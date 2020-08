Used 2009 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois

DO NOT MISS OUT, A MUST SEE, THIS ONE OF A KIND 3RD ROW SUV THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR, THIS IS A 2009 NISSAN PATHFINDER WITH 128,000 MILES LOCAL VEHICLE, ALL THE SERVICING HAS BEEN DONE HERE AT MARTIN NISSAN... 4 WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, COLOR DISPLAY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTO LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE... It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AR18B69C614628

Stock: P02581

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020