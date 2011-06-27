2022 Lexus UX 200
MSRP range: $33,000 - $38,040
|MSRP
|$34,075
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$33,727
What Should I Pay
2022 Lexus UX 200 Review
- High fuel economy
- Lots of standard and optional safety tech
- Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
- Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
- Limited rear legroom
- Cargo area has a high liftover height
- All-wheel drive is only available on the UX 250h hybrid
- All versions except the base model now come with painted fenders
- Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $33,000
- MPG & Fuel
- 29 City / 37 Hwy / 32 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.4 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 169 hp @ 6600 rpm
- Torque: 151 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 177.0 in. / Height: 60.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.4 in.
- Curb Weight: 3307 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 21.7 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Lexus UX 200 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 UX 200 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus UX 200 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the UX 200 gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the UX 200 has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus UX 200. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lexus UX 200?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus UX 200:
- All versions except the base model now come with painted fenders
- Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus UX 200 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus UX 200 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the UX 200. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the UX 200's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus UX 200 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus UX 200 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 UX 200 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus UX 200?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus UX 200 is the 2022 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,000.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $35,340
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,000
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $38,040
What are the different models of Lexus UX 200?
If you're interested in the Lexus UX 200, the next question is, which UX 200 model is right for you? UX 200 variants include F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of UX 200 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
