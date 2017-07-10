Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    126,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,986

    $2,187 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder S

    125,274 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,950

    $1,695 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    111,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,767 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    101,806 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,885

    $2,501 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    121,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,814 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    107,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,991

    $1,452 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    97,625 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,988

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    60,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,635 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder S

    127,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    69,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,840

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    100,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,954

    $496 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    143,234 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $1,277 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder S in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder S

    82,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    172,300 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,985

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    133,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,249

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder S

    102,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,999

    $287 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    132,444 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

  • 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    97,448 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,916

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Overall Consumer Rating
4.513 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Great vehicle
Moises Santiago,04/03/2016
LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have had Pathfinders since 2007, I had a 2008, 2009 and now have 2012 since that year. I cant complain, it is an amazing vehicle, I have drove this vehicle from NC to NY to TX to AL, anyways this vehicle is just great for whatever you need it, great spacing, I have a family of five and we are super comfortable. NAV system is great, the radio sound is great (BOSE), only bad part is that doesn't have USB ports and cant connect your Ipod with Bluetooth, cell phone works great with Bluetooth. It came with a DVD system and two wireless headsets, that's great for the kids. Like I said I have had mine since 2012 and it runs perfectly, no issues, paint is still awesome, so I can trust that I will have this great vehicle for many many more years. I recommend to anyone.
