Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
4,770 listings
- 126,654 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,986$2,187 Below Market
- 125,274 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$1,695 Below Market
- 111,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$1,767 Below Market
- 101,806 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,885$2,501 Below Market
- 121,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$1,814 Below Market
- 107,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,991$1,452 Below Market
- 97,625 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 60,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,635 Below Market
- 127,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 69,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,840
- 100,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,954$496 Below Market
- 143,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,277 Below Market
- 82,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 172,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,985
- 133,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,249
- 102,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$287 Below Market
- 132,444 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
- 97,448 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,916
Moises Santiago,04/03/2016
LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have had Pathfinders since 2007, I had a 2008, 2009 and now have 2012 since that year. I cant complain, it is an amazing vehicle, I have drove this vehicle from NC to NY to TX to AL, anyways this vehicle is just great for whatever you need it, great spacing, I have a family of five and we are super comfortable. NAV system is great, the radio sound is great (BOSE), only bad part is that doesn't have USB ports and cant connect your Ipod with Bluetooth, cell phone works great with Bluetooth. It came with a DVD system and two wireless headsets, that's great for the kids. Like I said I have had mine since 2012 and it runs perfectly, no issues, paint is still awesome, so I can trust that I will have this great vehicle for many many more years. I recommend to anyone.
