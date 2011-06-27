  1. Home
2022 Lexus UX 200

MSRP range: $33,000 - $38,040
Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV Exterior
+39
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus UX 200
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
MSRP $34,075
Edmunds suggests you pay $33,727
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 10 Colors
  • 3 Trims
Build and Price

2022 Lexus UX 200 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • High fuel economy
  • Lots of standard and optional safety tech
  • Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
  • Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
  • Limited rear legroom
  • Cargo area has a high liftover height
  • All-wheel drive is only available on the UX 250h hybrid
  • All versions except the base model now come with painted fenders
  • Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Save as much as $401 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Lexus UX 200 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 UX 200
5 Offers Near 20147
See All Trims
Lexus.com
MSRP excludes delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,025, which may be subject to change at any time. Excludes taxes, title, license and optional equipment. Dealer price will vary.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus UX 200.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$33,000
MPG & Fuel
29 City / 37 Hwy / 32 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.4 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Torque: 151 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 177.0 in. / Height: 60.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.4 in.
Curb Weight: 3307 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 21.7 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Build Your UX 200
  • 10 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • $32,900starting MSRP
Build and Price

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Lexus UX 200 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 UX 200 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus UX 200 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the UX 200 gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the UX 200 has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus UX 200. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Lexus UX 200?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus UX 200:

Learn more

Is the Lexus UX 200 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus UX 200 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the UX 200. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the UX 200's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lexus UX 200 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus UX 200 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 UX 200 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus UX 200?

The least-expensive 2022 Lexus UX 200 is the 2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,000.

Other versions include:

  • F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $35,340
  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,000
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $38,040
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus UX 200?

If you're interested in the Lexus UX 200, the next question is, which UX 200 model is right for you? UX 200 variants include F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of UX 200 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Lexus UX 200

2022 Lexus UX 200 Overview

The 2022 Lexus UX 200 is offered in the following submodels: UX 200 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Lexus UX 200 models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 169 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Lexus UX 200 comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Lexus UX 200 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Lexus UX 200?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lexus UX 200 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 UX 200.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Lexus UX 200?

2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,075. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $348 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $348 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,727.

The average savings for the 2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

2022 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,415. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $373 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $373 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,042.

The average savings for the 2022 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,115. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $401 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $401 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,714.

The average savings for the 2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Lexus UX 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Lexus UX 200 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Lexus UX 200.

Can't find a new 2022 Lexus UX 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,359.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Lexus UX 200?

2022 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
32 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
32 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
32 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/37 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG32
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume110.2 cu.ft.
Wheelbase103.9 in.
Length177.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height60.6 in.
Curb Weight3307 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Lexus UX 200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

