Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
Saved my life
I loved this car.I recently was hit by a truck going 50 pretty much head on.I was going 10 mph, I would have to recommend this car to anyone who is buying their first car.With my new car now totaled, my passanger as well as myself pretty much walked away with minor brusies.The safety in this car blew me away.I now will never drive a different car.The power that it had was enough to get around and still have some speed to it.Although the gas mileage was a little lower than i would have liked, it handled great in the snow.If only i could upload the pictures, you would have thought someone died in the accident.
STI
Coming from a G35. Wanted a car more performance oriented. I got that with the new STI. It doesn't have the nice luxury amenities but makes up for it in performance. Very fun to drive.
Reliable economy car
Update around 50K: Car still doing great, never having any serious problems, starts every time no problem except for once when the original battery finally died. Blizzak snow tires in the winter enhance performance, I have maneuvered uphill on an icy road where other cars were stuck. The head gasket repair looms around 70K, otherwise I don't anticipate a lot of issues. Good car. Update at around 36.8K: Car continues to perform as it did on day 1. Car has never refused to start, has never died while driving, nothing has gone awry except for the minor issues noted below. I have a feeling I'll drive this car another 10 years. Update at around 33.5K. Had to get the front driver's side turn signal bulb replaced, prompted by the left turn signal malfunctioning. Otherwise, besides a broken clip on the driver sun visor, there have been absolutely no problems with this car that weren't caused externally. It starts reliably, has never broken down, or done anything strange. I did drive a Toyota RAV4 rental recently and noticed that it had a much better turning radius - the Impreza really isn't a highly maneuverable car. Oh well, it still has better visibility, and isn't sluggish like my husband's Forester. Update at the 30,000 mileage maintenance - no serious problems, mechanic did the inspection of various parts, but only replaced what was required at that milemarker. Had Blizzak snow tires put on this winter, car had nary a fishtail in the snow and ice (although we had a milder winter this year). I can't tell you how much I love this car for its reliability. I have never had a problem with it starting, or any weird serious issues, it just goes. I plan to drive this for at least another 5 years. This is a good smallish car that will get you from point A to point B. Not so small that you can't put a fairly large dog or a couple of adults in the back, or put the seats down and haul some stuff. It's not a luxury car but it has been very good to/for me. After suffering through a used luxury car (that a friend sold me) with massive repair bills, I bought this new. 4 years and 29K miles later it's doing fine. I get regular oil changes and other routine maintenance, and keep it in a garage at night. This car has had some wear and tear but no major issues that weren't externally caused. (rear-ended, rocks kicked up on highway). It's never broken down randomly or behaved oddly in a severe way, which is more than I can say for the European monster I used to own. Minor issues with the Subie so far: a plastic piece fell off the driver sun visor, but visor still works; one occasion where turn signals started acting oddly then the problem resolved itself. This past winter I had some problems with sliding on ice, so I am planning on getting winter tires this year. I live in an area where road conditions can be awful and only the major roads are plowed, if you're lucky. The sound system is decent. Not as good as my previous car but I'm told pre-2011 sound systems in Imprezas were awful. Visibility is pretty good. In comparison to other cars: The Forester is sluggish compared to this car in terms of pickup and maneuverability, but the Forester has better visibility because it sits higher. I have driven Nissans, and the Impreza is less responsive and maneuverable than a Nissan sedan, but more responsive and maneuverable than American cars I've driven. Compared to the Euromonster this has more road noise and a less gentle suspension, but not bad. I test-drove an Impreza sedan and the sedan grips the road better than the hatchback. I chose the hatchback because I prefer that style and it has more legroom.
2011 WRX
So far this is the best "car" I've driven in a long time. It's certainly fast and hugs the road like a rally car should. I was happily surprised that I don't feel like I'm sitting too low to the ground while driving.
Subaru Impreza WRX review
I have recently purchased a 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX and over all I'm happy with what the car has to offer. This car has undeniably good value for money in terms of the performance you get out, its more comfortable than I thought it would be, you have loads of leg and head room, the boot space is sufficient and its impossible to get bored driving about in it. There are, however, a few down falls that might get on your nerves. The amount of noise caused by rattling in the cabin is pretty irritating!, the traction control makes the gear changes a little jerky and the revs bounce slightly when its on, but at least that can always be turned off at the push of a button
