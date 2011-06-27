Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,429
|$14,531
|$16,855
|Clean
|$10,635
|$13,542
|$15,675
|Average
|$9,046
|$11,564
|$13,316
|Rough
|$7,457
|$9,586
|$10,956
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,445
|$6,105
|$7,330
|Clean
|$4,136
|$5,690
|$6,817
|Average
|$3,518
|$4,859
|$5,791
|Rough
|$2,900
|$4,028
|$4,765
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,859
|$14,980
|$17,321
|Clean
|$11,034
|$13,960
|$16,109
|Average
|$9,386
|$11,921
|$13,684
|Rough
|$7,737
|$9,882
|$11,259
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,145
|$5,803
|$7,024
|Clean
|$3,857
|$5,408
|$6,532
|Average
|$3,280
|$4,618
|$5,549
|Rough
|$2,704
|$3,828
|$4,566
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,217
|$10,604
|$12,386
|Clean
|$7,646
|$9,883
|$11,519
|Average
|$6,504
|$8,439
|$9,785
|Rough
|$5,361
|$6,996
|$8,051
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,229
|$5,911
|$7,148
|Clean
|$3,935
|$5,508
|$6,648
|Average
|$3,347
|$4,704
|$5,647
|Rough
|$2,759
|$3,899
|$4,647
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,538
|$12,408
|$14,546
|Clean
|$8,875
|$11,564
|$13,528
|Average
|$7,549
|$9,875
|$11,492
|Rough
|$6,223
|$8,186
|$9,456
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,403
|$6,042
|$7,251
|Clean
|$4,097
|$5,630
|$6,744
|Average
|$3,485
|$4,808
|$5,729
|Rough
|$2,873
|$3,985
|$4,714
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,210
|$11,935
|$13,965
|Clean
|$8,570
|$11,122
|$12,988
|Average
|$7,290
|$9,498
|$11,033
|Rough
|$6,009
|$7,873
|$9,078
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,725
|$4,857
|$5,700
|Clean
|$3,466
|$4,526
|$5,301
|Average
|$2,948
|$3,865
|$4,503
|Rough
|$2,430
|$3,204
|$3,705
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,781
|$11,357
|$13,279
|Clean
|$8,170
|$10,584
|$12,349
|Average
|$6,950
|$9,038
|$10,491
|Rough
|$5,729
|$7,492
|$8,632
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,925
|$17,712
|$20,545
|Clean
|$12,957
|$16,506
|$19,107
|Average
|$11,021
|$14,095
|$16,231
|Rough
|$9,085
|$11,684
|$13,355
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,244
|$5,960
|$7,223
|Clean
|$3,949
|$5,555
|$6,718
|Average
|$3,359
|$4,743
|$5,707
|Rough
|$2,769
|$3,932
|$4,695
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,818
|$12,696
|$14,842
|Clean
|$9,136
|$11,832
|$13,803
|Average
|$7,771
|$10,103
|$11,725
|Rough
|$6,406
|$8,375
|$9,648
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,510
|$6,263
|$7,555
|Clean
|$4,196
|$5,837
|$7,026
|Average
|$3,570
|$4,984
|$5,969
|Rough
|$2,943
|$4,132
|$4,911
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,989
|$12,943
|$15,145
|Clean
|$9,294
|$12,062
|$14,085
|Average
|$7,906
|$10,300
|$11,965
|Rough
|$6,517
|$8,538
|$9,845
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,767
|$5,348
|$6,509
|Clean
|$3,505
|$4,984
|$6,053
|Average
|$2,982
|$4,256
|$5,142
|Rough
|$2,458
|$3,528
|$4,231
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,476
|$6,150
|$7,385
|Clean
|$4,165
|$5,731
|$6,868
|Average
|$3,543
|$4,894
|$5,834
|Rough
|$2,920
|$4,057
|$4,800
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,529
|$6,520
|$7,981
|Clean
|$4,214
|$6,076
|$7,422
|Average
|$3,584
|$5,189
|$6,305
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,301
|$5,188