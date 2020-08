Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

Low Cost Cars - Circleville / Ohio

Reward yourself with our 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL SUV presented in Gun Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 260hp while mated to Nissan's next-generation Xtronic CVT for passing ease. This ideal Front Wheel Drive combination helps our sure-footed Pathfinder to achieve up to 26mpg on the highway and also allows up to 5,000 pounds in towing capacity! Lightweight and strong, the great-looking aluminum-alloy wheels, in addition to the chrome trim and roof rails, enhance the sporty vibe of our Pathfinder SL. With plenty of room for seven, the SL cabin has been well thought out and greets you with ample amenities including remote start, push-button start, advanced drive-assist display, rearview monitor, tri-zone automatic temperature control, and the EZ Flex seating system. With all three rows occupied, you can still manage to fit up to 16-cubic feet of cargo thanks to clever ideas like our under-floor storage. Settle into the heated leather seats, grip the heated steering wheel, stay connected via Bluetooth, or crank up your favorite tunes on the fantastic audio system with available satellite radio. You're traveling in style now! A Top Safety Pick, our Nissan Pathfinder has been carefully designed with a blind-spot warning system, rear cross traffic alert, vehicle dynamic control, a traction control system, six airbags and more! The time has come to treat yourself to an SUV that has all the features you demand and the style you desire! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you have income we have options!!! WE HAVE OVER 20 LENDERS READY TO FIGHT FOR YOUR DEAL! RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL AVAILABLE! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE AND GET APPROVED TODAY! WWW.LOWCOSTCARSOH.COM

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AR2MN9GC631927

Stock: LCC6996

Certified Pre-Owned: No