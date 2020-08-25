Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

M & S Auto - Sacramento / California

Our One Owner No Accident Reported 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Sedan is strutting its stuff in Apex Silver Metallic. Powered by a peppy 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 148hp while connected to the 5 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan can earn you up to 33mpg on the open road! Gorgeous wheels, angular headlamps, and a curvaceous body styling make this Lancer stand out in a crowded parking lot. Slide inside this seductive ES and you'll be greeted by a luxurious cabin that has been taken care of. You'll fall in love with music all over again when you turn up the tunes on this stellar stereo that comes complete with AM/FM radio, a CD/MP3 player, and an auxiliary input jack. So let the air conditioning wrap you in comfort as you settle into the supportive seats, and bask in the power accessories that make life a little bit easier. Mitsubishi has your safety in mind when crafting their vehicles. Optimized crumple zones, active stability control with traction control, LATCH for child seats, and a multitude of airbags ensure that your loved ones will be kept out of harm's way. We really can't think of a thing that should stop you from buying this Lancer ES! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32U2FU4BU025285

Stock: A28257

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020