  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2011 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,429$14,531$16,855
Clean$10,635$13,542$15,675
Average$9,046$11,564$13,316
Rough$7,457$9,586$10,956
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,445$6,105$7,330
Clean$4,136$5,690$6,817
Average$3,518$4,859$5,791
Rough$2,900$4,028$4,765
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,859$14,980$17,321
Clean$11,034$13,960$16,109
Average$9,386$11,921$13,684
Rough$7,737$9,882$11,259
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,145$5,803$7,024
Clean$3,857$5,408$6,532
Average$3,280$4,618$5,549
Rough$2,704$3,828$4,566
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,217$10,604$12,386
Clean$7,646$9,883$11,519
Average$6,504$8,439$9,785
Rough$5,361$6,996$8,051
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,229$5,911$7,148
Clean$3,935$5,508$6,648
Average$3,347$4,704$5,647
Rough$2,759$3,899$4,647
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,538$12,408$14,546
Clean$8,875$11,564$13,528
Average$7,549$9,875$11,492
Rough$6,223$8,186$9,456
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,403$6,042$7,251
Clean$4,097$5,630$6,744
Average$3,485$4,808$5,729
Rough$2,873$3,985$4,714
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,210$11,935$13,965
Clean$8,570$11,122$12,988
Average$7,290$9,498$11,033
Rough$6,009$7,873$9,078
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,725$4,857$5,700
Clean$3,466$4,526$5,301
Average$2,948$3,865$4,503
Rough$2,430$3,204$3,705
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,781$11,357$13,279
Clean$8,170$10,584$12,349
Average$6,950$9,038$10,491
Rough$5,729$7,492$8,632
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,925$17,712$20,545
Clean$12,957$16,506$19,107
Average$11,021$14,095$16,231
Rough$9,085$11,684$13,355
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,244$5,960$7,223
Clean$3,949$5,555$6,718
Average$3,359$4,743$5,707
Rough$2,769$3,932$4,695
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,818$12,696$14,842
Clean$9,136$11,832$13,803
Average$7,771$10,103$11,725
Rough$6,406$8,375$9,648
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,510$6,263$7,555
Clean$4,196$5,837$7,026
Average$3,570$4,984$5,969
Rough$2,943$4,132$4,911
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,989$12,943$15,145
Clean$9,294$12,062$14,085
Average$7,906$10,300$11,965
Rough$6,517$8,538$9,845
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,767$5,348$6,509
Clean$3,505$4,984$6,053
Average$2,982$4,256$5,142
Rough$2,458$3,528$4,231
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,476$6,150$7,385
Clean$4,165$5,731$6,868
Average$3,543$4,894$5,834
Rough$2,920$4,057$4,800
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,529$6,520$7,981
Clean$4,214$6,076$7,422
Average$3,584$5,189$6,305
Rough$2,955$4,301$5,188
Sell my 2011 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,408 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,408 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,857 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,408 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Subaru Impreza ranges from $2,704 to $7,024, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.