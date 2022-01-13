  1. Home
2023 Tesla Model S

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $95,000
What to expect
  • Likely increase in range
  • Possible upgrades to handling and braking systems
  • Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012

