorner. The Limited-specific suspension system is at work here, trying its best to make the 4Runner feel slightly luxurious.

Drivability

7.5
Smooth throttle delivery and seamless shifting make the 4Runner feel less like a truck and more like a crossover, but it's not quite either. The transmission's five available gears enable the driver to wring maximum thrust from the six-cylinder engine, but additional gears would be better in the name of fuel economy.

Off-road

9.0
The 4Runner excels off-road, but the Limited model is the least capable due to its 20-inch wheels and low-hanging front fascia. SR5 and TRD models have superior chin clearance and better-suited wheels and tires. The TRD Off-Road trim has a lockable rear diff, and it's the only one with available disconnecting stabilizer bars.

Comfort

7.0
The Toyota 4Runner Limited offers a reasonable mix of comfort that's consistent with its overall mission and truck-based roots. It's not as cushy as today's typical crossovers, but few looking for this kind of rugged capability will take exception to that.

Seat comfort

7.0
The broad cushions and seatbacks offer a wide surface area for long-distance comfort, although lumbar support feels overly firm. With the optional third-row seating package, the second-row seats can slide and recline, but the third row is for kids only or short trips with average-size adults.

Ride comfort

6.5
The ride is not quite crossover-smooth, but it's not truck-brutish either. It bounces around on crummy pavement. But if you've driven trucks and can tolerate the kind of vibrations and jostling that can creep into a truck's ride, you'll find the 4Runner more than acceptable because it rides better than a pickup.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The isolation of road noise is good most of the time, but the squarish shape isn't particularly adept at quelling wind noise. It's not unreasonable or out of place here, though.

Climate control

7.0
If you can get past that the controls look like they're from a Tonka set, they're otherwise large and easy to use. The climate system works swiftly and without delay, too. That's a big ask since the cabin is quite large, but front passengers get relief in two minutes or less. The seat cooling fans are noisy.

Interior

7.0
The interior is a schizophrenic mishmash of materials. On the dash is a piece of faux dark walnut capped by silver spray-painted plastic trim. The gauges look pulled from a mid-2000s Toyota Matrix. The design appears genuinely confused about whether it's a nice crossover or a rugged truck. But the leather upholstery looks nice.

Ease of use

7.5
The switchgear is big, logical and easy to use, but it looks ancient in 2018. This stuff looked dated in 2008. The infotainment screen is laughably small, too.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
This off-road-biased 4x4 naturally comes with a higher step-up height relative to standard crossovers. Access to the front and rear is similar, but grab handles make it easier to gain leverage on entry. Shorter drivers will need to learn to spring up into the seats. The doors open nice and wide.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is better and more natural than in previous generations. The 4Runner offers all the command of a crossover with all the off-road chops of a mountain goat. Drivers of all sizes will be able to find a good position, although adjustable pedals would be a nice addition.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty of front head- and legroom for tall passengers, although the Limited trim's sunroof consumes some headroom. The back has plenty of headroom but a bit less legroom. But the sliding and reclining rear seats should help even 6-foot-tall passengers find a comfy setting.

Visibility

7.5
It's surprisingly easy to see over the hood and toward the front corners, perhaps due to the simple and boxy design. There's good visibility out the back window, further enhanced by a backup camera. The rear quarters have the usual SUV blind spots, but a fairly level sightline out the sides offers good around-view visibility.

Quality

8.5
The 4Runner has tight gaps outside and an attractive interior. The leather upholstery looks good and should hold up over the long haul, even if it spends most of its time off-roading.

Utility

7.5
This is why you buy the 4Runner: loads of room and a clean, squared-off shape to enhance cargo capacity and cabin usefulness, along with off-road build quality and capability. Load up the 4Runner with outdoor gear, pets, clothes, duffel bags and go. That's part of this SUV's primary appeal.

Small-item storage

6.5
For such a roomy cabin, there's not a lot of places to stash personal items. The door pockets can hold a slim water bottle and some smaller, flat items. The center console is deep and wide enough for a cluster of wallets, phones, keys, small items, and maybe an iPad Mini. You'll be hunting for stash spaces.

Cargo space

8.0
The rear seatbacks fold flat, and it's easy to pack the sizable cargo hold (88.8 cubic feet with seats down; 46.3 cubic feet with seats up) because of its squarish shape. Car campers will love it since it's easy to stretch out a couple of sleeping bags in the back. The cargo floor is almost but not quite flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
A leather flap backed with Velcro covers the LATCH anchors, but it's easy to pull back and access them. Three tethers are located behind each rear seat. The roomy second row can accommodate car seats in any of the three positions, even bulkier rear-facing models. The square door openings make for easy access.

Towing

7.0
There's 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, a useful figure that covers most boats and many small camping trailers. The 4Runner doesn't offer a factory electric trailer brake controller, though. You'll have to go aftermarket to add that capability.

Technology

6.0
The infotainment system falls flat. Far better systems are available in Toyota's passenger cars, so there's no excuse for cheaping out on the 4Runner. Functionality is just OK. The system looks dated, feels dated and is dated, which could be a real deal-breaker, especially with better infotainment available in competitors.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The navigation system is basic. Most smartphone-based nav apps are more powerful and sophisticated. The 6-inch display is small enough to make you wonder why Toyota bothered. The JBL audio system is decent but lacks power and volume.

Smartphone integration

6.0
There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, just Toyota's basic Entune app suite. USB and Bluetooth audio/phone connections are here, though, and offer a suitable workaround to the clunky Entune interface.

Driver aids

6.0
There's a surprising lack of common driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors or automatic emergency braking. This 4Runner does truly keep it old-school.

Voice control

6.0
The rudimentary controls require very specific syntax and speech patterns. Most drivers will have better luck using the voice assistants on their phones.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

5(61%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.3
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dont think about it....just buy it
Nate 4Runner,11/28/2017
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I am the type of consumer that over researches everything and then agonizes for weeks over what to do. Even after I purchase something I then end up researching even more to confirm that my decision was a good one. My lease was coming to an end of what I called my "rental car". That lease was a 2016 Malibu. No complaints about that car...I needed a cheap lease for two years and it did the job. I have had my eyes on trucks throughout the whole lease. So I have been researching mid-size and full size trucks along with some SUV's. If it is on the market, I test drove it. I fell in love with the stance and ride height of the Dodge Ram, of all things. However, I have absolutely no need for a pickup truck of that size. I have a family of 5 and we bring a bunch of stuff with us. I want it weather protected. The crossover three rows are practical but none of them gave me the feeling that Ram gave me. Out of curiosity, I went to look at Tundras. I knew they were out of my price range and again, I didn't need a truck. That is when I stumbled upon the 4Runners. I have always liked these SUV's but never drove one. Grabbed a salesman and off we went. Then all the stars aligned! This was it! That feeling of the stance of a Dodge Ram, way more spacious than a Tacoma or Canyon, the reliability of a Toyota, room for family, a closed rear that can haul everything protected, and that super hard to resist rear window!!!! Me being me, I had to sleep on this and do more research. So the endless Youtubing began. There is no competition for this vehicle unless you go super high end off road or Wrangler. After a bad Mopar experience I will never go Wrangler....plus to get one with 4 doors and a hard top you are getting up there in price. When you youtube 4runners all you see for the most part is 4x4 off roading with lots of mods. This is cool and all but not something that was selling me. I live in Florida. I am not going up any hills, it does not snow and, even if I had a 4x4, I certainly wouldn't push a brand new 40k vehicle to its limits. Fact is 2x4 or 4x4 drive the same on the road, have the same stance and height and the 2x4 version gets 1mpg better gas. Not to mention the less stuff to break argument. So..... I purchased myself a 2018 SR5 Premium (fake leather, navigation and sunroof for premium). The truck had 18 miles on it and it was the perfect color combo that I wanted. The premium/non-premium was a last minute decision. The cloth feels great compared to the "softex" fake leather. However, I have kids. Kids spill stuff. So, I got the softex. On with the review..... I. love. this. truck! We took a road trip to Miami a day after I bought it. The wife and all three kids were super comfortable and loved riding up higher than usual. I dont know what it is but there is just something nice about the way this rides compared to a crossover. It feels like a tank...but like a really comfortable tank! One thing that I thought would bother me ended up not at all.... that is the dated technology. I had Carplay on my Malibu and was dissapointed this didn' come with. Let me tell you that I much prefer not having it. Here is the thing about carplay.... You have to be hardwired in and it completely takes over everything. All of the sudden the Apple Music station comes on every time you end a call or end a trip. It gets confused managing bluetooth and usb at the same time. The technology on carplay isnt worked out yet. Thats the beauty of the 4runners tech..... it is simple and has been boiled down to stuff that works. Bluetooth when you want it and only when you want it! A CD Player!!!!!! HD Radio! Knobs! BIG enormous knobs! The touch screen is small and old school but it processes instantly. No waiting for the latest and greatest of apps to load. I even like the lack of auto climate control...especially dual zone... I could never get any of my vehicles to dial in just right automatically. The big bonus of all this is that the lack of tech means there is so much that WILL NOT BREAK! And for Florida winters....open up all the windows including the sunroof and rear window and you basically have a open air vehicle. Such and amazing driving experience on the highway. Around town I love this thing even more. You tower over cars without have a super wide or long vehicle. You can see everything. The extent of my off roading will be dirt roads, grass or gravel. I took it down one dirt road and it felt great. I play on keeping this truck for a long time and hopefully the honeymoon never ends with this vehicle. It just feels amazing to drive and solidly built. Don't let the old technology prevent you from owning one of these. Half that stuff you will not use past the show room. And it will be buggy and it will break. 2 wheel drive or 4 wheel drive, depending on your needs, this truck is magic.
2018 4Runner Still Great After All These Years
Mark Brundage,11/08/2017
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I recently went SUV shopping for my wife and I, and she really surprised me. I had done some pre=shopping on my own as her work schedule isn't really car shopping friendly and had previewed many of the new crop of crossover cute utes (CRV, Rava4, Mazda CX-5) thinking that was what she's like. Car like handling, AWD and good gas mileage. What's not to like, so after we look at and test drive the above we are at the Toyota dealer and she's just not feeling any of the vehicles we've driven and says to the salesman and I , "I want something more substantial, tougher" and points to a 4Runner. So we take it for a ride and she loves it. Well, I guess after almost 32 years of marriage she can still surprise me occasionally. So we make a deal, and the dealer doesn't have one on the lot with the equipment we want (TRD Off Roar Premium) and they make a trade and get one from another dealer that is in transit from the port in NYC and have it shipped to them. We've had the truck for about three weeks now and have about 2000 mixed miles on it. The truck rides great on bumps, tracks and handles well even in a torrential downpour on the highway, has great visibility day or night. With the TRD Off Road options including terrain assist and electronic locking rear differential I know is going to make it awesome in the snow this winter, but I will provide an update to this review once I've substantiated that assumption. Now there are a few cons, it catches the wind a little bit going down the highway, and the fuel economy would be better with a 6 or 8 speed transmission, but overall Toyota has done an amazing job of tuning a body on frame SUV to ride and handle far better than it really should, have added a bunch of nice near luxury features such as Bluetooth phone integration, airbags galore, crawl control (look it up, it's pretty cool), computer controlled integration of the stability control, ABS and traction control systems to provide ridiculously strong off road capabilities, LED taillights and projector beam headlights that work really well without diluting all the things that made the 4Runner a super reliable, rugged go almost anywhere truck. If you live in NYC (I grew up there) is the 4Runner the best choice for you, well maybe not the TRD Off Road or PRO versions, but if you live in rural Maine (which I do now) and need to get through Maine winters or want to go camping, or hiking or boating where others can't, then it gives up little while offering a lot. Check it out.
LOVE MY 2018 4Runner TRD PRO
Sharon Machicek,11/17/2017
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I've seen so many mixed reviews on this vehicle, so it was hard for me to finally bite the bullet and order the vehicle sight unseen or before test driving it. Four grueling months later it finally arrives and.........WOW....just WOW!! This truck is awesome, words just can't explain it. I love the simplicity of this vehicle. The big knobs and actual buttons to push is a breath of fresh air. I came from a 2013 Ford Edge Sport that had all the bells & whistles you could want, but most of the time it was a headache. I found myself not even utilizing half the stuff it was able to do. So believe me when I say, I love the simplicity of this truck. A lot of people complain about the 4 runners 6.1 inch screen being to small, but I say it's more than sufficient, and that's me coming from a 8 inch screen in my Edge. The screens picture clarity and response to touch is so much better than what I had in my Ford, which was sooooo slowwwww. The visibility out of this thing is great, love the huge back window. A lot of people bit*h about the headlights, but I think there great. Yeah....their not HIDs or LEDs, who cares. What I care about is the amount of light they put out and that I can see at night. The fog lights put out so much light and they reach way into the ditch so I can look out for deer. The ride is very plush & smooth and the seats are so comfortable & durable, love the soft-tex material. My Edge had 22's so I felt every little bump. The 4 runners back seat is very comfortable too, plus the back seats recline for even more comfort. Not a lot of wind/road noise in the cabin, which surprised me because of the all terrain tires and/or sheer size of the truck. I actually had more wind/road noise in my Edge. I even love the sound the doors make when you close them. It's a very soft, muffled sound if that makes any sense. It's the little thinks like that, that make me love this vehicle so much more than any other vehicle I have owned, which is six by the way. I love the sliding rear cargo deck, I've already used it several times. It really comes in handy and the hidden storage compartment is pretty cool too. This is my first Toyota and I'm definitely looking forward to the Toyota reliability. With that said, I do miss 1 thing that my Edge had that my 4 runner does not. And that is the keyless entry. I miss being able to just grab the door and have it unlock automatically. It will take me sometime to get use to pulling keys out of my purse again. Overall I love this vehicle, best quality vehicle I've ever driven hands down. You have to love it for what it is.....a truck.....and a good truck at that. :)
4runner vs wrangler
Valerie Cialkowski,06/10/2018
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
After owning two Wranglers tried to purchase an Unlimited, but, the dealers wanted too much for add -on packages. Toyota 4runner is so superior in ride,comfort,storage volume, towing capacity, creature comforts, DAYTIME INSTRUMENT ILLUMINATION,gasoline tank volume, and yet will go off road equally as well. AND purchased for 9K LESS than Unlimited JL. TOO MANY reliability issues with Jeeps after owning (4) over the past 12 years.
See all 66 reviews of the 2018 Toyota 4Runner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 4Runner models:

Downhill Assist Control
Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
Brake Assist
Applies increased brake pressure when it senses a panic-braking situation.
Smart Stop Technology
Reduces engine power when the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Toyota 4Runner

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner is offered in the following submodels: 4Runner SUV. Available styles include TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium is priced between $32,300 and$37,590 with odometer readings between 11471 and85370 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited is priced between $36,000 and$41,938 with odometer readings between 19154 and68449 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is priced between $30,998 and$37,624 with odometer readings between 10151 and53672 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium is priced between $36,995 and$38,000 with odometer readings between 19012 and36069 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO is priced between $44,990 and$44,990 with odometer readings between 39388 and39388 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota 4Runners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota 4Runner for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2018 4Runners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,998 and mileage as low as 10151 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota 4Runners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota 4Runner for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,417.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota 4Runner for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,320.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota 4Runner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota 4Runner lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles