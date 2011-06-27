  1. Home
1993 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

CFC-free air conditioning is standard and side-impact door beams are introduced to protect occupants. The Pathfinder's standard stereo gets its wattage increased and the SE's leather seats are now heated. How cozy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(56%)
4(41%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
32 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome SUV
gunner,09/26/2010
Bought my pf with 110,000 miles love everything about it from the well made leather heated seats to the 31 inch tires. I use my pf for hunting, fishing, and road trips. It has never let met down. It now has 322,000 miles on it with original engine and 5 speed transmission and still running strong with no oil usage. Getting 20 on long highway drives and 16 putting around the country side. I have a 85 toyota 4runner and truthfully would rather drive my pf.
awesome
chris maxie,12/23/2009
I traded for this vehicle from a farmer in kentucky. It has oversized tires and salvage title but looks really cool. I am in late forties, retired white collar and out of character for me to own such a vehicle. It goes anywhere, I have achieved a much better mpg than your avg. We have a land rover, had tahoes... this ole truck better than any I have ever owned! It has provided me with a new liberating hobby I love to get muddy and love to drive the ole pathfinder!!! never leaves you stranded!
performance&quality
Roland,07/10/2002
It's a light duty truck, safe, comfort and have many uses tha you can handle easyly. it's not also expensive.
Still Running
WI_winters,09/24/2005
I've had my Pfinder since it was new. It now has 225K and has held up well considering its been subject to Wisc. winters. Mileage is still around 18mpg. Gas prices are making me think about selling, but I trust its reliability so much that I'm having trouble putting a "For Sale" sign on it.
See all 32 reviews of the 1993 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV, XE 4dr SUV 4WD, and SE 4dr SUV 4WD.

