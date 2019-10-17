2020 Lexus ES 300h
What’s new
- The Lexus ES 300h carries over essentially unchanged
- Part of the seventh Lexus ES generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride quality and a quiet cabin
- Good fuel economy for the size and power
- Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
- Cumbersome infotainment interface
- Disappointing quality of some interior materials
- Rear seats don't fold down
- Acceleration is slow by luxury-sedan standards
2020 Lexus ES 300h Review
In general, automakers offer hybrids as either fuel-sipping eco-hatchbacks or pricey performance-oriented luxury hybrids. One notable exception, however, is the 2020 Lexus ES 300h. Want high fuel economy, plenty of luxury features and typical sedan styling? You've come to the right place.
You'll also be impressed with the 300h's value — it doesn't cost much more than the regular Lexus ES 350. While its four-cylinder won't dazzle performance enthusiasts, the 300h is remarkably fuel-efficient. With a rating of 44 mpg combined, it outperforms hybrid versions of mainstream sedans such as the Ford Fusion and the Hyundai Sonata. And in our testing, it even beat its own EPA rating.
Given its value and fuel efficiency, it's easy to see why this hybrid version of the Lexus ES has been a favorite since its debut nearly a decade ago. It's a quiet, comfortable and well-built sedan with an impressive array of standard equipment and a luxury appeal. For 2020, the ES 300h carries over unchanged. That's no surprise since the ES series was fully redesigned the year before, and Lexus has infused this latest-generation model with more personality.
There are a few other choices for a luxury hybrid sedan. You could check out the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. It's a like-minded luxury midsize that costs about the same and offers similar fuel economy. If you want to go the plug-in hybrid route, Mercedes-Benz has a new electrified C-Class sedan. You might even check out one of Lexus' hybrid SUVs for greater utility. But overall, we like how the ES 300h provides an enticing blend of luxury and value.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The 300h's steering has the same numb, light effort that plagues many hybrids, although Sport mode gives it a livelier feel. Braking is unfortunately clunky, with a harsh sensation when the ES switches between its regenerative and friction brake modes. Otherwise, the engine and CVT automatic's smooth acceleration make the ES a pleasure to drive, even in city traffic, where it feels like it's gliding.
How comfortable is it?8.5
This latest 300h hasn't lost its ability to absorb bumps and road rash either. There's a bit of intrusive wind noise at highway speeds — more than we'd expect of a Lexus — but maybe it's just more noticeable since the car tames road and tire noise so well. Engine noise is almost imperceptible. More warmth from the seat heaters on cold days would be nice.
How’s the interior?8.5
Drivers of most heights and body types should find a comfortable driving position given the ES' power-adjustable seat and mostly clear views all around the car. Only the ES' incoherent array of buttons and switchgear is inexplicably inelegant in an otherwise elegant cabin. (The volume knob is great, though, and feels like an old-school stereo receiver.)
How’s the tech?6.5
The ES also includes several standard driver safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, which help minimize lane wandering. This isn't semi-automated driving, and the degree of steering correction is limited, but it's useful for occasional lapses of attention.
How’s the storage?8.5
There's plenty of space for child safety seats, and they're easy to install. Just detach the plastic tabs over the car seat anchors in the seat cushions. Generous rear-seat room means most seats will fit without a need for sliding up the front seats.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.5
It doesn't cost much more than a top-of-the-line Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Why not splurge a bit and get the Lexus?
Wildcard7.5
Which ES 300h does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus ES 300h models
The 2020 Lexus ES 300h is a midsize luxury sedan available in three trims: the base ES 300h, Luxury and Ultra Luxury. All trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor (215 total system horsepower) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Only front-wheel drive is available.
Thanks to its extensive standard features, the base ES 350 may be enough for many shoppers. It comes with LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch central infotainment display, Bluetooth, smartphone app-based navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 10-speaker sound system among other items.
Standard safety tech includes forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors. An optional Premium package adds a handful of other luxuries, such as heated and ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
The Luxury trim pads on the Premium package features along with leather upholstery, additional front-seat adjustments and noise-reducing side windows, while the Ultra Luxury offers a more advanced suspension, upgraded leather and a hands-free trunk release.
Buyers might consider a few other options, including a navigation system (which includes a 12.3-inch display) and a premium Mark Levinson sound system. These can be optioned together or individually. Other options include 18-inch wheels, a wireless phone charging pad, and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and a surround-view camera system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus ES 300h.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- safety
- infotainment system
- maintenance & parts
- driving experience
- lights
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
As a Lexus owner for the past 30 years, I was ready and willing to buy my 3rd, a 2020 ES350h sedan. While I liked the car's styling, ride quality and pricing two big flaws in its interior design kept me from buying it: (1) The interior navigation screen is just stuck onto the top of the dash, rather than integrated into it (as is the case with every other car in this class). Worse than its appearance was that the screen is not hooded or shaded in any way so that the outside light coming through the windshield directly behind the screen makes the screen difficult to see. (2) The touch pad controller, which is the only way to interface manually with the car's electronics was terrible -- worse than every reviewer says it is. Although the input sensitivity of the touch pad has 2 customizable settings other than standard, the interface experience remained very "twitchy" and difficult to use even at the least sensitive setting and even after I spent 1/2 hour in the parked car working with it. I would hate to have to use this while driving. I'm was unhappily surprised -- Lexus has been building luxury cars long enough to know better.
This model has all of the bells and whistles that I wanted. Plus some new features I didn't know it had. For example, a forward camera that also provides a visual image when pulling up to a curb so you don't hit the front grille area. After driving the car for six months I still love it but with two noticeable issues. 1) I received a Recall Notice that certain engine blocks were defective so the entire engine must be replaced to avoid a possible fire. A defective engine will be replaced free of charge. 2) The steering column and seat height requires constant adjustment to avoid having my knee hit the steering column when braking. Evidently the steering column is slightly lower than previous models. Being tall I didn’t have this issue with my 2005 Lexus ES 330.
Super new and my wife love to drive everyday. Have nothing more to say me and my wife very satisfied the overall performance of this car incl. quality, price and safety features.
Stylish sedan with smooth, quick and quiet acceleration and nice interior.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$41,810
|MPG
|43 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$44,665
|MPG
|43 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$45,660
|MPG
|43 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ES 300h safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Displays a 360-degree image of the area around the vehicle to aid in parking maneuvers.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is in the ES 300h's blind spot.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Lexus ES 300h vs. the competition
Lexus ES 300h vs. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
The Lexus ES 300h is essentially a more luxury-oriented (and expensive) version of the already fairly upscale Toyota Avalon Hybrid. The Lexus has nicer interior appointments, while the Avalon's touchscreen infotainment system is much easier to use on a day-to-day basis.
Lexus ES 300h vs. Lexus ES 350
The main difference between these two cars is the engine. Instead of a hybrid powertrain, the ES 350 uses Lexus' tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6. The ES 350 is much less fuel-efficient — its city mpg rating is half that of the ES 300h's — but it's quicker and the sticker price is lower.
Lexus ES 300h vs. BMW 5 Series
The ES 300h and the BMW 5 Series take vastly different approaches to midsize hybrid luxury sedans. The ES 300h has a fairly low starting price, a typical hybrid powertrain and remarkable fuel efficiency. The 5 Series is a more performance-oriented plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 15 miles before the gas engine kicks on. It also has a quick 0-60 mph time and a much higher price tag.
FAQ
Is the Lexus ES 300h a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus ES 300h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h:
- The Lexus ES 300h carries over essentially unchanged
- Part of the seventh Lexus ES generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus ES 300h reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus ES 300h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus ES 300h?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus ES 300h is the 2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,810.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,810
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,665
- Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,660
What are the different models of Lexus ES 300h?
More about the 2020 Lexus ES 300h
2020 Lexus ES 300h Overview
The 2020 Lexus ES 300h is offered in the following submodels: ES 300h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus ES 300h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 ES 300h 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 ES 300h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 ES 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus ES 300h?
2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $8,405 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,405 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,360.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 16.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $8,364 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,364 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,471.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 19.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus ES 300hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus ES 300h for sale near. There are currently 98 new 2020 ES 300hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,616 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus ES 300h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,898 on a used or CPO 2020 ES 300h available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus ES 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus ES 300h for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,381.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,496.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus ES 300h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
