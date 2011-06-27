  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(168)
2001 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, car-like interior, good reliability record, rear entertainment system option, available Infiniti All-Mode 4WD on LE models.
  • Tight rear seat, high price tag, cheap interior bits.
List Price
$6,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

With plenty of power, off-road capability and luxury, this is one of the best midsize SUVs available.

Vehicle overview

Nissan's hardy Pathfinder has always been our vehicle of choice for seeking a new path to the premium outlet center. Though the exterior may exude that tough-guy outdoorsy image, the interior has always been comfortable enough for the dilettante woodsman who doesn't like to get his nails too dirty. Though the old 3.3-liter V6 engine provided acceptable levels of low-end grunt, the coarsely produced 170 horsepower it made was meager when stacked against newer competitors.

So revel, all you who seek liberation from urban ennui -- the Pathfinder is finally energized by a stouter V6, based on the Maxima sedan's stellar powerplant. When mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine produces a mighty 250 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque. Matching it to an automatic tranny will usurp 10 ponies but add 25 foot-pounds of twist, still ample power to haul plenty of equipment and go mountain climbing, as well as merge onto freeways without fear.

The Pathfinder comes with rear-wheel or part-time four-wheel drive, the latter of which provides a shift-on-the-fly transfer case that can be engaged at speeds up to 50 mph. On LE models, an automatic All-Mode four-wheel-drive system can be specified for 2001, giving you one more reason to skip paying the extra tariff the Infiniti QX4 commands. All-Mode operates in 2WD, automatic 4WD, 4WD-Hi and 4WD-Lo, all selected using a simple rotary knob on the dashboard.

We've long admired the Pathfinder for its excellent ride and handling, further enhanced by solid unibody construction. The interior, one of the friendliest of any SUV on the market, is spruced up for 2001 with an updated instrument panel. A new dual level center console with a padded armrest and 12-volt power source will organize all your gewgaws.

You can choose from three trim levels -- the XE, which comes with standard power windows, mirrors and locks, and a security system for the 2001 model year; the sporty SE, which gives you a choice of automatic or manual transmission along with sporty trim; and the top-of-the-line LE, which includes foglights, Bose audio system and fake wood accents.

All models come standard with 16-inch wheels, full-size spare tire, a CD player and ABS. Side airbags can be ordered as long as they are contained in leather-wrapped seating, which is available only on the SE and LE. Those same models, when power is transferred to the drive wheels via an automatic transmission, can be equipped with a mobile entertainment system, which includes a 6.4-inch flip-down LCD screen, video player and ports to plug and play a PlayStation 2. A "Birdview" navigation system, shared with the Infiniti QX4, is also available, but we don't recommend it. While the "Birdview" perspective is interesting, teensy, tiny, little, itty-bitty buttons control the thing, along with some of the climate control functions. Get a map.

Items that remain static from last year include a substantial maximum cargo carrying capacity of 85 cubic feet (surprising for what appears to be a relatively small vehicle). Some of this space, in our humble opinion, should have been used to alleviate the still-cramped rear accommodations.

Despite a few quibbles, we're thrilled that Nissan finally rectified the Pathfinder's main problem: horsepower. With this updated competitive package, we're betting fat rebates and dealer incentives have gone the way of the dodo.

2001 Highlights

A long overdue 250-horsepower V6 engine debuts for 2001, making Pathfinder the most powerful SUV in its class. An interior freshening and more standard goodies, as well as snazzy options like an in-dash navigation system and an entertainment system for rear-seat occupants, are new for 2001. Also added to the LE's options list this fall is the handy All-mode automatic 4WD system from the Infiniti QX4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Nissan Pathfinder.

4.5
168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car saved my life
companda,03/10/2011
I got this car from my parents for graduation. It's lovely. Drives like a dream and I've put this thing in places any other vehicle would have been stuck and it's pushed through and gotten out with no problem at all. About two years ago I got hit at roughly 110mph from behind. Needless to say the car that got shoved under mine was destroyed and the police/EMTs stated that if I were in any other car I would have died on impact. The car still drives like a dream and you can't tell anything bad happened to it. It's the most reliable car I'd ever heard of. My only complaint? The rising gas prices.
BEST FOR TOWING BOAT :)
Mr. Hoang,12/01/2015
LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Yeah, that's my main goal for buying this car after reading all review from other cars. I need a car that can drive strong, tow a boat, buy stuff from Home Depot, take my son to school and have him drive the car later, safety also my major worry so I got the car for $4,600 from a local dealer with 145,000 miles on it. I was lucky after find out that the first owner already took care of the car in the best shape with everything check. I took it to my local mechanic and after 10 min, he told me just put on gas, change oil from time to time and i'm all set to go for a long time. The car tow my Boston Whaler 2000 lbs like nothing behind, unbelievable. The mileage is about 15 mpg but I don't drive it often so I'm OK. I don't put on a premium high octane so it drive OK but save some $$$. The CD is no longer work but everything work fine, the leather after 14 years are still OK, much better than my 1998 Nissan Maxima. I feel very safe when driving this car. Overall handling is very nice except the gas millage the big draw back, but you pay for the power. I will keep this car for a long time because I don't see the need for another SUV.
Best suv hands down
zach7685,07/01/2012
We have owned three pathfinders over the years. we currently have two! I love my 2001 LE its the best SUV for the money! it has 200K and runs top notch! the 2001+ have the bigger 3.5 engine and you can tell a differences. Only thing iv had to replace other than normal maintenance was the MAF sensor. Hint (replace with Maxima its cheaper)
I made the right choice
Gemi,03/12/2002
Having never owned A SUV, I did a lot of research. 240 HP, no longer an industry leader but plenty of power. 6 disk in dash Bose with stearing wheel controls!!!! WOW. I keep hearing about how cramped the backsteat is and..OK a little smaller than most but unless you are over 6'5" 250 lb it is fine. 1 touch up and down windows and sun roof:) You can even roll down the windows with the keyless entry:) This car makes me happy.
See all 168 reviews of the 2001 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2001 Nissan Pathfinder
More About This Model

The last time we rolled up some seat time in a Nissan Pathfinder, we weren't exactly enamored with the power and performance of the Japanese automaker's flagship SUV. Despite freshened sheetmetal, tweaked running gear and a longer list of standard equipment for the 2000 model year, we had a hard time looking beyond its weak and noisy V6 and less-than-luxo cabin finish and functionality.

Perhaps the biggest question hanging over the Pathfinder has been -- Why? Why bother trying to update its aging platform in an attempt to keep pace with bigger, more modern competitors? Heck, even Nissan's own Xterra is clearly a better thought-out package. And that fact hasn't been lost on Nissan SUV buyers, either -- who until now have needed big incentives to keep Pathfinder sales afloat, all while the Xterra has been enjoying sell-'em-as-fast-as-they're-built popularity.

Company marketers tell us that while the incentives were costly, the fact remains that Pathfinder has just come off its best sales year ever. And they expect the '01 model to do even better -- and without any incentives this time around. They're quite confident that the 2001's powerful new engine and updated interior will keep it in the SUV fray until a replacement debuts.

Nissan insiders tell us that the current-generation Pathfinder, which debuted in 1996 and got an exterior freshening for 1999.5, is being used as a placeholder in the market for a successor that will not only be better, but bigger. It's no secret that Nissan is developing a full-size pickup for the North American market. Even Nissan COO Carlos Ghosn has said, on the record, that such an entry would provide a logical platform from which to spin off a full-size SUV -- one that we think is likely to come along in the next few years bearing the Pathfinder name.

But with sport-utility vehicles of all types and sizes still leading the sales surge, Nissan knows it needs product right now -- the more the merrier. And it figures it sure won't hurt if one of its new entries finds itself ahead of the pack in at least one important truck category: horsepower.

First revealed back in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the 2001 Pathfinder boasts an all-new, class-leading, 250-horsepower V6 engine, not to mention a restyled interior with a new instrument panel and center console, and more power and convenience features as standard equipment. But could these improvements possibly be enough to sweeten the otherwise bad taste that the 2000 model had left in our mouths?

To find out, we took advantage of the chance to test out the new Pathfinder well before it began arriving in dealer showrooms in March. Nissan gave us a full day of driving outside Las Vegas, including a trip up in Lake Mead country and through the nearby Valley of Fire State Park. To help less-seasoned auto journalists calibrate their buttocks to the newfound power in the 2001 Pathfinder, the automaker also brought along the 2000 model for head-to-head comparisons.

The two versions may look alike from the outside, but the difference in the fun-to-drive factor between them is like night and day. For 2001, Pathfinder receives a huge bump in power, thanks to Nissan's new VQ35DE 3.5-liter, DOHC 24-valve V6. It packs 250 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque when equipped with the five-speed manual transmission (SE only). If you prefer your shifting done by an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive (standard on XE and LE, optional on SE), the engine makes 240 horses and 265 foot-pounds of torque. That's a 40-percent increase over the 2000's 170-hp 3.3-liter.

Pathfinder now has more horsepower than the largest engines available in the Ford Explorer, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota 4Runner, and Lexus SUVs -- more power even than many V8s available in competitors' compact sport utilities. The secret is in advanced engine systems borrowed from the award-winning 3.0-liter VQ motor in the 2000 Maxima. Employing both the NVIS (Nissan Variable Intake System) and NCVCS (Nissan Continuous Valve Timing Control System) technologies, Pathfinder's new V6 is designed specifically for SUV-like output, such as abundant low- to mid-speed torque needed for off-roading and recreational equipment hauling.

In keeping with the engine's new "Maxima DNA" philosophy and Pathfinder's premium equipment positioning, the new engine also benefits from more than 100 improvements designed to reduce levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Chief among them, liquid-filled front and double-cushion rear engine mounts now help isolate engine vibrations from the cabin.

Underneath, the Pathfinder remains essentially unchanged, with its MonoFrame design (combining the body, floor and frame into a single, rigid structure instead of separate pieces bolted together), its shift-on-the-fly, lever-operated transfer case (still no push-button), and suspension layout mating a five-link rear setup with independent struts up front. Aluminum alloy 16-inch wheels with separate designs for each model are standard on every Pathfinder, along with mud-and-snow-rated steel-belted radials. All models have standard power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering and four-wheel antilock brakes.

Our initial test drive quickly revealed that the 2001 Pathfinder is a much more willing and spirited machine, thanks to its newfound power. Available in either two- or four-wheel-drive configurations and in three different models (a well-equipped XE, sporty SE and loaded LE), this latest generation finally has an engine/transmission combination that lives up to Nissan's sporty heritage.

While maximum horsepower doesn't arrive until WAY up at 6000 rpm (this engine's redline), the kick in the seat of your pants - or the engine's torque - is delivered in a fairly wide band down near its peak of 3200 revs. The combination of the motor's improved smoothness and a quieter drivetrain enhances the perception of overall mechanical quality.

We sampled both automatic and manual transmission models and, while we'll admit a fondness for the stick-shift SE, that's not to say we felt cheated when driving the improved auto box. Shifts are much quieter and smoother than last year's version, and internal gearing and shift points felt well suited to most driving situations that we encountered.

Inside, the new Pathfinder gets a completely restyled instrument stack and center console, plus an available Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer and available memory driver's seat. The most commonly used controls are now in the driver's field of vision, and switches are varied in size and shape to ensure that they will be recognized by touch. A white instrument meter cluster (titanium-colored on SE) offers clear gauge readability day or night.

Four-way adjustable front buckets use higher-density foam on the sides to prevent sliding in the seats and a low-density foam center for comfort. Between the seats is a new dual-level center console with padded armrest and built-in 12-volt power source. On either side are large door pockets, and the front passenger seat features a back pocket to collect rear-seat clutter.

Luxury and convenience features include low-cut pile carpeting, an under-dash flip-down coin tray, overhead sunglass storage, a cargo area under-floor mini-storage bin and concealed storage bin in addition to a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat.

Several option packages are offered for 2001 to custom-tailor features to your needs. But the XE model adds a long list of standard equipment that was previously available only as part of an option deal. This includes power windows, heated mirrors and locks, remote keyless entry and vehicle security system, rear cargo area cover, leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear convenience net. The sporty SE now comes standard with halogen fog lights, rear wind deflector, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and the CD unit.

To help distinguish the 2001 model on the outside, body-colored bumpers have been added, as well as a special "3.5" engine badge on the liftgate. But the best news is that the 70-horsepower increase and additional equipment carries no price penalty. Nissan has priced the new Pathfinder to start at $27,649 for the XE 4x2 - the same MSRP as the 2000 model equipped with the XE Popular Package option. And the SE 4x4 with automatic transmission remains at $30,349.

Despite our preference for the Xterra, we'll admit that the Pathfinder has good seats up front and a deceptively large cargo area (85 cubic feet with the rear seats folded). While rear-seat comfort and legroom is not up to par with newer platforms, at least the Pathfinder's underpinnings deliver a taut ride and car-like handling, as well as strong brakes and decent steering.

We'll also admit to being somewhat surprised at just how much the improved NVH and additional overall performance have changed the Pathfinder's personality. Nissan says the 2001 4WD model with automatic transmission is better than two full seconds faster from 0-60 mph than last year's truck. And nobody we know complains about having too much power.

"The new Pathfinder is deceptively fast and has a true performance engine note -- a benefit of the most powerful SUV V6 engine in America," said Jed Connelly, Nissan North America's vice president and general manager. "With the addition of a refined interior, our 2001 Pathfinder is truly worthy of its flagship status."

For our money, we'd like to see what kind of flagship SUV Nissan can deliver based on its upcoming full-size pickup. Until then, we're not sure that more power and refinement alone will keep the new Pathfinder high on SUV buyers' shopping list. On the other hand, it can't hurt.

Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M), XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M), and XE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

