What is the Model S?

The current popularity of EVs can arguably be traced back to the original Tesla Model S, which debuted in 2012. It was impressive not only as an electric vehicle but also as a luxury sedan, and Tesla has continually evolved the Model S to maintain its dominant position in the ever-growing EV segment. Currently, the Model S boasts nearly 350 miles of range, and in its Plaid configuration, over 1,000 horsepower.

Due to the somewhat erratic lifespans of Tesla's trim levels, it's a bit difficult to predict what the Model S may or may not offer in 2023. With the most recent refresh in 2021, it's fair to say that the interior, and its controversial yoke-type steering wheel, will likely remain unchanged for 2023. Where we might see the most significant changes are to the various battery and range offerings, as well as performance enhancements, mainly (hopefully) in the braking department. During our testing and subsequent review, the Plaid's mind-bending speed exposed the braking system as woefully inadequate for something so fast. Spy photos have shown a Model S testing at the famed Nürburgring fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes, so we've got our fingers crossed that equipment makes it to production.

Other luxury EVs currently or soon to be on the market to rival the Model S include the Lucid Air, the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Porsche Taycan. These three, along with other luxury EVs, will likely undergo change in both features and battery range by the 2023 model year. To stay on top of these changes, check out our EV range leaderboard.