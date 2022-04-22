What is the Forte?

The Kia Forte is a compact sedan that sits in between the subcompact Rio and the midsize K5 in the automaker's lineup. The current model Forte is one of Edmunds' higher-rated compact sedans. Our editors praise the Forte for its refined interior design, easy-to-use technology and ample storage space. Its handling and on-road composure, however, left us wanting on rougher roads. The Forte competes with vehicles such as the top-rated Honda Civic, the sportier Mazda 3, the dependable Toyota Corolla and the Forte's corporate sibling, the Hyundai Elantra.

For the 2022 model year, the Forte received a number of notable changes. Its front and rear styling was refreshed with a sleeker grille, headlights, and a revised taillight design for a more aggressive yet modern look. Many safety features were made standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In South Korea, Kia's home market, the Forte was rebranded as the K3 to more closely align with the K5, the new midsize sedan that replaced the Kia Optima for the 2021 model year. Given those moves and Kia’s filing for a U.S. trademark for K5, we think there's a good chance a rebranded, fully redesigned model will come here. That said, this may not actually happen for the 2023 model year, as the worldwide chip shortage has caused a number of delays. The way things are looking now, the 2023 Kia Forte will most likely carry on with minimal changes.