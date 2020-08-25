Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
206 listings
- 110,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,748$1,932 Below Market
- 105,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 124,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,844$539 Below Market
- 94,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595
- 155,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$312 Below Market
- 48,227 milesDelivery Available*
$9,990
- 132,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$227 Below Market
- 67,302 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,599
- 114,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,545
- 93,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,444
- 113,354 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- 160,280 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 118,787 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,688
- 105,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
- 36,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
- 96,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,992
- 114,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
venster,08/01/2012
CVT takes some time to get used to. Has its quirks but helps with the mpg. I bought the car for an economical commuter which it does beautifully. Averaging 35mpg on my commute-80%highway. Interior is decent-alot of plastic but mitsubishi pulls it off. Exterior styling is nice. Handles well. It's not a BMW, nor does it cost as much.
