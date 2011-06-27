  1. Home
2002 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, car-like interior, solid reliability record, rear entertainment system option, available Infiniti All-Mode 4WD on LE models.
  • Tight rear accommodations, high price tag, hard-to-fold rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With plenty of power, off-road capability and luxury, this is one of the best midsize SUVs available.

Vehicle overview

Nissan's hardy Pathfinder has always been our vehicle of choice for seeking a new path to the premium outlet center. Though the exterior may exude that tough-guy outdoorsy image, the interior has always been comfortable enough for the dilettante woodsman who doesn't like to get his nails too dirty.

So revel, all you who seek liberation from urban ennui -- the Pathfinder is energized by a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine. When mated to a five-speed manual transmission, it produces a mighty 250 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque. Matching it to an automatic tranny will usurp 10 ponies but add 25 foot-pounds of twist. Either way, it's ample power to haul plenty of equipment for mountain climbing, as well as merge onto freeways without fear.

The Pathfinder comes with rear-wheel or part-time four-wheel drive, the latter of which provides a shift-on-the-fly transfer case that can be engaged at speeds up to 50 mph. On LE models, an automatic All-Mode four-wheel-drive system can be specified, giving you one more reason to skip paying the extra tariff the Infiniti QX4 commands. All-Mode operates in two-wheel drive, automatic 4WD, 4WD-Hi and 4WD-Lo, all selected using a simple rotary knob on the dashboard.

We've long admired the Pathfinder for its excellent ride and handling, further enhanced by solid unibody construction. Quality construction, supportive front seats and useful features make the interior one of the friendliest of any SUV on the market. For 2002, there are only two trim levels available: the SE, which gives you a choice of automatic or manual transmission along with sporty exterior trim, and the more luxurious LE, which includes foglights, 17-inch wheels, a Bose audio system and fake wood accents.

Both models can be ordered with a wide array of equipment. Highlights include a leather package (which includes side airbags) and a mobile entertainment system that includes a 6.4-inch flip-down LCD screen, a video or DVD player, and ports to plug in a gaming console like Sony's PlayStation 2. A navigation system, of the variety found in the Infiniti QX4, is also available, but we don't recommend it. While the "Birdview" perspective is interesting, teensy, tiny, little, itty-bitty buttons control the thing, along with some of the climate control functions. Get a map.

Items that remain static this year include a substantial maximum cargo-carrying capacity of 85 cubic feet (surprising for what appears to be a relatively small vehicle). However, some of this space, in our humble opinion, should have been used to alleviate the still-cramped rear accommodations.

Despite a few quibbles, we highly recommend the Pathfinder. Nissan has a product that is truly the best compromise between car-like ride and truck-like utility. As more and more consumers are utilizing their SUVs as primary transportation, stylish, comfortable and rugged rides like the Pathfinder will truly offer the best of all worlds.

2002 Highlights

The 2002 Nissan Pathfinder receives only minor refinements. These include a new front grille, steering wheel and a revised audio system with new faceplate and faster functioning in-dash six-disc CD changer. The SE trim, now the base Pathfinder since the XE has been dropped, features a new titanium-accented step rail and roof rack with integrated air dam, body-color bumpers and fender flares, new 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and new seat cloth. Not to be outdone, the luxurious LE has 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels as standard equipment this year.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bulletproof!!!
jonnom130,01/10/2015
LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I recently purchased this vehicle with 220k miles and was skeptical because of the mileage. However, this skepticism was short lived. This truck is solid! There are no fluid leaks, seeping gaskets, or strange noises. It doesnt smoke, knock, or tick. I am amazed at how well it runs with such high mileage. EVERYTHING works as it should. I have had to make a few minor repairs that are common with high mileage vehicles. I recommend this model year vehicle to anyone looking for reliable transportation. My only complaint is the fuel economy. I have to say it gets terrible gas mileage. Expect about 13 city and no more than 20 on the highway.
Bought new and 165k miles of trouble free driving
Steve Lake,06/07/2016
SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this new in 2002. Besides basic maintenance (oil, filters, etc), I only changed the plugs and brakes...once. 165k miles of trouble free driving. Good in winter snow (4x4) and some offroad but still really comfortable on the highway too. MPG is not great but that's because its V6 rocks and has good power. (17-19 MPG...once got 22 on a long hwy drive.)The original CD changer sucks but still sort of works. This 2002 Pathfinder is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It drives almost like new. June 2017: Still running perfectly with 177K miles. Only oil and gas. Edmunds asked me to update this so there you go.
Love my Pathfinder
cagrrl1971,10/23/2009
I inherited my car from my sister in 2003 and it has been the best vehicle I have ever had. It has 150000 miles now and you can't even tell. We handle typhoon like rains here in Northern CA. I've driven it through the snow without hesitation. This car is so reliable. My mechanic and a couple guys at the oil change shop have said they'll buy it anytime I'm ready to sell. The only major problem I've had is the bushing pin went out right when I took over from my sister - I figured it was because she didn't know how to drive a manual transmission. No problems ever since. If they sold this model again I would buy it. When this one dies I'm buying the latest version of a Pathfinder.
Quality, Dependability & Great Used Car
fasteddie,02/23/2010
I purchased my Pathfinder LE in July of 2007. There were quite a few other vehicles being considered at the time of purchase but I opted for the refinement, body style and luxurious appointments of the Pathfinder LE. To this day the only issue has been the intermittent check engine light that comes on. I believe it is the o2 sensor which will be checked out next week. I have hauled everything in my vehicle, even 4' x 8' sheets of plywood. Try doing that in some other suvs... My overall satisfaction is extremely high. A highly recommended vehicle for anyone who appreciates quality, comfort and reliability!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2002 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M).

