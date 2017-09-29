2018 Toyota 4Runner Review
- Serious off-road capability few other competitors can match
- Variety of configurations to suit many buyers and price points
- Versatile cargo area, especially with optional slide out
- Choppy ride quality compared to more modern crossovers
- Standard V6 is not particularly fuel-efficient
- Lacks many of the latest driver safety aids
- Tall step-in height makes for ungraceful entry and exit
The Toyota 4Runner is an SUV in the traditional sense, with a body-on-frame construction and a solid rear axle like a pickup truck. It is one of the last SUVs built this way, giving it the rugged capability that made this type of vehicle attractive in the first place.
While serviceable as a daily driver, the 4Runner is home on adverse terrain. Off-road prowess comes from its high ground clearance and available hardware such as a locking rear differential, low-range gearing and Toyota's trick Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS). The latter consists of special stabilizer bars that automatically adjust to allow for greater wheel travel (and therefore traction) in off-road driving situations.
An available third row expands seating capacity to seven at the expense of some cargo space and versatility. But really, don't get a 4Runner if all you need is a mall crawler or family taxi. In that case, there are better choices, including Toyota's Highlander. But the 4Runner is one of the few vehicles left from the traditional SUV mold, and that's something to appreciate if you need a vehicle for frequent off-road weekend excursions.
Notably, we picked the 2018 4Runner as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.
2018 Toyota 4Runner models
The 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV available in six trim levels: SR5, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro and Limited. All share the same 4.0-liter V6 (270 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), five-speed automatic transmission and 5,000-pound tow rating. SR5 and Limited models are available in rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive configurations and two- or three-row seating configurations. The remaining trim levels are 4WD-only and seat five. A low-range transfer case comes on 4WD versions of the SR5, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels.
The SR5 is the base model but it's not bare-bones. Standard features includes skid plates, foglights, a rearview camera, a power liftgate (includes a power rear window), 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split reclining and folding second-row seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 120-volt power outlet in the rear cargo area. The standard infotainment system boasts a 6.1-inch touchscreen, eight speakers, a USB port and satellite radio.
Stepping up to TRD Off-Road adds a locking rear differential, 17-inch wheels that are 0.5 inch wider than the SR5's, and a crawl control function. The interior wears additional TRD badging, and the overhead console gains switches for controlling off-road settings. The KDSS feature is optional.
Premium variants of the SR5 and TRD Off-Road get power-adjustable and heated outside mirrors, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, navigation, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Serious off-roaders should consider the TRD Pro, which starts with the TRD Off-Road Premium and adds revised front springs, Bilstein dampers with rear remote reservoirs, special all-terrain tires and a front skid plate.
Limited models top the 4Runner range and are more luxury oriented. These models get a Torsen locking center differential (4x4 models only), a separate suspension system Toyota calls X-REAS that's designed to reduce roll without adversely affecting ride quality, plus a host of features to make it better suited to on-pavement use: 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, leather seat upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 15-speaker JBL audio system. Power-deploying running boards are optional.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Downhill Assist Control
- Improves directional control during descent on steep or slippery surfaces.
- Brake Assist
- Applies increased brake pressure when it senses a panic-braking situation.
- Smart Stop Technology
- Reduces engine power when the brake and gas pedals are applied simultaneously.
