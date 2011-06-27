  1. Home
2001 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$2,205$2,578
Clean$1,327$1,987$2,329
Average$1,038$1,553$1,831
Rough$748$1,118$1,333
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,417$2,267$2,702
Clean$1,278$2,044$2,441
Average$999$1,597$1,919
Rough$720$1,150$1,397
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,401$2,442$2,977
Clean$1,264$2,201$2,689
Average$988$1,720$2,114
Rough$712$1,238$1,539
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$1,925$2,252
Clean$1,158$1,735$2,034
Average$905$1,355$1,599
Rough$652$976$1,164
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$1,859$2,206
Clean$1,064$1,676$1,993
Average$832$1,309$1,566
Rough$600$942$1,140
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,196$1,937$2,317
Clean$1,078$1,746$2,093
Average$843$1,364$1,646
Rough$608$982$1,198
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$2,042$2,385
Clean$1,234$1,841$2,155
Average$964$1,438$1,694
Rough$695$1,035$1,233
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$2,054$2,442
Clean$1,170$1,852$2,206
Average$915$1,447$1,734
Rough$659$1,042$1,262
FAQ

The value of a used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $659 to $2,442, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.