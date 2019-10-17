2020 Lexus ES 300h Review

In general, automakers offer hybrids as either fuel-sipping eco-hatchbacks or pricey performance-oriented luxury hybrids. One notable exception, however, is the 2020 Lexus ES 300h. Want high fuel economy, plenty of luxury features and typical sedan styling? You've come to the right place. You'll also be impressed with the 300h's value — it doesn't cost much more than the regular Lexus ES 350. While its four-cylinder won't dazzle performance enthusiasts, the 300h is remarkably fuel-efficient. With a rating of 44 mpg combined, it outperforms hybrid versions of mainstream sedans such as the Ford Fusion and the Hyundai Sonata. And in our testing, it even beat its own EPA rating. Given its value and fuel efficiency, it's easy to see why this hybrid version of the Lexus ES has been a favorite since its debut nearly a decade ago. It's a quiet, comfortable and well-built sedan with an impressive array of standard equipment and a luxury appeal. For 2020, the ES 300h carries over unchanged. That's no surprise since the ES series was fully redesigned the year before, and Lexus has infused this latest-generation model with more personality. There are a few other choices for a luxury hybrid sedan. You could check out the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. It's a like-minded luxury midsize that costs about the same and offers similar fuel economy. If you want to go the plug-in hybrid route, Mercedes-Benz has a new electrified C-Class sedan. You might even check out one of Lexus' hybrid SUVs for greater utility. But overall, we like how the ES 300h provides an enticing blend of luxury and value.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Lexus ES 300h is one of just a few luxury midsize hybrid sedans. Fuel economy is excellent, and the 300h handles surprisingly well and retains the Lexus hallmark focus on comfort and serenity. European plug-in hybrids are typically sportier, but the ES remains one of today's best all-around performers.

How does it drive? 7.0

You don't expect much vigor or verve from a luxury hybrid, but the ES 300h handles surprisingly well. It stays composed in corners, with better body control than you'd expect from a luxury sedan. The ES 300h isn't made for stoplight sprints, but acceleration is decent for a hybrid. In Edmunds testing it achieved a 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds.



The 300h's steering has the same numb, light effort that plagues many hybrids, although Sport mode gives it a livelier feel. Braking is unfortunately clunky, with a harsh sensation when the ES switches between its regenerative and friction brake modes. Otherwise, the engine and CVT automatic's smooth acceleration make the ES a pleasure to drive, even in city traffic, where it feels like it's gliding.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Comfort and a sense of isolation remain ES hallmarks. The front seats are firm and supportive, without excessive side bolsters to impede entry and exit. The rear seats are just as comfortable, if a bit wide and flat. You can sit up front or in back for long stretches without fatigue.



This latest 300h hasn't lost its ability to absorb bumps and road rash either. There's a bit of intrusive wind noise at highway speeds — more than we'd expect of a Lexus — but maybe it's just more noticeable since the car tames road and tire noise so well. Engine noise is almost imperceptible. More warmth from the seat heaters on cold days would be nice.

How’s the interior? 8.5

Getting in and out of the ES is no trouble thanks to the low seat cushions and wide door openings. There's also a good-size gap between front passengers and door panels that creates a feeling of space. There's loads of room in the back seat, especially between the seatbacks and knees, even for 6-foot-tall passengers.



Drivers of most heights and body types should find a comfortable driving position given the ES' power-adjustable seat and mostly clear views all around the car. Only the ES' incoherent array of buttons and switchgear is inexplicably inelegant in an otherwise elegant cabin. (The volume knob is great, though, and feels like an old-school stereo receiver.)

How’s the tech? 6.5

Our test car came with the spectacular-looking 12-inch infotainment display. The widescreen navigation maps look great thanks to excellent color contrast and indicators. But using the touchpad controller while in motion is onerous; a dial-and-button controller would be preferable. Fortunately, you can control many nav, phone, audio, and even climate control functions through voice commands.



The ES also includes several standard driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which help minimize lane wandering. This isn't semi-automated driving, and the degree of steering correction is limited, but it's useful for occasional lapses of attention.

How’s the storage? 8.5

You get a big trunk with the ES 300h. The battery pack resides beneath the rear seats, so cargo space is 16.7 cubic feet, the same as in the non-hybrid ES. Unlike the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, you can't fold the rear seats to increase space; there's only a pass-through for long items. Storage for small items inside the cabin is also abundant.



There's plenty of space for child safety seats, and they're easy to install. Just detach the plastic tabs over the car seat anchors in the seat cushions. Generous rear-seat room means most seats will fit without a need for sliding up the front seats.

How economical is it? 9.0

With an EPA rating of 44 mpg combined, the ES 300h is one of the more efficient sedans you can buy. We observed 46.2 mpg on our test loop, which goes to show that the EPA ratings are attainable.

Is it a good value? 8.5

For a relatively affordable sum, the redesigned ES 300h delivers a substantial luxury experience. The upholstery feels supple and substantial, and the cabin shows typical Lexus attention to detail: tight panel gaps, high-quality controls and detailed stitching. Warranty coverage is on par for the segment.



It doesn't cost much more than a top-of-the-line Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Why not splurge a bit and get the Lexus?

Wildcard 7.5

The ES 300h isn't as fun to drive as more expensive European plug-in hybrids. But it excels in other ways. It's comfortable without being floaty, large without feeling ponderous, and serene without being detached. Sublime suspension tuning, a wonderful audio system, and a welcoming and roomy interior are other advantages.

Which ES 300h does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 Lexus ES 300h comes very nicely equipped if you want luxury on a budget, with features such as a sunroof, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a premium sound system and in-car Wi-Fi. But if you can stretch to the Luxury trim, it adds desirable extras such as leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and ambient interior lighting. Audiophiles should consider the Navigation/Mark Levinson Premium Audio package not only for its integrated nav system but also because it offers one of the best sound systems available in any car.

Lexus ES 300h models

The 2020 Lexus ES 300h is a midsize luxury sedan available in three trims: the base ES 300h, Luxury and Ultra Luxury. All trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor (215 total system horsepower) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Only front-wheel drive is available.