Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,205
|$2,578
|Clean
|$1,327
|$1,987
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,553
|$1,831
|Rough
|$748
|$1,118
|$1,333
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,417
|$2,267
|$2,702
|Clean
|$1,278
|$2,044
|$2,441
|Average
|$999
|$1,597
|$1,919
|Rough
|$720
|$1,150
|$1,397
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,442
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,264
|$2,201
|$2,689
|Average
|$988
|$1,720
|$2,114
|Rough
|$712
|$1,238
|$1,539
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$1,925
|$2,252
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,735
|$2,034
|Average
|$905
|$1,355
|$1,599
|Rough
|$652
|$976
|$1,164
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,859
|$2,206
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,676
|$1,993
|Average
|$832
|$1,309
|$1,566
|Rough
|$600
|$942
|$1,140
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,937
|$2,317
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,746
|$2,093
|Average
|$843
|$1,364
|$1,646
|Rough
|$608
|$982
|$1,198
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,042
|$2,385
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,841
|$2,155
|Average
|$964
|$1,438
|$1,694
|Rough
|$695
|$1,035
|$1,233
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,054
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,852
|$2,206
|Average
|$915
|$1,447
|$1,734
|Rough
|$659
|$1,042
|$1,262